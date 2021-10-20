8 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks

MACRO PHOTO/iStock via Getty Images

This report presents the top ranked semiconductor stock for 8 different ratings categories. The ratings categories include Seeking Alpha Value Rating, Seeking Alpha Growth Rating, Seeking Alpha Profitability Rating, Seeking Alpha Momentum Rating, Overall Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, Seeking Alpha Author Sentiment, Wall Street Consensus, and Dividend Yield.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, as well as the Wall Street Consensus and Seeking Alpha Author Sentiment, can be found on the right hand side of any security quote page (see below). Readers can learn more about Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings here.

About Semiconductors

Semiconductors are a major working component of many electronic devices that impact multiple industries and applications, including transportation, communications, healthcare, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced networking systems.

The semiconductor industry includes some of the largest companies in the world such as Intel Corporation (INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM).

Top Semiconductor Stock: 8 Rating Categories

Company Name Rating Factor Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Seeking Alpha Quant Rating Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Seeking Alpha Authors Rating Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) Wall Street Analyst Consensus ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd (ASX) Highest Dividend Yield Himax Technologies, Inc (HIMX) A+ Value Wolfspeed, Inc (WOLF) A+ Growth Micron Technology, Inc (MU) A+ Profitability Everspin Technologies, Inc (MRAM) A+ Momentum

8 Best Semiconductor Stocks by Performance

1. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL): Quant Rating

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings are an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on data, such as the company's financial statements, the stock's price performance, and analysts' estimates of the company's future revenue and earnings.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, and founded in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, industrial applications, and communications worldwide.

AOSL products include various semiconductor transistors for use in multiple end products, including smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, graphics cards, power tools, e-vehicles, AC adapters, solar inverters, and more.

2. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX): Authors Rating

Seeking Alpha's author ratings are based on the advice and positions Seeking Alpha are advocating in the articles they are publishing.

Based out in Luxembourg, Luxembourg, and founded in 2004, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for Internet of Things, communications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications.

Magnachip serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies and subsystem designers globally.

3. Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY): Wall Street Analyst Consensus Rating

Wall Street Analyst Consensus Ratings are based on the ratings supplied by institutional wall street analysts to their investors.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and founded in 1999, Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related systems worldwide.

Infineon serves multiple industrial segments, including automotive, industrial power control, power and sensor systems, and connected and secure systems.

4. ASE Technology Holding Company (ASX): Highest Dividend Yield

Highest dividend yield is from among the stocks in this industry at the time this article was written.

Headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and founded in 1984, ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd (ASX) provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the U.S., Europe, Taiwan, and internationally.

ASE also develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate; produces substrates, offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, and warehouse management services. ASX's dividend yield was 3.98, as of this writing in February 2022.

Important: High yielding dividend stocks are not necessarily superior to lower yielding dividend stocks. In fact, higher yields can be representative of higher risk. For instance, if investors become worried about the prospects for a certain dividend-paying company, the share price may drop, which would result in an increased current dividend yield. Investors are encouraged to research diligently and assess dividend quality, not just the level of the dividend yield.

5. Himax Technologies, Inc (HIMX): A+ Value Rating

Value rankings by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings measure the overall value of a company relative to the sector. An A+ Value rating indicates that a stock is extremely undervalued compared to the sector.

Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, and founded in 2001, Himax Technologies, Inc (HIMX) operates globally in the Driver Integrated Circuit, Driver IC, and the Non-Driver Product segments of the semiconductor industry.

Himax driver ICs and timing controllers are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

6. Wolfspeed, Inc (WOLF): A+ Growth Rating

Growth rankings by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings measure the overall growth of a company relative to the sector. An A+ Growth rating means that the company is growing much faster than the sector.

Based in Durham, NC, and founded in 1987, Wolfpeed, Inc (WOLF) provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride ((GaN)) materials, power devices, and radio frequency devices. GaN is a hard and stable widegap semiconductor with high heat capacity and thermal conductivity.

Wolfspeed's products are also used in transportation, wireless systems, 5G, motor drives, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense applications. Its materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite, and telecommunication applications.

7. Micron Technology, Inc (MU): A+ Profitability Rating

Profitability rankings by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings measure the overall profitability of a company relative to the sector. An A+ Profitability rating means that the company is much more profitable than the sector.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and founded in 1978, Micron Technology, Inc (MU) operates four market segments: Computer and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets. Its consumer products are marketed under the brands Crucial and Ballistix.

8. Everspin Technologies, Inc (MRAM): A+ Momentum Rating

Momentum rankings by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings measure the overall momentum of a company relative to the sector. An A+ Momentum rating means that the stock price is selling off much slower than the rest of the sector.

Based out of Chandler, AZ, and founded in 2008, Everspin Technologies, Inc (MRAM) manufactures and sells MRAM, which stands for magnetoresistive random access memory, all around the world. MRAM products have multiple applications, including computer data centers, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets.

Everspin serves a wide range of businesses, including well many known companies, such as International Business Machines (IBM), Dell Technologies (DELL), Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) and Honeywell International (HON) chip.

Tip: Investors can find top ranked stocks on their own through Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings and Factor Grades, which are available to paying subscribers, and those with a free trial, to Premium. SA's Quant Ratings are an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on data, such as the company's financial statements, the stock's price performance, and analysts' estimates of the company's future revenue and earnings. Factor Grades are based upon five "factors": Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and EPS Revisions. Each factor is assigned a grade, from A+ to F.

FAQs

What is a semiconductor?

As its name suggests, a semiconductor is a material that has the ability to conduct electricity within a range between a conductor and an insulator. Devices made of semiconductors, notably silicon, are essential components of most electronic circuits.

What are semiconductors used for?

Examples of semiconductors used in everyday life include digital consumer products and devices, such as smartphones, digital cameras, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, LED bulbs, 3D printers, and temperature sensors in air conditioners.

What are semiconductors made of?

Sometimes referred to as integrated circuits or microchips, semiconductors are made of materials that have free electrons that can move easily between atoms. This structure aids the flow of electricity. The most common material used for semiconductors is silicon but they may also be made from germanium or gallium arsenide.

What is a semiconductor company?

A semiconductor company is a company involved in the design and fabrication of semiconductors and semiconductor devices, such as integrated circuits. These devices and circuits can be found in thousands of electronic products.

Why are semiconductors important?

Semiconductors have been referred to as the brains of modern electronics. The evolution of semiconductor technology over the past 50 years has made electronic devices smaller, faster, and more reliable. Semiconductors have also enabled advances in other industries, including communications, computing, healthcare, and transportation.