Higher yield doesn’t always have to equate to high risk, especially when it comes to commercial mortgage REITs that are designed to provide income under various economic conditions. For example, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) has provided a steady high yield for many years, even through the challenges of the pandemic last year.

This brings me to another commercial mREIT peer, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), which may be another good option for those who seek high yield backed by a seasoned management team. In this article, I highlight why BXMT remains a Buy, so let's get started.

Why BXMT Is A Buy

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is an industry giant in the commercial mortgage REIT space, generating senior loans collateralized by real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. It’s externally managed by Blackstone (BX), one of the largest asset managers in the world, which has $208 billion worth of real estate assets under management. This affiliation benefits BXMT in that it provides it with a deal pipeline and line of sight that it would not otherwise have.

At present, BXMT manages a $19.2 billion loan portfolio that’s focused on high population density regions in the southern (southeast & Texas), Northeastern (New York), and California, as well as select parts of Europe and Australia. Half of BXMT’s loan collateral is comprised of high-quality office (51%), with the rest stemming from Hotel (17%), Multifamily (13%), Industrial, Life Sciences, and Retail, as seen below.

(Source: investor presentation)

BXMT’s loans are diversified across 125 investments, with an average LTV ratio of 65%, which means that borrowers have significant skin in the game, and which helps to ensure recoverability of principal in the event of a default. BXMT’s portfolio credit also remains strong, with 98% performing loans, and a 100% interest collection rate.

BXMT is seeing robust demand and this is supported by a recent Wall Street Journal report, which noted that nonbank lenders are set to have one of their biggest years for loan volume, as borrowers continue to seek funding sources outside of the banking system. This is demonstrated by BXMT’s robust $2.2 billion origination volume during the second quarter. As seen below, this far surpasses pre-pandemic levels, and has helped grow BXMT’s portfolio by 22% since 2019.

(Source: investor presentation)

I’m also encouraged to see book value growth growing by 1% since the start of the year, to $26.68 per share as of the second quarter. This was driven by a decrease in BXMT’s CECL (current expected credit loss) reserve, reflecting strong credit performance of the portfolio as the economic recovery continues.

Looking forward, BXMT is well-positioned to ride rising rates, as 99.5% of its loans are floating rate. It’s also protected from low interest rates. Excluding loans with no floors, the weighted-average index rate floor is 1.12%. As seen below, more than half of BXMT’s loans have a floor of 1.0% or higher.

(Source: 10-Q filing)

Meanwhile, BXMT maintains a robust $1.4 billion of liquidity, and management sees attractive opportunities in the office market, including in Boston, where ‘big brother’ Blackstone has a significant real estate presence. This was noted by the new CEO, Katie Keenan, during the last conference call:

Our focus remains on well-positioned, high-quality buildings with excellent sponsorship and, in many cases, strong in-place cash flow. Most of our office loans this quarter were for new acquisitions with sponsors including related LaSalle, Pimco and Angelo Gordon investing very substantial new cash equity alongside our debt. We saw the opportunity to lend on strong cash flowing assets in growth markets, with office loans in Atlanta, Nashville and Austin, all at 7% to 8% in-place debt yields with upside from there, and we continue to leverage our deep experience in the Boston Life sciences market where Blackstone owns over 6 million square feet to create outstanding lab office lending opportunities, closing our second large deal of the year in that sector.

BXMT currently pays a high 7.7% dividend yield. While the $0.62 per share dividend was slightly under-covered by the distributable EPS of $0.61 in the latest reported quarter, I would expect for coverage to improve in the third quarter results, as BXMT closed on $3.5 billion of new loans in the first month of Q3 alone.

Risks to BXMT include its higher leverage ratio than its peers. This is reflected by the total debt to equity ratio of 3.49x, and B+ credit rating from S&P. While the risk is somewhat mitigated by BXMT’s high-quality collateral on its loans, I would like to see leverage trend down closer to the 3.0x level. In addition, while Blackstone is a well-regarded asset manager, the external management structure could result in inherent conflicts of interest.

Turning to valuation, BXMT comes with a price-to-book ratio of 1.22x at the current price of $32.33. This is in-line with BXMT’s pre-pandemic valuation range of 1.15-1.35x. While this may be a turn-off for bargain hunters, I see value in the current price, considering the very strong demand environment with strong portfolio growth that BXMT is seeing.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a giant in the commercial mortgage REIT industry, with a large portfolio of loans backed by high quality collateral properties. It benefits from its affiliation to its advisor Blackstone, and is seeing robust deal activity that now far surpasses pre-pandemic volumes. Meanwhile, its portfolio is in overall healthy shape with 100% interest collection. While BXMT isn’t cheap, I see value in the stock for the aforementioned reasons. BXMT is a Buy for income.