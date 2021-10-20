ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) is one of a dozen Indian-centric ETF options that prospective investors can pursue. The fund is based on the FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index, which in turn, is a subset of the FTSE India Index. Essentially, the former screens the latter for stocks that exhibit relatively high yields and high-quality characteristics. To qualify for selection, stocks that only account for the top 90% by dividend yield (TTM), within the FTSE India Index are considered. After that, another quality screener is used, whereby a quality score is assigned based on the stock's profitability characteristics (metrics such as ROA, change in asset turnover, and accruals are used) and its leverage characteristics (OCF to total debt). In effect PIN currently offers access to 143 stocks.

Tech and financials sector exposure

PIN appears to be a fairly well-diversified ETF, but there is a slight tilt towards the tech and financials segment that jointly account for ~35% of the total portfolio.

Even though it looks like we may be leaving the pandemic in its wake, there's no denying that it accelerated the digital transformation plans of a lot of global corporates. Besides a lot of companies that previously weren't supposed to be part of this spending net were forced to join the bandwagon as cloud-based SaaS platforms started gaining currency, particularly in light of the brimming remote work culture. You also have this recent influx of an app-heavy environment that stimulates services for low-cost tech service providers. All in all, Gartner estimates that global IT spending which previously grew at low-single digits on an annual basis will now grow at mid to low single-digit levels and hit $4.5 trillion next year. I’d expect some of PIN’s major tech holdings to be key beneficiaries of this increased ammunition given that the Indian IT industry accounts for over half the global IT and BPM outsourcing markets. Already a lot of Indian tech behemoths are carving out exclusive product and platform (P&P) divisions and deploying significant capital to meet the growing demand.

What could perhaps dampen some of the sentiment for large-cap Indian IT is perhaps a slowdown in the pace of winning large deals. Last year, this was a dominant facet and something that boosted the allure of these stocks. In the recent quarters, both Infosys and TCS (that are part of PIN’s top 10 stocks) reported a moderation in winning large deals.

With the Indian financial stocks, I believe things are looking up and Moody’s recent decision to revise its rating for the sector from negative to stable should boost sentiment. Asset quality issues haven't been as bad as initially feared and this will likely translate to lower credit costs going forward. The banks are also more well-capitalized relative to the pre-pandemic stage. As you can see from the chart below, system-wide credit growth in India has been oscillating within a subdued range of 5-7% for much of the last 12 months. But the onset of the post-monsoon festival season should provide an apt catalyst for loan growth to kick on.

Source: Trading Economics

With the usual uptick for consumer loans, one can also expect the real estate segment to start contributing, particularly as home loan rates have been slashed by 15-60bps and discounts have been ramped up. Evidently, there's a lot of pent-up demand in this space with a survey by Jones Lang LaSalle showing that 80% of the respondents planned to buy a house within the next three months. Home sales for the period Oct2021-March 2022 are expected to be 30-35% higher than what they were in the preceding six months.

Reliance Industries exposure

The prospects for PIN’s top holding- the conglomerate- Reliance Industries- (RIL) too look very promising, with multiple tailwinds in its favor. Recently the company has been in the news for its sensible capital allocation plans in the new energy space which should serve the company well over the long-term as it plans to set up four Giga factories. That said, in the near term, much of the stock’s prospects will depend on the OTC (Oil to Chemical) segment, which contributes over half of group operating profits. The global petrochemical segment looks to be on the rebound after a two-year down cycle and Indian industries, in particular, are coming out strongly from the second wave (with a lag) which bodes well for polymer prices. The company is also seeing additional benefits from supply shortages in the Chinese chemical industry. Also, consider that the resumption of transportation trends in the country will likely support the ongoing ascendency of gross refining margins (GRM). Incidentally, the benchmark Singapore GRMs have been trending up sequentially over the last three months.

Source: Livemint

Investors will also be looking for some positive closure in the talks of a potential 20% stake sale of the OTC segment to Saudi Aramco which has been going on for around two years now. Another aspect that one ought to keep an eye on is whether RIL’s telecom venture-Jio, resorts to tariff hikes, as its ARPU has been sub-par for a while now, and will make it challenging for the company to fund its 5-G investment plans. Also consider that valuations of RIL are no longer cheap with the stock trading 27x forward P/E, which represents two standard deviations above its long-term average.

Closing thoughts

Clearly, there are a few sub-themes to admire within PIN, but what's less alluring are the current forward valuations and the price action which looks quite stretched. With regards to the valuations, PIN's constituents currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.5x (trailing P/E of 24.6x), which incidentally represents a sizeable 55% premium over the corresponding multiple ( 13x) of an ETF that tracks the broader FTSE Emerging Markets Index (VWO). Even from a yield angle, the broader emerging markets ETF looks more lucrative with a yield of 2.15% vs PIN at 0.89%.

Moving to the charts, the first chart shows how overextended PIN looks relative to VWO. Very recently it came close to breaking past peak levels, last seen during the post-GFC recovery when nations such as India and China were receiving the bulk of fund flows. Currently, the ratio looks a long way off from the normalized long-term range of between 0.4-0.52 or thereabouts.

Source: Stockcharts

On the larger time frame monthly chart, we can see that PIN is on the cusp of breaking out of its long-term range but any breakout will likely come after a relentless one-way stretch from the pandemic lows in March-20. With the exception of April-2021, PIN hasn’t really afforded potential investors a suitable pullback opportunity, which would make any potential breakout susceptible to a sell-off. If the breakout were to come about post a pause, one could perhaps have been a bit more constructive. Besides also note that the RSI is at levels where typically the price action tends to reverse.

Source: Trading View

Finally, also note that Indian equities tend to receive lower foreign capital flows when crude oil prices spike due to the inimical impact of managing the fiscal deficit and inflation. With oil now at multi-year highs, the nation has every reason to worry given that 85% of its domestic oil requirements are serviced via imports. The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 6.8% for FY22 but it will find it challenging to limit it at these levels given that in just five months, the country’s oil import bill already totals $42 billion (YoY growth of 132%) and is not too far away from hitting last year's FY bill of $62.7 billion.

All things considered, I am neutral on PIN.