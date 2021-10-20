ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The biggest risk to DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock appears to be valuation. Even after a nearly 10% decline on Tuesday, DLocal stock has rallied 160% since its early June initial public offering. On a fully diluted basis, shares trade at about 84x revenue, one of the highest multiples in all of large-cap tech.

That said, there's a reasonably strong case that the emerging markets payments play deserves one of the highest multiples in its sector. Growth remains enormously impressive, with revenue increasing 157% year-over-year in the first half of this year and, based on preliminary numbers, 120% or so in the third quarter. Unlike so many other growth stocks in tech, DLocal is profitable — and not just profitable, but enormously so.

In that context, Tuesday's sell-off seems like a potential overreaction. Third quarter results were in fact nicely ahead of Wall Street expectations. It's possible investors and traders ignored that fact while focusing on a secondary offering announced at the same time. Those shares to be sold, however, aren't coming from DLocal, but early investors, and their decision to cash out is not necessarily a sign of concern.

But there are some concerns in the preliminary Q3 numbers and even in a Q2 report that sent DLO stock up 27%. As impressive as DLocal's growth is looking backward, there's at least a chance those concerns shape the narrative going forward.

The Case for DLocal Stock

At its core, the argument for DLocal stock is just to not overthink it too much. This is a company whose revenue has gone from zero to over $200 million (at the high end of Q3 preliminary figures) in just five years. As noted, that includes 100%-plus growth in each quarter this year, on top of an 88% increase last year. The 2020 performance comes despite pressure on ride-hailing customers including China's DiDi (DIDI).

On the top line, there's plenty of room for further growth. DLocal's platform allows customers — mostly large international enterprises — to serve emerging markets despite high proportions of unbanked customers and a bewildering array of payment options, regulatory considerations, and tax requirements. Those markets are only going to grow, as will the desire of those enterprises to reach the customers in those markets.

In the Q2 earnings presentation, DLocal estimated its total addressable market, in total payment volume, at a whopping $1.2 trillion. Trailing twelve-month TPV (again, using the high end of the Q3 estimated range) is roughly $7 billion. And because of the nature of those markets, the likes of PayPal (PYPL) or the myriad other established payment plays cannot quickly and easily set up shop and look to poach share.

And it's not as if DLocal is buying its growth. If anything, it's the opposite. Adjusted EBITDA margins in 2020, according to the Form F-1 filed ahead of the IPO, were 40.3%. The figure expanded to 44.1% in the first half of 2021, up 340 bps year-over-year. The nature of the platform business suggests that there should be room for further improvement going forward.

Yes, valuation is a concern, at least looking at revenue figures. But when those margins are taken into consideration, DLO doesn't look nearly as expensive. EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis is ~200x or so. That's not cheap, certainly, but 40%+ margins and a potentially decades-long runway for growth shouldn't be cheap.

Cause for Caution

Indeed, I did overthink DLO stock not long after the IPO, passing at $34 against the current $54+. But particularly at this higher valuation, there still are reasons for long-term caution which seem potentially more salient following not just Q3 preliminary numbers, but Q2 actuals.

The biggest risk to DLocal seems to be the company's "take rate," or the percentage of payment volume that turns into revenue. In 2020, revenue was 5.04% of TPV, a relatively large expansion from 4.29% in 2019. 2021 has been a different story. The figure slipped back to 4.34% in Q1 (using data from the F-1), and then 4.1% in Q2 (according to that quarter's conference call). The high end of Q3 figures suggests yet another step down, to 3.78%.

Even that Q3 figure is potentially huge. Payoneer (PAYO), which has a similar model in developed countries, is below 1%. And so the risk here is somewhat similar to the one that has dogged Coinbase (COIN) since its IPO: that revenue growth is going to lag volume, which pressures not just the top line but margins as well. Take rate compression here can come from direct competition, or from increased penetration by credit card issuers amid improved financial infrastructure.

On the Q2 call, Diego Cabrera Canay explained the lower take rate as due to higher volume with the company's biggest customers, who benefit from tiered pricing. (Interestingly, Coinbase management made a similar argument after its Q1 report.) Cabrera Canay said that while the ratio was lower, it's still "great for our business as [those large customers] bring incremental EBITDA."

But, again, there was another step-down in Q3. And while those larger customers might be bringing in incremental EBITDA, they're also pressuring margins. It does look like margins for Q3, at ~38%, came in below the company's own expectations. DLocal had guided for lower margins in coming quarters, but Cabrera Canay said in the Q2 Q&A that he expected them to still come in in the low 40% range.

Quarter-over-quarter EBITDA growth actually should be roughly flat in a business that does not appear to show substantial seasonality between the second and third quarters. DLocal attributed the lower margins to higher volume with larger customers as well as investments behind the business; it's not clear why either should have been unexpected when Q2 results were released halfway through the quarter.

To be sure, there's still plenty of good news here. DLocal still is growing with existing customers, with net revenue retention of 175% on top of the same figure the year before. The Q3 call in a couple of weeks should give more context on the figures, and perhaps some optimism toward a margin rebound back above the 40% mark. And, of course, 38% remains a pretty spectacular figure for any business.

Still, particularly given valuation, there is some logic to Tuesday's sell-off. And, given that valuation, there is a case for expecting more downside to come.

What The Narrative Looks Like From Here

It's tempting, perhaps, to write off these concerns as much ado about not much, given DLocal's fundamental performance. But the example of Coinbase stock is instructive.

As good as DLocal's year-to-date results look, Coinbase's are even more spectacular. In its second quarter, the cryptocurrency exchange saw revenue increase more than 11x year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA went from $61 million in Q2 2020 to $1.15 billion a year later. Margins were 56%. That stock is down 7% from its first-day close, and only a solid rally of late has moved it back above the $250 reference price for its direct listing.

Certainly, the take rate risk for DLocal is far different. DLocal is a top-heavy business: according to the Form F-1, 92% of TPV in 2020 came from merchants with more than $6 million in annual volume. The complexity of DLocal's markets means those companies are not going to switch providers to save a few basis points, at least not immediately. Broadly speaking, there simply isn't the commodification risk that an exchange like Coinbase faces.

But while the risk is different, it's still real. And what becomes problematic is that once the narrative begins to center on that risk, it's exceedingly difficult to disprove. That's doubly true for DLocal, as even the most skeptical investor would have to admit that take rate and margin compression are not going to arrive immediately.

Whether the focus does shift to take rate admittedly isn't quite clear at this point. A nearly 10% decline is big, but not that unusual for a stock with these multiples and less than six months on the public markets. There's plenty of good news to highlight as well, whether it's the increasing importance of DLocal to larger customers, or the steady expansion beyond the Latin American base into new markets (including Vietnam and Malaysia in the first half of this year, following a number of African countries in 2020).

Near-term trading may well come down to the Q3 call, and how well DLocal management can the margin miss and the sub-4% take rate. Until then, however, investors shouldn't simply write off Tuesday's decline. After the massive rally, DLO stock should have sold off following those Q3 numbers. There's a reasonable case it should fall still further.