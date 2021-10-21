bernardbodo/iStock via Getty Images

Falling interest rates have caused a major problem for retirees trying to live off the traditional 60/40 stock/bond retirement portfolio.

Interest rates are at their lowest level in history.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% Stanley Black & Decker (Management Guidance) 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9%

This means the 60/40 now yields just 1.8%, and analysts think it will deliver long-term returns of 6.9% annually over time. But that's over the next 30+ years, and with highly overvalued bonds and stocks resulting in flat returns for the next decade.

And adjusted for inflation, a 60/40 portfolio might even deliver negative returns for the next decade.

Fortunately, even with the market near record highs, and 24% historically overvalued according to JPMorgan (JPM), 40% of blue-chips are still reasonably valued, and 20% are a potentially good buy or better.

So let me show you how to construct the world's safest 7.6% yielding blue-chip portfolio and triple your retirement income (or even quadruple it). Not through dangerous yield traps but the world's highest quality ultra-yielders that can potentially help you retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.

Step 1: How To Find The Highest Safe Yield On Wall Street

Our specialty watchlists were designed to help just about anyone easily and quickly find the highest quality companies for their needs, risk profile, and time horizons.

The Phoenix watchlist is what runs every DK portfolio, including my $1.4 million retirement portfolio, which is tracked weekly in our real money Phoenix portfolio tool.

It represents blue-chip quality companies (or better) which I would be personally willing to buy because I'm confident they will rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Highest Yield

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

Each of our watchlists can be sorted by 16 fundamentals, covering six of the seven alpha factors that beat the market over time.

Here I've sorted the Phoenix list by highest safe yield.

The second step in constructing the ultimate high-yield blue-chip portfolio is knowing how concentrated we can safely get. For most people, 15 to 25 companies in 5+ sectors is a good rule of thumb.

(Source: WhaleWisdom)

Charlie Munger, Buffett's right hand at Berkshire (BRK.B) (BRK.A) since 1978, owns just five companies in 3 sectors in his Daily Journal portfolio.

Mr. Munger is comfortable with portfolio concentrations as high as 45% in a single company, and up to 80% in a single sector.

Some other legendary investors, such as Bill Miller (who beat the S&P 500 for 16 consecutive years) are even more concentrated in their portfolios.

Mr. Miller is 86% Amazon in his personal portfolio.

The most concentrated I can personally recommend getting, assuming you stick to Super and Ultra SWAN quality companies are at least three companies in three sectors. I call these the Munger risk cap guidelines.

Anyone that wants to maximize safe yield is going to need a concentrated portfolio, and if you're this concentrated, you'll want to watch these companies' fundamentals closely at least once per year, if not on a quarterly basis.

Step 2: Constructing The Highest Safe Yielding Blue-Chip Portfolio On Wall Street

I've linked to exclusive deep-dive video articles I've done for DK that fully explain each company's investment thesis, risk profile, valuation, growth outlook, and total return potential.

Company Quality Score (Out Of 100) Safety Score (Out Of 100) S&P Credit Rating Yield Dividend Growth Streak (Years) Discount To Fair Value FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate Consensus LT Total Return Potential Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 82% 82% BBB+ 8.4% 19 33.79% 3.4% 11.8% British American Tobacco 82% 82% BBB+ 8.3% 22 47.37% 4.2% 12.5% AbbVie 78% 77% BBB+ 4.8% 48 30.05% 4.0% 8.8% Average 80.67% 80.33% BBB+ 7.15% 29.67 37.07% 3.87% 11.0%

Magellan (MMP), British American Tobacco (BTI), and AbbVie (ABBV) combine to form a 7.2% yielding portfolio whose long-term growth should be more than enough to offset inflation.

The BBB+ stable credit ratings indicate a 5% chance of any one of these three companies going bankrupt in the next 30 years. The odds of all three going bankrupt in the next three decades is approximately 1 in 8,000.

Analysts expect these three to deliver 11.0% CAGR long-term total returns, 4.1% more than a 60/40 portfolio.

But since our goal is the maximum safe blue-chip yield, we can also weight by yield to optimize the fundamental metric we care most about.

Company Yield Growth Consensus Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Total Return Potential Magellan Midstream 8.6% 3.40% 12.0% 39.63% 3.4% 1.3% 4.8% British American Tobacco 8.3% 4.20% 12.5% 38.25% 3.2% 1.6% 4.8% AbbVie 4.8% 4.00% 8.8% 22.12% 1.1% 0.9% 1.9% Total 21.7% 7.6% 24.5% 100.0% 7.6% 3.8% 11.5%

If we weight by yield, then we end up with a concentrated portfolio that yields 7.6%, offers 3.8% growth, and 11.5% CAGR long-term returns, about 2X that of the 60/40.

These three blue-chips offer 4.2x higher income than a 60/40 portfolio.

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's take a look at how this portfolio performed over the last 19 years, a period of time in which 91% of returns were purely a result of fundamentals.

Total Returns Of The Max Safe Yield Portfolio Since 2002 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Impressively, not only did this portfolio crush the S&P 500 over the last 20 years, but its volatility was just 17.8% despite it being made up of just three companies.

