Mehriban Aliyeva/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) should follow the broader restaurant sector lower in the next 6-12 months. Companies such as CBRL are especially vulnerable due to rising labor costs, food costs and less discretionary spending due to higher gas prices. I believe there is 25-30% downside risk as investors see more evidence of the storm clouds ahead.

No Revenue Growth

Cracker Barrel has not materially grown revenues for several years. The concept is mature and the clientele is even more mature.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Cracker Barrel projects three openings in fiscal 2022, as well as 15 new stores for Maple Street. There is not a lot of store growth in the pipeline.

Despite posting decent earnings over the last five years, the lack of revenue growth has resulted in a stock that has flatlined over the last five years. I think the stock looks poised to break the $130 level.

Source: Trading View

Since store growth is not on the menu, the company has tried to boost revenue growth with an "eatertainment" option called the Punch Bowl Special.

Q4 2021 Results

Last quarter showed signs that the restaurant recovery may be waning. Comparable store restaurant sales were down 6.8%. Restaurant bookings across the United States have not been able to make a new high since June.

Similarly, one can see that consumer sentiment has been trending downwards since June. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the U.S. has now dipped to 71.4.

Source: Trading Economics

With rising gas prices and inflation north of 5% it appears that consumer confidence has been dented which normally does not bode well for the fast casual dining sector. A company that is highly dependent on highway traffic and road trip traffic is particularly vulnerable to higher gas prices.

Valuation

Fiscal 2022 EPS estimates are $8.47 giving CBRL a forward PE of 16X. I am modeling for EPS of $7.75 due to higher labor and food costs putting the current price at a forward PE of 17X. For a slow growth restaurant chain in a highly competitive industry, I think a forward PE of 12X is more appropriate. That gives the shares 25-30% downside from current levels.

The dividend yield has largely insulated CBRL from any downside over the last few years. Prior to the pandemic, investors required a 5% dividend yield. The current dividend yield of 3.8% is well below historical averages. If the company again needs to entice investors with a 5% yield shares could suffer in the short term.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Brinker Earnings Foreshadow Pain

After reviewing the earnings from Brinker (EAT), my bearish thesis for CBRL was cemented. The owner of Chili's is a comparable restaurant chain to Cracker Barrel in terms of price and quality.

Brinker reported earnings today that were disastrous on a number of fronts. First of all, revenue growth was lower than expected and the company blamed a COVID surge in August. Secondly, operating margins were decimated by 150 bps increase in labor costs and 60 bps higher commodity costs. In turn, operating margins declined from 11.6% in Q1 2021 to only 10.4% in the most recent quarter. In sum, Brinker is dealing with lower foot traffic and higher costs. It is worth keeping in mind that the surge in energy prices and the concurrent surge in food costs will show up in the next quarter's earnings release.

Brinker plans to introduce price increases of 3-3.5% over the next year. Raising prices as consumers are being pinched at the gas pump will not be a welcome development for increasing foot traffic. I expect CBRL will also need to raise prices in order to keep operating margins stable.

I expect that Brinker is foreshadowing pain for the entire fast casual sector. These companies cannot increase prices fast enough to offset the cost inflation as the consumer is increasingly feeling pinched.

Final Thoughts

Cracker Barrel is a slow-growing restaurant chain in a highly competitive industry. The company has not been able to materially grow revenues over the last five years. Since earnings were stable and the company offered a dividend yield of 5%, investors were willing to look past the lack of revenue growth.

However, the company now faces operational headwinds. Higher wage and food costs could severely hurt earnings over the next 6-12 months. In addition, higher gas prices could crimp spending by their customer base. I expect 25% downside risk once shares re-rate to a more reasonable forward PE of 12X.