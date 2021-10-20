Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

By Valuentum Analysts

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has tremendous dividend growth potential. In late August 2021, the sporting goods retailer reported second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2021 (period ended July 31, 2021) that soared past consensus top and bottom line estimates.

Furthermore, Dick's Sporting Goods raised its full-year guidance for fiscal 2021, doubled its minimum share buyback program to $0.4 billion for fiscal 2021, increased its regular quarterly dividend 21% on a sequential basis, to $0.4375 per share (bringing its annualized payout up to $1.75 per share), and announced a special dividend of $5.50 per share during its latest earnings update.

We're pleased with the company's performance of late. Shares of DKS yield ~1.4% as of this writing when looking at just its ordinary payout, though its special dividend also needs to be taken into consideration (along with the chance for additional special dividend payouts in the future).

Guidance Boost

Dick's Sporting Goods is now guiding for its net sales to grow by 18%-20% annually in fiscal 2021 (up from 8%-11% previously) and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $12.45-$12.95 (up from $8.00-$8.70 previously). For reference, the retailer posted $3.69 and $6.12 in non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, respectively. Dick's Sporting Goods is catering to a sizable total addressable market ('TAM') that is expected to grow at a decent clip going forward.

Image Shown: A look at the opportunities Dick's Sporting Goods' is targeting across the domestic sporting goods retail industry. Image Source: Dick's Sporting Goods - August 2021 IR Presentation

According to an August 2021 IR presentation, Dick's Sporting Goods estimates that it has 7% market share of the sporting goods retailers industry (in what appears to be the US) and that 8.5 million new athletes started shopping at its stores in 2020. Through a combination of strategic partnerships with established brands across the sporting goods industry along with its own private label brands, the retailer views its growth trajectory quite favorably, aided by the potential for market share gains. Recent and ongoing upgrades to its brick-and-mortar locations and its impressive digital and mobile presence alongside its stellar operational execution lend credence to this optimistic view of its growth runway.

In the upcoming graphic down below, generated by our discounted cash flow model (for more information on our enterprise cash flow analysis process, please read our book Value Trap), we highlight our expectations for Dick's Sporting Goods' revenues over the coming fiscal years. Please note that the blue dots represent its "bull case" scenario, the grey line represents its "base case" scenario, and the green dots represent its "bear case" scenario. We like to think about future expectations as a range of outcomes, which drives the fair value estimate range in our process.

Image Shown: We forecast that Dick's Sporting Goods will steadily grow its revenues going forward. Image Source: Valuentum

Stellar Earnings Update

Dick's Sporting Goods has tremendous omnichannel selling capabilities and a well-run customer loyalty program that the firm continues to improve, both of which have translated into stellar financial performance of late.

The company's consolidated same-store sales rose by 19.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on a year-over-year basis after growing by 20.7% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. During the company's latest earnings call, management noted that Dick's Sporting Goods reported double-digit sales growth at each of its hardlines, apparel, and footwear categories along with increases in both its average ticket sizes and number of transactions which led to its strong same-store sales growth performance in the fiscal second quarter.

The retailer's GAAP revenues surged higher 21% and its GAAP gross margin rose by almost 540 basis points year-over-year last fiscal quarter. Economies of scale and significant gross margin improvements enabled Dick's Sporting Goods to grow its GAAP operating margin almost 585 basis points year-over-year last fiscal quarter as its GAAP operating income rose 70% year-over-year during this period.

Digital Strength

Though its e-commerce sales dropped year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter as its physical stores reopened and foot traffic resumed in earnest, its e-commerce sales were still up 111% versus levels seen in the same quarter in fiscal 2019 and represented 18% of its sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Dick's Sporting Goods is seeing strong demand through both its digital and physical selling channels, a promising sign.

Management noted during the firm's latest earnings call that "(its) stores enabled over 90% of our total sales and we fulfilled more than 70% of (its) online sales, either through ship-from-store, in-store pickup or curbside." This played a key role in supporting the retailer's margin performance last fiscal quarter as the company can play a larger role in meeting end-customer demand instead of relying heavily on third parties.

