Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) found its stock soaring on Wednesday after reports surfaced that PayPal (PYPL) was seeking to acquire the social media company. This bounce provided a much-appreciated end to the stock price decline that was taking place prior to the latest earnings release, which had shown a disappointing sequential decline in monthly active users. There still remains considerable upside to the rumored merger price, but my view as a long-term shareholder is that greater returns can be derived if the merger falls through.

PINS Stock Price

Long-term shareholders of PINS have made a fortune especially following the pandemic, but the stock has actually struggled since the summer of this year.

It wasn't until just recently that its downtrend came to a temporary halt, as a potential suitor has emerged. With the stock trading just over $60 per share, is the stock a buy?

What Is Pinterest?

PINS is a social media platform where users can choose "pins" to follow based on interests, and have a feed that would resemble something like this:

(Pinterest.com)

In my view, PINS has a platform very much resembling that of Instagram, but differs in that its users are more mission-driven - they tend to use Pinterest in order to, for example, complete a project. Such a backdrop is an important distinction because whereas Facebook (FB) has been in the news for the potentially harmful nature of its platforms, PINS has never had such headlines because its users tend to feel better after using the platform - the company notes in its S-1 that approximately 89% of its users feel "empowered" after using Pinterest.

Will PayPal Acquire Pinterest?

Shares of PINS surged on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported on interest from PayPal to acquire the company at around $70 per share. While this announcement surprised yours truly, as PYPL has never seemed to be the most social-media inclined company, the transaction seems to make sense as PYPL is entering a period of earnings maturity and PINS may be able to add much-needed growth. Should one buy PINS based on this news? If PINS is sold to PYPL at $70 per share, then there remains around 13% upside from current levels. That said, I typically judge such decisions based more on the following question: would I want to own PINS itself, even if there was no merger?

Pinterest Earnings

In its latest quarter, PINS delivered strong results - at least on the surface. Revenues grew 125% year-over-year ('YOY').

(Investor Presentation)

Yet the stock dropped around 20% after releasing earnings - here's why. Monthly active users ('MAUs') grew 9% YOY, but declined sequentially.

(Investor Presentation)

User growth is vitally important for social media companies, and PINS has to prove that it can win back users moving forward.

PINS has historically been an investment thesis on its ability to increase average revenue per user ('ARPU'). ARPU stood at $1.32 in its latest quarter:

(Investor Presentation)

Compare that with the $10.12 in ARPU at FB, and it is clear why some are optimistic that ARPU can expand much further.

After the pandemic, PINS has also become a cash flow story as it has swung to profitability.

(Investor Presentation)

PINS generated $69 million of GAAP net income in the latest quarter, and I expect that number to continue to increase as operating leverage takes hold. PINS guided for the next quarter to see 40% top-line growth, which is a steep deceleration from the 125% growth of the latest quarter, but understandable considering that PINS will be lapping difficult comps.

Is PINS A Buy?

At recent prices, PINS appears to trade at a more than reasonable valuation. The stock is trading at around 14x forward sales.

(Seeking Alpha)

I note that PINS also has $2.1 billion in cash on its balance sheet (PINS has a market cap around $35 billion). PINS has seen its gross margins improve as it gains scale - gross margins improved from around 60% to 79% in the latest quarter. If the bullish thesis plays out, then I wouldn't be surprised if PINS can generate at least 35% net margins. I note that this projection may prove conservative considering that FB is able to produce 36% net margins. Using a price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG') of 2x, I can see PINS trading at 12x sales in 2025. That suggests 123% upside over the next 4 years, for annualized upside of 22%. Will PYPL acquire PINS? As a current shareholder, I would be disappointed if the stock was taken from me at $70 per share, as I view the stock to be worth much more than that. I could see PINS declining to be acquired at $70 per share in light of the long-term growth opportunity - but at the same time, the company might also agree to a takeover due to the weakness in MAUs that it saw in this past quarter.

I would be happy to continue owning PINS if the merger discussions fall through in light of the attractive forward return potential. That said, investors should be warned that if the merger falls through, then PINS might quickly fall back to where it was trading prior to the release of the potential merger. While the potential merger provides an attractive potential near-term catalyst, I wouldn't buy the stock solely due to any potential merger announcement.