What's more, energy and healthcare are among the most defensive sectors in case we do face stagflation in the next few years.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In fact, JPMorgan's blue-chip economists think that if we did have a stagflationary recession that this portfolio would outperform the market by almost 17%, rising 3% while the market potentially fell 13%.

In the event of persistently higher inflation (4% CPI), JPMorgan thinks this portfolio would outperform by 12%.

Step Three: Adding A Reasonable Allocation Of Cash And Bonds

Company Yield Growth Consensus Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Total Return Potential Magellan Midstream 8.6% 3.40% 12.0% 18.30% 1.6% 0.6% 2.2% British American Tobacco 8.3% 4.20% 12.5% 17.66% 1.5% 0.7% 2.2% AbbVie 4.8% 4.00% 8.8% 10.21% 0.5% 0.4% 0.9% 60/40 1.8% 5.10% 6.9% 50.00% 0.9% 2.6% 3.5% Total 23.5% 7.6% 24.5% 96.2% 4.4% 4.3% 8.8%

If we start with a 60/40 base and then weight the remaining 50% by yield, we end up with a 4.4% yielding portfolio, with 4.3% expected dividend growth, and 8.7% CAGR long-term returns.

That's 1.9% CAGR more than a 60/40 and with 2.5x the safer yield, from companies that have never cut their dividends aren't likely to for the foreseeable future.

This represents an 80/20 stock/bond portfolio but one that nearly triples your retirement income and with very little risk to your income stream.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 80/20 Max Safe Yield Portfolio 4.4% 4.3% 8.7% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3%

What kind of difference can an extra 1.9% CAGR per year make over a 30-year retirement?

80/20 Max Safe Yield Vs. 60/40 Vs. Aristocrats' Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $100,000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 4.6% LT Inflation-Adjusted 60/40 Consensus 6.4% Inflation-Adjusted 80/20 Max Safe Yield Difference 5 $125,215.60 $136,366.64 $11,151.04 10 $156,789.45 $185,958.61 $29,169.15 15 $196,324.85 $253,585.50 $57,260.65 20 $245,829.33 $345,806.03 $99,976.70 25 $307,816.65 $471,564.06 $163,747.41 30 $385,434.46 $643,056.07 $257,621.61 35 $482,624.05 $876,913.95 $394,289.90 40 $604,320.58 $1,195,818.09 $591,497.51 45 $756,703.61 $1,630,696.95 $873,993.34 50 $947,510.93 $2,223,726.64 $1,276,215.71

Not only does this 80/20 Max Safe Yield Portfolio offer almost 3x the income, but over a standard 30-year retirement, it could deliver an extra $257,000 per $100,000 investment.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio 80/20 Max Safe Yield To 60/40 Consensus 5 1.09 10 1.19 15 1.29 20 1.41 25 1.53 30 1.67 35 1.82 40 1.98 45 2.16 50 2.35

And your heirs would likely be very pleased to end up with potentially an extra $1.25+ million per $100,000 investment.

Outperform in a stagflationary recession? Check.

Outperform in a persistently higher (4% CPI) inflation environment? Check.

Outperform if the global economy recovers as expected? Check.

Total Returns Of The 80/20 Max Safe Yield Portfolio Since 2007 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Despite being 20% more stocks, due to the defensive nature of MMP, BTI, and ABBV, during the Great Recession, this portfolio's worst decline in 14 years basically matched a 60/40 and recovered 1 year earlier, 27 months instead of 39 months.

And it's very well insulated in case of higher inflation according to JPMorgan.

Bottom Line: MMP, BTI, And ABBV Can Help You Triple Your Retirement Income While Sleeping Well At Night

There is a fierce debate about where inflation and thus bond yields are headed over the long term.

Some analysts (like 42 Macro's Darius Dale) believe that permanently higher inflation of about 3% is the "new normal".

Others, like Cathie Wood, think that secular trends such as automation and demographics will cause deflation and steadily falling interest rates.

Regardless of which camp is right (most likely the truth is in between), the standard 60/40 portfolio is likely to deliver weak 1.8% yield and 4.6% inflation-adjusted returns for the long term, and potentially flat or even negative returns over the next few years.

In contrast, if we combine a 60/40 with the highest safe yields on Wall Street, Magellan Midstream, British American Tobacco, and AbbVie, then we can nearly triple our retirement portfolio's income while boosting consensus long-term return potential by 1.9% CAGR, potentially more than doubling a 60/40's returns over several decades.

And best of all, the recession and inflation-resistant nature of these defensive blue-chips means that even if we face a few years of much higher inflation, JPMorgan thinks our 80/20 Max Safe Yield Portfolio will vastly outperform both a traditional 60/40 and 80/20 portfolio.

In other words, using the right tools, in just one hour, we were able to construct a far better sleep well at night high-yield retirement portfolio that can generate far superior and safer high-yield in a low-interest rate world.

All while helping you sleep well at night no matter what happens with inflation, the economy, interest rates, or the stock market in the coming years and decades.