happyphoton/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The recently launched ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) will make Bitcoin more accessible to those who can't or don't want to hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD) itself. The government's approval of this fund is an indication that regulatory headwinds may not be as strong as some expect. There seems to be confusion among investors about the relationship between futures and the underlying asset, and more generally about how this ETF will impact Bitcoin.

Introduction

I recently published my bull thesis on Bitcoin and didn't plan to write another article about it for a while. However, I felt that there were some confusions/misconceptions about the recently launched ETF and Bitcoin in general that should be researched further. Thus, I'm following up with a series of articles about various topics such as how easily Bitcoin's supply could be changed, how Bitcoin could be hacked or counterfeit, and more.

The focus of today's article is very topical given the release of the first Bitcoin futures ETF on a U.S. stock exchange. It was inspired by another article published today claiming that the release of this fund would mark a major top for Bitcoin. While it is always possible that Bitcoin could enter a bear market at any point - and I would never be so bold as to claim with certainty that Bitcoin will move in one direction or the other, especially in the short term - I'm doubtful that the release of this ETF would be the direct cause of a major decline in Bitcoin's price. In fact, I believe that this ETF will be good for Bitcoin in the long run.

How Futures Impact Bitcoin's Price

There seems to be a perception that futures are simply a bet on price action, meaning that they do not impact the underlying's price. For example, in the article mentioned above, the author stated that

Bitcoin futures-based ETF doesn't bode well for Bitcoin's future price action as it will take away demand from actual ownership of Bitcoin that drives the price higher Unlike GBTC or hot/cold wallets, Bitcoin futures ETF simply tracks Bitcoin prices through futures contracts that constantly roll over into ongoing contracts. This could mean that no actual Bitcoin has been taken off the market and put into storage. Unless someone who owns the futures contract takes delivery, no new Bitcoin needs to be purchased by the ETF. - BiotechValley Insights

In theory, this sounds bad, right? Instead of buying Bitcoin, people will just buy a fund that bets on the price of Bitcoin. Well, there are a couple issues with this line of reasoning.

First of all, if someone owns a futures contract at the expiration date, then they will take delivery. We're not talking about options here. A futures contract is a legal agreement - a right and an obligation - to purchase an asset at a specific price and time. Because contracts don't just disappear into thin air, each contract that is purchased will ultimately be fulfilled (although the contract may change hands many times before this happens).

According to the BITO Prospectus, the futures are cash settled, meaning that the delivery is a cash value that accounts for the difference between the initial price and the final settlement. In practice, those who are responsible for delivery will likely hedge by directly or indirectly being long Bitcoin.

A second concern is that the idea of rolling over a contract somehow makes the original contract disappear.

When a Bitcoin futures contract is nearing expiration, the Fund will "roll" the futures contract, which means it will generally sell such contract and use the proceeds to buy a Bitcoin futures contract with a later expiration date. - BITO Prospectus

Right in the prospectus, we can see that this is not the case. ProShares does not control the futures contract so they cannot simply change its expiration date with no ramifications. Instead, they must sell the contract nearing expiration and buy a new contract with a later expiration date. This means that they must find a buyer for the near-term contract who will take delivery when it expires. This buying and selling requires liquidity in the futures market, which the fund cites as a potential risk.

With these points clarified, we can now discuss how futures prices correlate with the price of the underlying. The short version of this is that when the futures contract reaches expiration, its price should match the price of the underlying.

This is because futures can be used for arbitrage. I could go out right now and take a long position in spot corn plus a short position in corn futures (or vice versa depending on current prices) and pocket the difference when the futures contract expires. Fees and carrying costs mean that such strategies are generally only suitable for professional investors/market makers with sufficiently large funds. But when there's "free money," you'd better bet that somebody will pick it up.

The practical impact of this is that futures prices and spot prices will converge as the futures contract approaches expiration, until no arbitrage opportunity remains. If futures for Bitcoin are much higher than the actual price of Bitcoin, then the most likely outcome is that the price of Bitcoin will rise and the price of the futures will fall, and vice versa.

Thus, if a lot of people buy the Bitcoin futures ETF, demand for futures will increase and drive the price of futures up. The logical next step is that Bitcoin's price will also increase.

For further reading about how this works, I recommend Seeking Alpha's introduction to futures and this article about futures-spot prices convergence.

Price Manipulation

Secondly, another concern would be the potential price manipulation from large banks. Considering how the futures market works, large banks can short these contracts and launch more shares. As such, this provides bankers the unlimited ability to create these instruments and also gives them the power to manipulate the price of Bitcoin - BiotechValley Insights

The author cited a second concern, which is that large banks will use the recently launched ETF to manipulate Bitcoin's price. They suggest that the banks will accomplish this by shorting futures contracts.

First of all, we should note the contradiction between this perspective and the claim that futures contracts don't correlate to the price of the underlying.

