Civitas Resources is being formed from the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) and privately-held Crestone Peak Resources. Bonanza Creek and Extraction are holding special meetings on October 29 and Fitch mentions that the mergers are expected to occur on November 1.

Civitas appears to be on track to have zero net debt within the next few months. However, it is also currently valued at a bit above estimated PDP PV-10 at current strip prices and appears roughly fairly valued for longer-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 natural gas.

Organizational Structure And Debt

Civitas is expected to have 84.8 million common shares, 37% owned by Bonanza Creek shareholders, 37% owned by Extraction shareholders and 26% owned by Crestone Peak's shareholders.

The combined company had $544 million in debt and $79 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2 2021, for a total of $465 million in net debt. More recently, Civitas issued $400 million in 5.0% unsecured notes due 2026, with the proceeds going towards paying down the credit facility debt.

At current strip prices, Civitas should be able to reduce its net debt to zero by early 2022.

Production And Inventory

Civitas's pro forma 1H 2021 production was approximately 159,000 BOEPD, with a mix of 40% oil, 35% natural gas and 25% NGLs.

At that production level, it should be able to generate approximately $1.6 billion in unhedged EBITDA at $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas. It may be able to generate close to $1.8 billion EBITDA (after hedges) in 2022 at current strip prices with the combination of high-$70s WTI oil and $4.25+ Henry Hub natural gas. Civitas has fewer hedges in 2022, but could still see $200+ million in hedging losses at current strip prices.

Civitas also notes that it has nearly 1,300 gross locations, although at $55 WTI oil around 1,000 gross locations would have a 30+% IRR. The Western area contains the majority of its best (top 200) locations, which are estimated to provide 90+% IRRs at $55 WTI oil.

Valuation

At long-term prices of $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas, Civitas has an estimated value of approximately $54 per share. This is based on a 3.0x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple, with Civitas generating approximately $1.6 billion EBITDAX at those commodity prices. This also assumes that Civitas has no net debt (which it should accomplish within a few months) and subtracts the roughly $230 million in hedging losses it would have for its 2022 and beyond hedges at $65 oil and $3.25 natural gas.

The merger agreement is giving Extraction shareholders 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek for each Extraction share they own, plus a small amount of additional shares (estimated at 0.017 shares) for dividend equalization payments. Thus a $54 value for Bonanza Creek would translate into around a $64.16 value for Extraction.

Another way to look at it is that Civitas had PDP PV-10 estimated at $3.94 billion at mid-September strip prices. At current strip prices, I estimate that its PDP PV-10 is around $4.5 billion instead.

A $54 per share price for Civitas would value it at a bit above PDP PV-10 at current strip prices, and at a slight discount to PD PV-10.

Conclusion

The merger process for Civitas appears to be approaching the finish line, with the special meetings next week for Bonanza Creek and Extraction shareholders. The combined company should be financially strong with zero net debt possible within a few months.

I estimate that Civitas should be worth $54 per share in a long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 natural gas scenario, with $70 WTI oil adding another $5 to its value. A $54 per share value for Civitas translates into a $64.16 per share value for Extraction based on the expected exchange rate.