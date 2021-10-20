BITO ETF: The Bitcoin Phenomenon

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago I asserted that the stock market could hold its ground after a 5% pullback, grind through the headwinds of inflation concerns, the Delta variant, a reduction in stimulus, and supply-chain issues, achieving new highs before year end. Better-than-expected earnings reports for the third quarter would be the catalyst, but we could pull back further before recovering. Here we are a few days later and the S&P 500 is less than 1% away from its record close. While I remain cautiously optimistic about stocks, I have never been a believer in the cryptocurrency phenomenon.

Sentiment recovered from the washed out levels of early October just in time for yesterday’s debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), the first exchange-traded fund for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), proving that the speculative fervor from earlier this year is alive and well. I have spent very little time discussing the cryptocurrency craze in my writings, because I see Bitcoin and the thousands of digital coins that followed as solutions to a problem that never existed, born out of years of speculation that have been fueled by unprecedented amounts of free money and zero-percent interest rates. That said, it can’t be ignored because the industry, if you can call it one, has turned into a trillion-dollar financial monstrosity.

Source: CNBC

There are clearly technologies behind Bitcoin, like the blockchain, that have real productive value, but they are intermingled with the speculation behind thousands of digital coins that I think will eventually be worthless. Bitcoin is the largest, and the only argument I see behind its value is that there is a limited supply of them. That said, there are limited supplies of lots of things with productive uses and they are not worth $66,000.

Otherwise. it is hard for me to see a financial asset that can lose half its value within months as a store of value, much less a currency. Perhaps it will be a successful alternative asset that doubles or triples in value from here, but I think that is reliant on its adoption as something more than a speculative trading vehicle with no underlying fundamentals other than its scarcity. On that front, I prefer gold (GLD) and silver (SLV).

Many highly regarded investment professionals now say they own Bitcoin, but their reasoning is typically that they don’t want to miss out on something they don’t fully understand. That is not a compelling investment thesis. In fact, in my experience with individual investors, most have no idea why they want to own cryptocurrencies other than the fact that they have been going up in value. The fact that cryptocurrencies have amassed such a huge following and absorbed such a large amount of capital seems to me to be the only qualifications for considering it an alternative asset class of its own. Again, I think the popularity of these coins is a function of there being an unprecedented amount of liquidity in our financial system for years in an environment with near zero-percent interest rates. That has resulted in historically high valuations in traditional asset classes, and negative real yields in the safest investments.

This is why professional money managers are more bearish on bonds today than at any other time on record, according to Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager Survey for October. The bond market’s bad fortune has been a boon for the cryptocurrency industry. Would Bitcoin be trading near its record high of approximately $66,000 if investors could earn 3-4% on their money market accounts, as they could a little more than a decade ago? I think not. That leads me to wonder if these coins will hold their value in a rising interest rate environment, with which the newest generation of investors have no experience. Time will tell.

I am not a Bitcoin bear, but I am clearly not a bull either, and I think the introduction of an ETF that brings the digital coin to the mainstream investor after its historic run is likely to coincide with its peak in price. Therefore, I'm inclined to think we see lower prices before another major upward move, if we ever do.

Even if we do see another significant correction in price, I am searching for reasons why this financial asset should be a part of a diversified portfolio other than its popularity as a trading vehicle or the historical performance. I can find lots of things to trade that have a determinable fundamental value, but Bitcoin has none. I don’t see the value in using it as a currency. Lastly, its increase in value seems to be dependent on an increasing number of investors participating in the craze, which reminds me more of tulips than a legitimate new investment class.