JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Interesting developments at Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Bloomberg has reported that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Pinterest are reportedly discussing a potential merger. In this article, I will lay out why I believe this merger is valuable to both companies and why the merger will probably still fail.

Why is Pinterest considering PayPal's offer?

This is not the first time a company approached to acquire Pinterest. And that is no accident because Pinterest is a company with a very valuable, underappreciated platform. Half a year ago, the FT reported that Microsoft (MSFT) approached Pinterest for a takeover. Microsoft probably put a lot of money on the table, but Pinterest's management wasn't interested. Why? Microsoft put very little valuable tech on the table. Frankly, one big reason Microsoft tried to acquire Pinterest is to steal a huge customer from Amazon Web Services - cool, but what's the value to the Pinterest platform? Contrary to Microsoft, PayPal fits in with Pinterest's strategy. Pinterest wants to become the e-commerce hub of the Western world: the place to be inspired, the place to find amazing stuff to buy, and the place to buy those goods. An important part of this strategy includes on-platform transactions. Obviously, a merger with PayPal - one of the biggest fintech companies in the world - is a huge jump towards this goal. Working together with PayPal can significantly accelerate Pinterest's payments efforts, and can put it ahead of Facebook (FB).

Why is PayPal trying to acquire Pinterest?

First, at a $70 stock price acquiring Pinterest is simply a very good deal for PayPal. A couple of months ago, I laid out how I estimate how Pinterest's valuation can exceed $1 trillion by 2030 through a simple valuation model. The assumption is simple: Pinterest becomes a hub for buying goods online. Pinterest is now already one of the leaders in the initial phases of the purchasing funnel: the phases when people are discovering items to buy. When Pinterest turns this intention into action, shareholders will be rewarded tremendously. This is explained in-depth in my previous article.

PayPal has lost customers like eBay (EBAY) to new fintech like Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) and Square (SQ) who provide seamless payment services at a fraction of the original cost. PayPal probably has a lot of plans on how to win back these clients: we shouldn't forget PayPal remains one of the biggest fintech in the world. Obviously, PayPal's proprietary payments technology can also be immensely valuable to Pinterest, a company rolling out massive on-platform transactions functionalities. Still, we have to question whether PayPal can add more value to Pinterest than Adyen - who are currently collaborating to provide on-platform transactions. Adyen is a phenomenal company with one of the best - arguably the best - payments platform for large enterprises. This article elaborates how Adyen is disrupting the payments industry.

The merger between PayPal and Pinterest could create the very first fully-integrated e-commerce social media platform in the Western world. A powerful beast that has a lot of attention from users and is a leader in fintech. This is the beast everyone is predicting Google (GOOG) to become: for years people speculate Google will start offering payments services to clients. And through acquiring Pinterest, PayPal significantly exceeds its scale in the payments industry: and as we know, scale is vital to high returns on invested capital in the long term.

This move is part of a strategy initiated by PayPal since the acquisition of Honey. The strategy is to broaden the offering of PayPal from a pure check-out offering to a broader e-commerce offering.

I believe this is what PayPal is offering to Pinterest's management: together we can create a new big tech company. PayPal's management is showing Pinterest management their plans for the future and how Pinterest fits in. And it may be so that Pinterest's management is highly impressed.

Why I think the merger will still fail

Yes, yes, Pinterest's management is probably impressed by PayPal - contrary to the time Microsoft was trying to acquire them. But Bloomberg reported an offer of $70. If this is true, I estimate that PayPal's offer will need to see a significant increase. At 13 forward EV/sales with 80% gross margins, Pinterest's stock is just objectively cheap. If you simply take Pinterest's future revenue growth rates and discount them as I did in this article, the stock is clearly priced pessimistically. If you value Pinterest relatively to other social media stocks like many authors on this platform do, it is clear Pinterest is very cheap considering the growth prospects and the quality of the platform. This article clearly laid out why Pinterest's platform and its users are very valuable.

So PayPal may have impressive technology, but it will need to come in with a huge offer. Pinterest has $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and Pinterest is a profitable company. Also, it is important to note Pinterest's difficult shareholder structure. As VC's sell-out, management's voting powers increases exponentially. This practically means that management can decide without consulting other shareholders whether or not they will accept the deal - since they have a lot of voting power.

PayPal will obviously desire to acquire the company through a stock-for-stock merger. PayPal is already down 6% as of writing showcasing investors do not have enough confidence in this deal. This makes it difficult to come in with a blow-out offer.

Since I expect Pinterest's management to conclude that PayPal's offer is too low considering the long-term growth prospects of the company, I conclude that this surge in the stock price is vastly overdone.

Still, I find the developments very interesting. Maybe the talks will lead to future collaborations between both companies.