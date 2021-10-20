Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is a fashion retailer that utilizes celebrity influencers, social media campaigns, and live events to target Millennial and Generation Z consumers. After reading that statement, you might think the past 18 months have been disastrous for the company. While the pandemic did slow their growth, a strong management team saw Revolve through the pandemic successfully and they're now poised for accelerated growth. With a strong margin profile and some levers for future growth ready to be pulled, Revolve Group is in a strong position as it gets ready to report Q3 earnings in a few weeks.

The Business

Founded in 2003, Revolve Group has almost two decades of experience developing a business that leverages technology, data, and celebrity influencers to sell premium apparel to younger consumers. The company sells through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. The REVOLVE segment, which made up approximately 83% of sales in 2021 Q2, includes curated, premium apparel from emerging, established, and owned brands. The FORWARD segment (approximately 17% of sales) focuses on iconic and emerging luxury brands. Revolve Group refers to itself as a pioneer of social media and influencer marketing. This strategy is built around live events and sophisticated social media campaigns.

Financial Results

Prior to the pandemic, Revolve showed consistent year-over-year growth in several key financial metrics:

2018 2019 Change Revenue $498.7 million $601.0 million 20.5% Gross Profit $265.3 million $322.0 million 21.4% Net Income $30.7 million $35.7 million 16.3% Free Cash Flow $23.7 million $33.6 million 41.8%

Source: Created by author using data from Koyfin

Interestingly, Revolve fared decently during the pandemic, seeing revenue and gross profit decline, but net income and free cash flow improve.

2019 2020 Change Revenue $601.0 million $580.6 million (3.39)% Gross Profit $322.0 million $305.3 million (5.19)% Net Income $35.7 million $56.8 million 59.1% Free Cash Flow $33.6 million $71.5 million 112.8%

Source: Created by author using data from Koyfin

In the 2020 Q4 earnings call, management pointed to increased efficiencies as well as lower rate of returned items that led to this record profitability. In my opinion, Revolve's 2020 performance is one of the strongest indicators of future growth as a business and return as an investment. As a comparison, here are the 2020 Net Income and Free Cash Flow results for two competitors, Farfetch (FTCH) and The RealReal (REAL).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Looking at the first two quarters of 2021, we start to see Revolve group benefit from the economy reopening, stimulus checks, and a return to the live events that their marketing strategy is based upon.

2021 Q1 Q1 YoY Change 2021 Q2 Q2 YoY Change Revenue $178.9 million 22.4% $228.6 million 60.1% Gross Profit $96.7 million 36.2% $127.2 million 76.4% Net Income $22.3 million 431.0% $31.5 million 121.8% Free Cash Flow $32.5 million 333.3% $32.8 million (38.1)%

Source: Created by author using data from Koyfin

I realize that these numbers are coming off of favorable comps, considering Q1 and Q2 of 2020 saw the worst of the pandemic impact. However, all these numbers are considerable improvements over Revolve's pre-pandemic 2019 results as well. Compared to 2019 Q2, revenue, gross profit, and net income were all up 41.2%, 40.7%, and 148.0%, respectively.

If we dig a little deeper into the Q2 revenue results, the breakdown by segment is of interest to me as well. The REVOLVE segment saw sales increase by 49% year over year, while the FORWARD segment saw sales jump 151%.

Revolve's operating metrics are headed in the right direction as well, with active customers, total orders placed and average order value showing post-pandemic strength.

Source: Company presentation

Two Segments, One Platform

In my opinion, one of the factors that should drive Revolve's future growth is their success in transitioning customers from their REVOLVE segment to their FORWARD segment. The REVOLVE segment, which consists of more owned-brands, has the opportunity to provide the company with higher margins, but also lower average order value. FORWARD, on the other hand, consists of higher-end name brands and therefore presents a lower margin profile but higher average order value. The business plan is to encourage customers who have purchased in the REVOLVE segment to eventually move to the FORWARD segment. In the 10-K the company puts it this way:

We believe that FORWARD provides our customer with a unique destination for luxury products as her spending power increases and her desire for fashion and inspiration remains central to her self-expression

In the most recent earnings call, management credited the rollout of a FORWARD loyalty program with the surge in sales for that segment. This program saw many REVOLVE customers purchase from FORWARD. With only 5% of current REVOLVE customers cross-purchasing on FORWARD, there's still room to market and grow that cohort of customers.

