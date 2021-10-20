Stefano Guidi/Getty Images News

Several recent articles in Seeking Alpha are bullish about Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) prospects based on assumed recovery of oil and gas markets and also XOM becoming successful in exploiting a supposed emerging CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) industry. Here I examine these assumptions and review recent developments in global plans to exit fossil fuel consumption. I suggest that the upcoming Glasgow COP-26 climate meeting is emerging as a turning point for the transition from fossil fuels to electrification of power and transport via renewables. This has immediate consequences for XOM’s business. Investors need to consider all of the elements that impact their XOM investment and not just the factors that have traditionally determined success for the oil and gas industry.

The basis for good times for XOM

There are two elements that are commonly raised as the basis for recovery of XOM whose share price remains substantially below its pre-COVID level. Just a month ago I wrote about why I considered that XOM’s share price was stuck. Since then the oil price (Brent crude) has risen from $73 to close to $85 and XOM’s price has risen to $63.50. It still has a way to go to get back to pre-COVID levels (~$80). Since my last article there have been eight bullish articles about XOM on Seeking Alpha and all of these articles have ignored the issues that are keeping the XOM share price in check. I’ll briefly refresh the two arguments that essentially all Seeking Alpha authors see as the basis for a bright future for XOM.

Lots of reserves

Others have presented the evidence that XOM has a large portfolio of reserves that are ready for exploitation. There is no doubt that the world is awash with oil & gas reserves. The issue that I explore below is whether these reserves are going to be able to be exploited.

The number that sticks in my mind is the production cost of $2.80/barrel for Saudi Arabian oil. Why wouldn’t the Middle East flood the market to get some benefit before exit from fossil fuels really starts to bite?

Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS)

I’ve summarised my take on CCS recently. There are two key take-aways: i) The world’s biggest CCS project, Australia’s Gorgon project has failed to meet specs. ii) CCS remains a lobbying program for Government funding.

The CCS story continues to get more surreal with every new announcement. The latest from PNNL (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory) makes the bright suggestion of capturing carbon with the end product being methane (which presumably gets burned to generate more CO2!). It is hard to see CCS as anything more than a delaying tactic by companies like XOM. Sure Governments are often susceptible to expensive lobbying efforts, but CO2 (and methane) emissions are a problem threatening humankind. Capturing one greenhouse gas (CO2) to make another (methane) is surely some kind of sick joke?

The big project that XOM keeps referring to is the proposed Houston CCS hub. There is no evidence that any of the companies expressing interest have committed substantial $$ to advancing this project. It is clear that XOM sees the project as a revenue generator for the company, not a cost. This means that the money to do the capture doesn’t come from XOM but from elsewhere (you!). It is evident that the source of expected funding is Government. A recent press release indicates that 11 Texas energy giants are on board behind the initiative. In addition to XOM, the companies named include privately held Calpine Corporation, Chevron (CVX), Dow (DOW), INEOS, Linde (LIN), LyondellBasell (LYB), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), NRG Energy (NRG), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Valero Energy (VLO). All are represented and agree to scale the deployment of CCS at their facilities with a view to storing 50 million tons/yr by 2030 and 100 million tons/yr by 2040. In actual fact the 11 companies have “agreed to begin discussing plans that could lead to capturing and safely storing up to 50 million metric tons of CO 2 per year by 2030 and about 100 million metric tons by 2040.” This is yet another in a very long line of “plans to discuss”, which seems to be code for “if the Government is prepared to pay”. I’m not holding my breath.

The point is that if CCS is implemented, it is going to be a massive ongoing cost to fossil fuel-based power generation and CO2 emissions from industrial processes. The figure for just the Houston hub is $100+ billion. With renewables already cheaper with no CCS, how could oil and gas compete? Recent price rises for LNG indicate the dangers for gas going forwards. Unsustainable prices are just that … unsustainable.

Volatile prices are a feature of oil and gas

The oil and gas industry is a cyclical one. This leads to good and bad times as supply and demand mismatches play out. The recent issues with gas supply globally are painful, but a potential bonanza for investors. However, this is a case of be careful what you wish for. The point is that renewable energy provides a much more stable supply because once built, the capture devices (solar PV and windmills) are in place and the cost of harvesting the power is minimal.

The point is that there is a way to mitigate the big pricing cycles of oil and gas. The world is moving towards cheap reliable renewable energy and this is unstoppable. Of course there are issues in managing a renewables-based grid and also making the ability to ship energy effectively across large distances, but the transition is underway as is exemplified by a recent report on restructuring the US power system.