However, we should also consider what it means to short a futures contract. Remember that a futures contract is an obligation to purchase an asset at a specific price and date. This means that a party who is short a futures contract has an obligation to deliver an asset (or cash settlement) at a certain price and date.

When you are the Short in a futures transaction on a physically delivered futures contract, you are obliged to sell the underlying asset to the Long at the price agreed upon when the futures contract expires. If you do not have the underlying asset in stock, you will be obliged to buy them from the spot market for sale to the Long. In commodities futures, people like wheat farmers who want to secure a fixed selling price for their wheat during harvest usually take the short side in a futures transaction. - FuturesTradingPedia

So, while it is true that big banks could short many Bitcoin futures contracts - and that many people shorting futures would drive the price of the futures and eventually the underlying down - it is not "free" for big banks to open short positions. Eventually, the shorted contract will expire, and the party who is short will have to make the delivery. Much like a shorted stock, a shorted future can be considered a form of pent-up demand.

A final point here is that Bitcoin futures started trading in 2017. If they opened the door for price manipulation (which one could reasonably argue they have, albeit not to an unlimited extent) then that door has already been open for years.

Massive Funds Transfer

Another common argument is that many people who currently own actual Bitcoin will convert their holding to the new ETF, viewing it as more secure or better regulated. This will trigger massive selling which could, at the very least, result in a short-term price decline or loss of momentum that may or may not be offset when the ETF is purchased later.

While there are certainly pros and cons of each approach, I'm personally not interested in realizing gains (requiring me to pay thousands of dollars in taxes and transaction fees) just to own an ETF with high management fees and an unproven track record. If I was buying Bitcoin for the first time now, I might choose the ETF, but I don't have any plans to switch over. I imagine that many others are in the same boat.

Similarly, there is no plan that I'm aware of for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) to be converted to a futures ETF. In fact, Grayscale's CEO has called out the SEC for approving a futures ETF before a spot ETF and touted the benefits of a spot ETF, which strongly implies that the fund would like to convert to a spot ETF.

Grayscale is one of the largest holders of Bitcoin, and if they decided to sell all of their Bitcoin, that would almost certainly cause a major price movement. However, it's difficult to imagine that such an event would occur.

Sell The News

A final argument is that investors bought the rumor of ETF approval, giving way to Bitcoin's latest rally and that investors will now sell the news. It is true that "sell the news" has seemingly been a real factor in the past. For example, Bitcoin peaked around the time its futures were launched in 2017. It was also near an all-time high in February 2021 when Canada regulators approved Bitcoin funds, although it didn't begin a real correction until a few months later.

Source: Macrotrends

The above image highlights the time when the first gold ETF was approved in the USA. As shown, a minor correction followed, but it was then followed by one of the biggest bull runs for gold in history.

Source: Macrotrends

The same is true for silver. Despite some short-term volatility, silver's price was much higher a few years after the launch of its first ETF.

This result could imply that it's not possible to fully price in an ETF launch, since the entire point of the ETF is to make the underlying more accessible/buyable for investors.

There's also the distinction here that these were spot ETFs rather than futures ETFs, but as we've established previously, that may not make much of a difference. Either way, there's no denying that short-term volatility and a "sell the news" reaction is possible.

One other argument against sell the news is that Bitcoin has typically been cyclical, due to its programmed halving every four years. Bitcoin reached major peaks in late November 2013 and again in mid-December 2017. My personal opinion is that Bitcoin will be less volatile with each passing cycle as it gets wider adoption and the halved block reward gets smaller relative to the amount of Bitcoin outstanding. Even so, history shows that October and early November have historically been very bullish months for Bitcoin in the 4th year of a cycle. Again though, I'm not one to speculate on short-term price movements.

This Is Good For Bitcoin

My belief is that this ETF is the first of many that will be approved and that these approvals will ultimately be good for Bitcoin regardless of short-term price action.

The most important reason is that it improves accessibility. While Bitcoin itself cannot be held in a retirement account, for example, an ETF often can be. Similarly, institutional investors who can't buy Bitcoin for various regulatory and risk management reasons may be able to buy this ETF.

Beyond improving accessibility, the government allowing this ETF to launch is a major counterpoint to the frequent bearish claims that the government will ban Bitcoin. Despite the crackdown in China, Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures funds are now available in the USA, Canada, and Europe (not to mention Bitcoin being an official currency of El Salvador).

Conclusion

While this article was inspired by another author's article, I don't intend to call out that author. I'm thankful for perspectives that are contradictory to my own because they encourage me to challenge my assumptions and potentially even change them. In this case, it inspired me to read the BITO Prospectus and write this article. I hope that this article will be helpful to others who are trying to understand the impact of the ETF launch on Bitcoin prices, whether or not they are bullish on Bitcoin.