Revolve is also making moves to accomplish this goal. In September 2021, the company announced introduced Kendall Jenner as the new Creative Director for FORWARD. In the press release, Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona said:

Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life.

For a company that has built its marketing around influencers and social media, securing Jenner and her 195 million Instagram followers is a big deal. This move should help Revolve build on the strong results from Q2:

Source: Company Presentation

Another factor I see as indicative of future growth is Revolve's margin profile. Gross margins and Operating Margins were both improved year over year:

2020 Q2 2021 Q2 Gross Margin 50.5% 55.6% Operating Margin 13.2% 14.4%

Source: Created by author using company data

The gross margin improvement was attributed to healthy demand that led to a record percentage of full-price sales as well as shallower markdowns. Additionally, this improvement was in spite of a decrease in higher-margin-owned brand sales. This bodes well for gross margins moving forward as management has made increasing owned brands a priority. In the Q2 2021 earnings call, Co-CEO and Director, Michael Mente provided this insight:

Recall that we are now a few quarters into our reinvestment in own brands after a reset in early 2020 following – with the onset of COVID-19. The early results of our rebuild efforts are very encouraging. Strong consumer demand for our owned brand styles led to a high percentage of sales at full-price and exceptional gross margins for owned brands in the second quarter.

Management plans to spend more in 2021 further developing their owned brands, allowing them to also expand into new apparel areas.

When it comes to expenses and operating margin, the improvement was primarily due to efficiencies and revenue growth. However, marketing expenses faced unfavorable comps due to the fact there was almost no marketing spend during the pandemic. Additionally, Revolve has resumed live events in recent months.

One final future growth driver is Revolve's international presence. Currently, international sales only comprise 19% of net sales. However, international revenue growth slightly outperformed the U.S. in 2021 Q2, growing 63% year over year. This followed a 38% year over year increase in Q1 and a 24% year over year increase in 2020 Q4, demonstrating a growth trend in international sales. In the Q2 conference call Co-CEO Mike Karanikolas called Revolve's international business an "exciting driver for future growth." Elaborating further, Karanikolas referenced the recent launch of all-inclusive pricing in Canada and stated the company's intention to roll this feature out in the UK as well. And according to the 10-K, the company is gradually expanding their international presence, focusing on Europe, Australia, Canada, as well as the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Some Risks Remain

As is the case with almost every company, Revolve continues to deal with supply chain issues. Last quarter management pointed to challenges with on-time deliveries and increased shipping rates as being attributable to the worldwide supply chain issue. While Revolve was able to manage these challenges, it's worth remembering that these will remain a difficulty in the near term and could impact the coming quarters' results. Relatedly, there are still some uncertainties with COVID-19 that could impact Revolve's results. Specifically, if there are any lockdowns or worsening conditions with the pandemic, Revolve could see more of their in-person influencer events canceled, impacting their marketing and social media impact.

Operating expenses will also be something to keep an eye on moving forward. The above-mentioned supply chain issues could impact fulfillment expenses and selling and distribution expenses. Both of those expense categories decreased as a percentage of revenue in Q2 but we could see that trend reverse if the company isn't able to successfully manage the supply chain concerns. I will also be watching marketing expense. Management is planning to "significantly increase our activity in the coming quarters." I'll want to see if overall operating expenses can still decrease as a percentage of revenue even as possible supply chain issues and planned marketing spend will make that challenging.

Revolve is also seeing competition heat up from some other companies in this space. Specifically, Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Farfetch have almost double the revenue over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Revolve has a PS ratio of 7.17. In my opinion, this is a reasonable multiple in today's market conditions:

Data by YCharts

Despite having the second-highest PS ratio of its closest competition, in my opinion, Revolve is worth buying at this price. Compare these same companies performance vs. the S&P 500 over the past year:

Data by YCharts

There is a bit more sticker shock with Revolve's PE Ratio, which is 59.25 on a trailing basis and 72.44 looking forward. However, it's worth noting that none of the competitors above even have PE ratios to compare to because they are not yet profitable. So yes, investors are paying up for Revolve, but they're also getting a profitable, cash flow positive business that's growing revenue and improving margins. In this space, that's a rare find.

Conclusion

I love businesses that show strong revenue growth and improving margins, and in this space Revolve stands out in the crowd. After coming through the pandemic in decent shape, the company is poised to emerge stronger and ready to take the company to the next level. In my opinion, Revolve is a leader in the fashion retail market and will be a profitable investment for many years to come.