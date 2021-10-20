esemelwe/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Roughly six months ago I explained why a strong business, such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), could face poor expected returns due to unreasonable expectations already built in the valuation.

Not surprisingly, since I laid out my thesis on DE, the company not only significantly underperformed the market and its industry (both on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis), but it also fell more than the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

While this so called 'dip in share price' is seen as an opportunity for many growth investors, I have solid reasons to believe that it is just a taste of things to come.

It appears that Deere's share price benefited massively from the extraordinary amounts of liquidity pumped into the system, which supported the proliferation of momentum, high growth and high risk-reward oriented ETFs, such as those offered by ARK Invest. Of course, there's always the possibility of yet another round of massive liquidity injection, which will support DE and other momentum stocks over the short-term. However, such an event appears less likely given the current inflationary pressures, while a potential reversal of the momentum trade holds significant risks for investors.

The Net Farm Income Conundrum

Whatever the narrative around Deere is, the company is still highly cyclical and heavily reliant on the state of the farming industry.

That could easily be illustrated by the strong relationship between Deere's annual revenue figure and the U.S. Net Farm Income. From the graph below, we could see that the current record high revenue figure of Deere & Co is primarily driven by the cyclical high of the net farm income.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Deere's SEC Filings and fred.stlouisfed.org

Even though the company operates globally, has a sizable financing division and is also exposed to industries outside of farming, Deere remains heavily dependent on the wellbeing of the U.S. farmers.

Not only is the topline figure moving in unison with the net farm income, but the company's return on equity is also highly sensitive to farmers wellbeing.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Deere's SEC Filings and agweb.com

Not surprisingly then the U.S. Net Farm Income is one of the key drivers of the company's market premium over book its book value, which recently hit a new all-time high.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Deere's SEC Filings and Yahoo!Finance

Fortunately for Deere, profits in the sector continued to improve over the course of 2021 at a pace similar to that registered in the prior year - 19.6% in 2020 versus 19.5% expected increase this year (both inflation adjusted as of September of this year).

Source: ers.usda.gov

If we use these inflation adjusted numbers to calculate the annual change in net farm income and Deere's share price changes 1-year before, it seems that the company's share price movements do a fairly good job at anticipating next year changes in farm profits.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance and agweb.com

On the graph above, the year 2021 reflects Deere's share price return during 2020. However, as 2021 comes to a close it appears that the past year return of DE was way too high given the currently expected annual change in net farm income.

Similarly to the 2008 and 2018 periods (Deere's return during 2007 and 2017), Deere's share price experienced significant downward pressure in the following years due to an overshoot in expectations of the net farm income.

However, so far in 2021 Deere's share return stands at around 23%, which still implies a further improvement in Net Farm Income of around 7% in 2022 (based on the relationship shown above).

While the current peak in farmer's income could be sustained with increased federal support, history tells us that peak profitability levels are rarely sustained and reversals are rather sharp.

Source: agweb.com

Momentum plays need a story

If we are indeed witnessing the peak in Net Farm Income, then a reasonable question to ask would be: why isn't Deere's valuation already reflecting that?

To put it briefly, it appears that factors beyond Deere's business fundamentals or the overall state of the agriculture sector are at play here.

As a starting point, since I first covered my bearish thesis on DE, the company continued to execute exceptionally well.

Source: Deere Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Not only did business fundamentals continue to improve, but the overall guidance for the year followed suit. As a starting point expected net income for fiscal year 2021 was between $4.6bn to $5.0bn as of March of this year.

* Deere & Company forecast as of 19 February 2021

Source: Deere Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

In about six months guidance increased to a net income figure for FY 2021 of $5.7bn to $5.9bn.

* Deere & Company forecast as of 20 August 2021

Source: Deere Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

In addition, as of March of this year, net farm income was expected to fall in 2021 when compared to the prior year (see below). However, as I have shown above, the expectations for 2021 are now for a further 20% year on year increase.

Source: agweb.com

All that is in a stark contrast to DE share price underperforming even its much smaller less competitive peers since March of this year (the date of my first analysis).

Data by YCharts

The reason for this contradiction appears to be the momentum factor. Down below I measure the R-squared of daily returns on a 1-year rolling basis between DE and a constructed momentum factor - using a long position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) and an equally sized short position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

What we see is that since April of this year, Deere's record high exposure to the momentum factor started to decline, which as we see below appears to coincide with the company's falling share price.

* Change in DE share price versus a year ago

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

As a matter of fact, if we overlay the two graphs above, we could see that a declining R-Squared between DE and MTUM-VLUE is usually followed by a sharp decline in Deere's share price with a lag of up to one year.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

This fading momentum trade also appears closely linked with the dynamics observed in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, which as of May of 2020 had a very small position in Deere & Co.

Source: ark-funds.com

Then by October of 2020, the fund had quickly made DE one of its largest holdings.

Source: ark-funds.com

Ownership continued to increase up until March of this year, when the ETF held a record amount of DE shares.

Source: ark-funds.com

However, since March of this year the ETF has significantly reduced its exposure to Deere, thus either causing or following the gradual decline of Deere's share price exposure to the momentum factor we saw above.

Source: ark-funds.com

Conclusion

Deere & Co is without a doubt one of the leaders in agriculture and farming equipment. The business, however, is highly cyclical and as such its valuation is highly sensitive to outside factors, such as net farm income. While the macroeconomic environment continues to be supportive of the business, valuation seems to be pricing no cyclical downswings ahead which creates significant risk for shareholder returns. It appears that fading momentum trade is to blame for the currently distorted valuation and if history is any guide, Deere share price will likely see further downside pressure in the coming year.