Image Shown: An overview of Dick's Sporting Goods' past financial and operational performance, and its footprint in the US. Image Source: Dick's Sporting Goods - August 2021 IR Presentation

Here is some additional commentary from management during the firm's latest earnings call:

Turning now to our robust e-commerce business. During the quarter, we were pleased to deliver online sales growth of over 100% when compared to 2019. As planned, this represented a 28% decline versus last year as we anniversaried a nearly 200% online sales increase in Q2 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures. Most importantly, we continue to drive significant improvement in the profitability of our e-commerce channel by leveraging fixed cost, sustaining asset adoption of in-store pickup and curbside as well as fewer and targeted promotions. In addition, we continued to improve our online shopping experience. This includes our strategy to lead with mobile, which for the first half of 2021, represented over 50% of our online sales as well as faster delivery times and an enhanced shopping and checkout experience. --- Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods

Generous Shareholder Return Strategies

The company's recently upsized capital return programs are supported by its pristine balance sheet and tremendous free cash flow generating abilities. For reference, we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free cash flows are what enable companies to meet their dividend obligations, and growing these free cash flows enables companies to sustainably grow their payouts over time. Net cash on hand can also be used to meet future dividend obligations, while net debt positions make covering future dividend payouts more difficult (though net debt loads can be managed via sizable free cash flow generating capabilities).

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our free cash flow forecasts for Dick's Sporting Goods over the coming fiscal years. Please note the blue dots represent our bull case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario and the green dots represent our bear case scenario. Given that Dick's Sporting Goods recently boosted its guidance for fiscal 2021 and has been firing on all cylinders of late, we expect the company will generate sizable free cash flows going forward. Dick's Sporting Goods put up stellar performance in fiscal 2020, though please note its performance in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 during more "normalized" times.

Image Shown: We forecast that Dick's Sporting Goods will continue to generate sizable free cash flows going forward. Image Source: Valuentum

Dick's Sporting Goods exited July 2021 with a net cash position of $1.8 billion and no short-term debt on the books, though the firm does have sizable operating lease liabilities to be aware of. It generated just under $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the first half of fiscal 2021 and spent less than $0.2 billion buying back its stock and less than $0.1 billion covering its dividend obligations during this period. Management noted that the retailer's special dividend would return almost $0.5 billion to shareholders and would be funded via cash on hand within the firm's latest earnings press release.

Investing in the Business

Dick's Sporting Goods is stepping up its investments in its business to keep the momentum going in the right direction. Its gross capital expenditures are expected to come in just below $0.4 billion this fiscal year versus just over $0.2 billion in fiscal 2020. Management noted in the firm's latest earnings call that the retailer "converted approximately 25 additional Dick's stores to premium full-service footwear and we added 50 new elevated soccer shops" in the fiscal second quarter. These are the types of endeavors that enabled the firm to post year-over-year same-store sales growth of 40% last fiscal quarter at its brick-and-mortar stores.

Management also recently noted that the first two locations of the retailer's Dick's House of Sport store concepts "are off to a very strong start and have exceeded (its) expectations" and that the firm opened its first Public Lands store concept in late August 2021. It also continues to optimize its Golf Galaxy business which is "performing extremely well" according to recent management commentary.

We are impressed with the stellar performance of the company's various initiatives so far, and we appreciate the retailer's relentless drive to continue innovating. Dick's Sporting Goods has identified multiple growth avenues to capitalize on going forward, and we view its outlook quite favorably. Even in light of its rising capital expenditure expectations, the retailer remains incredibly free cash flow positive.

Concluding Thoughts

Image Shown: Our fair value estimate for Dick's Sporting Goods sits at $148 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

Dick's Sporting Goods has been firing on all cylinders of late. The company's strong performance has helped the company to generously reward shareholders via regular dividend increases, a large special dividend, an enlarged share buyback program, and meaningful capital appreciation. We like Dick's Sporting Goods as a rock-solid dividend growth opportunity. Our fair value estimate for Dick's Sporting Goods, derived through our discounted free cash flow model, stands at $148 per share under our base case scenario with room for upside should the firm continue to outperform fundamentally.