B2Gold: Impressive 3Q21 Gold Production
Summary
- Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold released gold production and gold revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, on October 19, 2021.
- Gold production for the third quarter of 2021 was 310,261 Au Oz (including 14,538 Oz at Calibre mine). The company sold 286,650 Au Oz in 3Q21. It was a massive improvement.
- For full-year 2021, B2Gold has increased its total gold production guidance range of 1,015,000 - 1,055,000 ounces (including 50,000 – 60,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre).
- I recommend buying BTG at or below $3.80.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released gold production and gold revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, on October 19, 2021.
Q3 Production Snapshot
Production in 3Q21 has set a new gold production record with 310,261 ounces, including The Calibre mine. Fekola and Otjikoto performed very well, as shown below:
Based on solid production performance in the first nine months of 2021, B2Gold has increased its total gold production guidance to 1,015,000 - 1,055,000 ounces (including 50,000 – 60,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre). It is an increase of 3.5% (mid-point) from the preceding guidance.
Source: Press release
Finally, for the third quarter of 2021, the consolidated gold revenue was $511 million on sales of 286,650 ounces at an average gold realized price of $1,782 per ounce.
Stock Performance
B2Gold has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and is now down 40% on a one-year basis.
Investment Thesis
The company is an excellent gold producer and should deserve an investor's long-term attention, especially after the recent drop in price, below $4.
However, it is essential to stay focused, knowing its flagship mine is located in Mali, West Africa. The recent issue with Menankoto and Bantako North Permits reminds us how quickly a situation can escalate in West Africa.
The best solution is to trade LIFO your long-term position, take a good profit off the table at critical moments, and wait for a retracement to add again for the next leg up. Repeat is the key to success.
B2Gold - 2Q21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers (updated with few 3Q21 data)
|B2Gold
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|441.94
|487.17
|479.53
|362.30
|362.99
|511.00
|Net Income in $ Million
|124.45
|262.87
|168.46
|91.56
|68.46
|-
|EBITDA $ Million
|215.96
|504.36
|320.81
|224.61
|118.53
|-
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.12
|0.25
|0.16
|0.09
|0.06
|-
|Cash from Operations in $ Million
|238.09
|300.76
|196.69
|145.85
|-8.32
|-
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|68.24
|60.81
|72.04
|46.30
|40.59
|-
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|169.85
|239.95
|124.65
|99.55
|-48.91
|-
|Total cash $ Million
|627.67
|365.46
|479.69
|512.57
|382.14
|-
|Total Long-term Debt in $ Million
|471.09
|40.87
|110.02
|68.68
|93.50
|-
|Dividend $/share
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04*
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1.058
|1.064
|1.064
|1.062
|1.064
|-
|Production
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Total Production gold (incl.
|241,593
|263,813
|270,469
|220,644
|211,612
|310,261
|AISC from continuing operations/consolidated
|714
|766
|926
|932
|1,016
|-
|Gold Price
|1,719
|1,924
|1,868
|1,791
|1,814
|1,782
Data Source: Company press release
* On September 10, 2021, B2Gold announced that its Board of Directors declared its third quarter of 2021 cash dividend of $0.04 per common share.
Note: B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), representing a 30.08% stake approximately. The company received 14,538 Au Oz from Calibre mine in the third quarter of 2021.
Analysis: Revenues, Gold Production
1 - Quarterly revenues were $511 million for 3Q21
The company announced record consolidated gold revenues of $511 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 4.7% from the year-ago period and up 40.8% sequentially (see table above for details and history).
This record in revenue came from 286,650 ounces sold at an average realized price of $1,782 per ounce.
The gold price progression since 2019 has been amazing, but we are now plateauing. The gold price for 3Q21 averaged $1,782 per ounce, below the $1,924 per ounce realized in 3Q20.
2 - Quarterly production analysis
Gold production for the third quarter of 2021 was 310,261 Au Oz (including 14,538 Oz at Calibre mine). The company sold 286,650 Au Oz in 3Q21. It was a massive improvement from the two preceding quarters.
B2Gold announced record quarterly gold production in both the Fekola Mine of 165,557 ounces and Otjikoto Mine of 68,959 ounces in the third quarter of 2021.
The record production was due to increased throughput at the Fekola mill and the completion of the significant waste stripping campaigns at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines in the first half of 2021.
Production details - comparison quarter to quarter:
- The Fekola Mine in Mali: Produced a record of 165,557 Au Oz. The increase was due to higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower processed grade, as Fekola’s low-grade stockpiles were used to supplement the additional unbudgeted mill feed required as a result of the higher than budgeted processed tonnes.
- Menankoto Permit: The Company has formally commenced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali concerning the renewal of the Menankoto exploration permit. B2Gold remains optimistic that the renewal dispute can be resolved over the next few months.
- The Masbate Mine in the Philippines: The mill recoveries continued to outperform the recovery model. High-grade ore mined from both the Main Vein and Montana pits produced higher tonnage than the reserve model.
- The Otjikoto mine in Namibia: Had a solid third quarter with a record quarterly gold production of 68,959 ounces. Mining reached the higher-grade zone at the base of the Wolfshag Pit in the third quarter of 2021.
Technical analysis and commentary
Note: The chart has been adjusted from the dividend.
BTG forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $4.15 and support at $3.80.
The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 40% of your total position. Trading LIFO allows you first to sell your most recent purchases, while keeping your core long position for a higher target.
I suggest selling 25% between $4.1 and $4.2 and waiting for an eventual breakout to sell another 15% above $4.40.
However, if gold turns bearish again, BTG will likely drop below $3.8 and could even cross the support (breakdown) to retest $3.4-$3.5 again, worst-case scenario. I suggest accumulating BTG below $3.80.
Watch the gold price like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term BTG as well.