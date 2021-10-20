bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released gold production and gold revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, on October 19, 2021.

Q3 Production Snapshot

Production in 3Q21 has set a new gold production record with 310,261 ounces, including The Calibre mine. Fekola and Otjikoto performed very well, as shown below:

Based on solid production performance in the first nine months of 2021, B2Gold has increased its total gold production guidance to 1,015,000 - 1,055,000 ounces (including 50,000 – 60,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre). It is an increase of 3.5% (mid-point) from the preceding guidance.

Source: Press release

Finally, for the third quarter of 2021, the consolidated gold revenue was $511 million on sales of 286,650 ounces at an average gold realized price of $1,782 per ounce.

Stock Performance

B2Gold has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and is now down 40% on a one-year basis.

Investment Thesis

The company is an excellent gold producer and should deserve an investor's long-term attention, especially after the recent drop in price, below $4.

However, it is essential to stay focused, knowing its flagship mine is located in Mali, West Africa. The recent issue with Menankoto and Bantako North Permits reminds us how quickly a situation can escalate in West Africa.

The best solution is to trade LIFO your long-term position, take a good profit off the table at critical moments, and wait for a retracement to add again for the next leg up. Repeat is the key to success.

B2Gold - 2Q21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers (updated with few 3Q21 data)

B2Gold 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 441.94 487.17 479.53 362.30 362.99 511.00 Net Income in $ Million 124.45 262.87 168.46 91.56 68.46 - EBITDA $ Million 215.96 504.36 320.81 224.61 118.53 - EPS diluted in $/share 0.12 0.25 0.16 0.09 0.06 - Cash from Operations in $ Million 238.09 300.76 196.69 145.85 -8.32 - Capital Expenditure in $ Million 68.24 60.81 72.04 46.30 40.59 - Free Cash Flow in $ Million 169.85 239.95 124.65 99.55 -48.91 - Total cash $ Million 627.67 365.46 479.69 512.57 382.14 - Total Long-term Debt in $ Million 471.09 40.87 110.02 68.68 93.50 - Dividend $/share 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04* Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.058 1.064 1.064 1.062 1.064 - Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Production gold (incl. 241,593 263,813 270,469 220,644 211,612 310,261 AISC from continuing operations/consolidated 714 766 926 932 1,016 - Gold Price 1,719 1,924 1,868 1,791 1,814 1,782

* On September 10, 2021, B2Gold announced that its Board of Directors declared its third quarter of 2021 cash dividend of $0.04 per common share.

Note: B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), representing a 30.08% stake approximately. The company received 14,538 Au Oz from Calibre mine in the third quarter of 2021.

Analysis: Revenues, Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $511 million for 3Q21

The company announced record consolidated gold revenues of $511 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 4.7% from the year-ago period and up 40.8% sequentially (see table above for details and history).

This record in revenue came from 286,650 ounces sold at an average realized price of $1,782 per ounce.

The gold price progression since 2019 has been amazing, but we are now plateauing. The gold price for 3Q21 averaged $1,782 per ounce, below the $1,924 per ounce realized in 3Q20.

2 - Quarterly production analysis

Gold production for the third quarter of 2021 was 310,261 Au Oz (including 14,538 Oz at Calibre mine). The company sold 286,650 Au Oz in 3Q21. It was a massive improvement from the two preceding quarters.

B2Gold announced record quarterly gold production in both the Fekola Mine of 165,557 ounces and Otjikoto Mine of 68,959 ounces in the third quarter of 2021.

The record production was due to increased throughput at the Fekola mill and the completion of the significant waste stripping campaigns at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines in the first half of 2021.

Production details - comparison quarter to quarter:

The Fekola Mine in Mali: Produced a record of 165,557 Au Oz. The increase was due to higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower processed grade, as Fekola’s low-grade stockpiles were used to supplement the additional unbudgeted mill feed required as a result of the higher than budgeted processed tonnes.

Produced a record of 165,557 Au Oz. The increase was due to higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower processed grade, as Fekola’s low-grade stockpiles were used to supplement the additional unbudgeted mill feed required as a result of the higher than budgeted processed tonnes. Menankoto Permit: The Company has formally commenced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali concerning the renewal of the Menankoto exploration permit. B2Gold remains optimistic that the renewal dispute can be resolved over the next few months.

The Company has formally commenced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali concerning the renewal of the Menankoto exploration permit. B2Gold remains optimistic that the renewal dispute can be resolved over the next few months. The Masbate Mine in the Philippines: The mill recoveries continued to outperform the recovery model. High-grade ore mined from both the Main Vein and Montana pits produced higher tonnage than the reserve model.

The mill recoveries continued to outperform the recovery model. High-grade ore mined from both the Main Vein and Montana pits produced higher tonnage than the reserve model. The Otjikoto mine in Namibia: Had a solid third quarter with a record quarterly gold production of 68,959 ounces. Mining reached the higher-grade zone at the base of the Wolfshag Pit in the third quarter of 2021.

Technical analysis and commentary

Note: The chart has been adjusted from the dividend.

BTG forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $4.15 and support at $3.80.

The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 40% of your total position. Trading LIFO allows you first to sell your most recent purchases, while keeping your core long position for a higher target.

I suggest selling 25% between $4.1 and $4.2 and waiting for an eventual breakout to sell another 15% above $4.40.

However, if gold turns bearish again, BTG will likely drop below $3.8 and could even cross the support (breakdown) to retest $3.4-$3.5 again, worst-case scenario. I suggest accumulating BTG below $3.80.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant.