COP26 is the elephant in the room

The world has had a slow start in seeking to address climate change and specifically global warming. It was only at the 2015 Paris meeting that things started to get serious. While the goal in 2015 was an ambitious below 2C with a goal of 1.5C, the actual pledges indicated almost 4C warming. In the past six years the climate emergency has become better understood and 1.5C is a real target that is being taken seriously. In the leadup to COP-26 in Glasgow (Oct 31 – Nov 12) substantial pledges have been made so that the predicted temperature increase is now 2.4C rather than the 4C projected at the 2015 COP meeting. While this is still a disaster, the ambition is increasing as has been planned by the overall process. Indeed countries covering 70% of global emissions have now committed to net zero emissions targets. This means essentially the end of fossil fuel exploitation for power and transport and ~50% reduction in emissions by 2030. The 2030 target means dramatic change now. There is no doubt that if Glasgow is successful in lowering planned emissions further, this becomes the biggest threat to the fossil fuel industry ever.

Considering G20 countries, 10 (including the EU as one country) already have firm emissions reductions targets going into COP-26 in Glasgow: eight have 2050 net zero targets (Argentina, Canada, EU (incl Italy, France, Germany), Japan, UK, US, Brazil, South Korea), while Turkey has net zero by 2053 and China net zero by 2060. Australia looks almost certain to take a net zero by 2050 target to Glasgow, while Russia and Indonesia have indicated that they will achieve net zero by 2060 at the latest. South Africa has a 2050 net zero target, which is incomplete. India is a special case as the country is coming out of intense poverty. However it has major renewable energy targets (450 GW by 2030) and a commitment to play its part in global decarbonization efforts. Its One Sun One World One Grid proposal for a connected global solar network is being taken seriously at COP-26. Saudi Arabia and Mexico are the only G20 members that have resolutely not provided details concerning a net zero target.

Glasgow is expected to focus on the reality of net zero commitments and this means that a big focus will be emissions reductions by 2030, noting that to get to net zero by 2050, global emissions reductions of 45-50% are needed by 2030. The important point is that virtually every country is now acknowledging that this is our last chance to address climate change to avert catastrophe. When countries responsible for 75-80% of global investment and emissions speak and plan, it pays to listen.

All fossil fuels are being addressed by financial institutions

The oil and gas industry (and notably XOM), were successful for a long time in focusing on coal as the fossil fuel that needed to be stopped urgently. This meant that the spotlight was on coal with less focus on oil and gas. Recent announcements now increasingly include exit from financing oil and gas along with coal. This means that the whole fossil fuel industry is now targeted for exit. This is a logical step in light of the climate emergencies.

The path to survival

My take from the above is that any discussion about XOM’s future has to include some consideration of the likelihood of massive reduction in oil and gas use. It takes focus away from reserves, which will increasingly be stranded and of no value, towards how XOM will compete with other companies to stay in the game. Given that CCS is clearly a smokescreen, and XOM has no other plan to decarbonize, how XOM competes for a diminishing pie is the key issue for investors.

Here it gets tricky because the Middle East and Russian oil and gas reserves seem to be very low cost to exploit. Once it becomes clear that not all reserves will be exploited, one wonders if there will be a battle to see who can deplete reserves to achieve some financial reward. This won’t be good news for the oil and gas price.

In the meantime we have a lack of supply situation that might last for the coming northern winter. So perhaps it is “make high while the cold winter bites”. This could mean buoyant times for several months, but once supply gets sorted, it is hard to see recovery.

A really interesting recent interview with Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), brings a different perspective. He sees the electrification of everything as being huge and unstoppable. A large part of it is about new materials that are better and cheaper. But he sees a key problem being the shortage of skilled people who can manage huge projects efficiently. He looks to the oil and gas industry with the following comment : “….an oil and gas company has more discipline and value to shareholders that they need to [maintain]. It would be much better for the (renewables) sector if the expanding space would be filled by rational, experienced players rather than another bunch of cowboys that we’ve had so far.”

Enel is a leading European energy company. Perhaps XOM management might pay attention to his perspective. I suspect that BP (BP), TotalEnergies (TTE) and Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) have already taken on board his perspective.

Conclusion

As investors we get to choose the factors that we see as most relevant to investment success (eg level of reserves), but we don’t get to choose how our favourite factors rate in terms of success/survival. Massive reserves will be stranded if there is a move to restrict fossil fuel use. We shall see in a couple of weeks where this lands, but at the moment 125 countries have committed to net zero by 2050 and this means 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. This can only happen if transport gets substantially decarbonised and energy likewise. My take is that the climate emergency is now front and center and it is going to dictate the success of XOM. To ignore these developments means that investors choose to play with a deck of cards that is missing some key cards. The material issue for XOM is that the world is planning to turn away from fossil fuel use. Seeking Alpha authors maintain their optimism for XOM, with eight authors bullish or very bullish and two neutral in the past 30 days. Wall Street remains more measured with 17 of 28 analysts neutral, nine bullish or very bullish and two analysts bearish. I remain in the bearish camp based on further review of the factors that I think will influence XOM’s fate in the relatively near term.

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely the exit from fossil fuels as the world accepts a net zero emissions target for 2050, which includes substantial emissions reduction targets by 2030. I hope my contrarian analysis of XOM is of value to you and your financial advisor as you review your oil & gas investments.