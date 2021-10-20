Ales_Utovko/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) has filed to raise $292.5 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides an online platform enabling consumers to rent fashion wear and other clothing.

RENT is rebounding from the worst of the pandemic, but revenue is still contracting and I have doubts as to the future growth trajectory of rental clothing as the pandemic wanes; I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Brooklyn, New York-based Rent the Runway was founded to enable consumers to rent a wide selection of clothing-related items for every occasion.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chair and CEO Jennifer Y. Hyman, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously Director of Business Development at IMG, a talent management company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Evening wear

Ready-to-wear

Workwear

Denim

Casual

Maternity

Outerwear

Blouses

Knitwear

Loungewear

Jewelry

Handbags

Activewear

Home Goods

Kidswear

Rent the Runway has received at least $478 million in equity investment from investors including Area Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Highland Capital, and Technology Crossover Ventures.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues an organic approach to acquiring customers, via word of mouth and social media.

RTR generates revenue from the following sources:

Subscription - majority of revenue

Reserve

Resale

88% of its customers over the last 12 years have come from organic sources, according to management.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 9.2% FYE January 31, 2021 5.1% FYE January 31, 2020 8.9%

(Source)

The Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing spend, was negative (1.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 -1.1 FYE January 31, 2021 -12.3

(Source)

Below is a two-year graphic showing the firm’s website traffic trends by deduplicated audience size, with a sharp drop at the beginning of the 2020 global pandemic and rebounding increase so far in 2021:

(Source: Similarweb)

Rent the Runway’s Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for online clothing rental was an estimated $1.12 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing popularity of online shopping experiences and a growing popularity of fashion influencers.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for the online clothing rental market:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

The Clothing Rental

Flyrobe

Share Wardrobe

Secoo Holding (SECO)

Gwynnie Bee

Le Tote

Swapdom

StyleLend

Dress Hire

Others

Rent the Runway Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contraction in top line revenue, although a rebound from a 2020 pandemic-induced drop

Return to gross profit growth and increasing gross margin

Still material operating losses and net losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ 80,200,000 -9.4% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 157,500,000 -38.7% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 256,900,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ 57,900,000 3.9% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 104,500,000 -24.7% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 138,800,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 72.19% FYE January 31, 2021 66.35% FYE January 31, 2020 54.03% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ (51,800,000) -64.6% FYE January 31, 2021 $ (130,500,000) -82.9% FYE January 31, 2020 $ (130,000,000) -50.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ (84,700,000) FYE January 31, 2021 $ (171,100,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (153,900,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ (12,700,000) FYE January 31, 2021 $ (42,800,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (37,600,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of July 31, 2021, Rent the Runway had $104 million in cash and $499 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, was negative ($43.2 million).

Rent the Runway IPO Details

Rent the Runway intends to raise $292.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 15 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders, the co-founders, will receive 20 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Franklin Templeton-affiliated funds have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $75.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.2 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.64%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay all amounts outstanding under our Ares Facility and $30.0 million outstanding under our Credit Facility. We intend to use any remaining net proceeds from this offering after such repayment to fund growth, fund other general corporate purposes, or to pay down additional amounts under the Credit Facility. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not involved in any legal proceedings that could have a material adverse effect on its financial conditions or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Rent the Runway

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,186,937,408 Enterprise Value $1,206,537,408 Price / Sales 7.96 EV / Revenue 8.09 EV / EBITDA -10.62 Earnings Per Share -$2.66 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 24.64% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$43,200,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.64% Revenue Growth Rate -9.38% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Interestingly, the company’s private market valuation history, as determined from private share sale data, shows a steady drop in value, from approximately $903 million in October 2018 to $690.6 million in May 2020, as the figures below indicate: (Source: Rainmaker Securities)

Commentary

Rent the Runway is seeking public investment to pay down debt and for future unspecified expansion plans.

The firm’s financials show the ravages of the global pandemic on its business, with a sharp top line revenue and gross profit contraction during the 2020 pandemic period and still contracting revenue through fiscal 1H 2022.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, was negative ($43.2 million).

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has contracted; its Marketing efficiency rate was a negative (1.1x) for the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing an online consumer platform for renting clothing is moderately large and expected to grow at reasonably strong rates through 2025, although the pandemic has negatively affected its growth rates.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 32.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a change in consumer behavior with regard to renting clothing worn by others.

As for valuation, management is seeking an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of approximately 8x on still contracting top line revenue.

While it appears RENT is rebounding from the worst of the pandemic, revenue is still contracting and I have doubts as to the future growth trajectory of rental clothing as the pandemic wanes, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 26, 2021