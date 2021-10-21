RBFried/E+ via Getty Images

The nature of bargains in the market is that they’re generally not recognized as great values until after the fact. That’s because if everyone recognized it, then it wouldn’t have been a value stock to begin with. Warren Buffett got his start by following his mentor, Benjamin Graham, who championed the idea of picking up what he called cheap cigar butts that had one last puff in them.

Buffett eventually changed his strategy after meeting Charlie Munger, by picking large, established companies that have enduring moats and are mispriced by the market. He would often refer to these opportunities as being ‘fat pitches’ to be taken advantage of. This brings me to the following 2 names, which appear to fit this profile, so let’s get started.

Pick #1 Cigna

Cigna (CI) is one of the largest health insurance companies globally, with 180M customer and patient relationships and a presence in 30 countries. Since acquiring Express Scripts in 2018, Cigna became a formidable player in the growing pharmacy benefit management space. This helps to further widen Cigna’s moat, as the PBM gives it more negotiating leverage with pharmacies on drug pricing.

Cigna’s stock price has seen material weakness over the past 5 months, falling from the $260 level to $214.76, at present. While the upward movement on October 20th was encouraging, the fact remains that CI’s stock still remains well below its near-term highs seen in the middle of the year.

(Source: StockCharts)

One of the things I’ve heard from others is that the “market price is truth”. I don’t buy into that statement. Rather, I’d say that the market price in the short term is just a reflection of supply and demand, and over the long-term, market prices will revert to reflect corporate earnings.

I see the material weakness in CI’s stock price as being overblown. While CI’s medical care ratio of 85.4% during the second quarter was much higher than the 70.5% ratio in the prior year period, it shouldn’t have come as such a surprise, as many patients returned to healthcare provider visits this year compared to the pandemic period last year. Plus, management expects the MCR ratio to slightly decline and stabilize at 83-84% for the full year 2021.

Management plans to deliver significant value to shareholders over the next 4 years. This includes an estimated $50B in cash flow from operations, of which $10B is anticipated to be spent on capital growth investments, and $40B of which is to be spent on the dividend (~$8B) and share repurchases and strategic M&A (~$32B).

This would represent a continuation of the shareholder returns that CI has delivered over the past decade. As seen below, CI has produced a 15% adjusted EPS CAGR since 2010, through a number of major macro-healthcare and company-specific events, as seen below.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Meanwhile, it maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet, with a debt to capitalization ratio of 40.5%, which is in-line with management’s long-term target of 40%. CI could also be a strong dividend grower considering the aforementioned capital returns plan, and it initiated a meaningful $1.00 quarterly dividend this year.

Morningstar has a $274 fair value estimate and Wall St. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $261, implying potentially strong double-digit returns from the current price. Lastly, as seen below, CI’s blended PE of 10.8 sits materially below its normal PE of 13.2 over the past decade. CI is a Strong Buy for dividends and growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Pick #2: Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is actually a holding that Warren Buffet owns through Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and is one of the largest global pharmaceutical companies. It has an equity market cap of $127M and generates $44B in annual sales.

BMY has demonstrated its ability to transform itself over time, by shedding lower profit businesses in favor of higher margin specialty drugs. This was exemplified by its 2019 acquisition of Celgene, which further pushed BMY towards special pharma with cancer-targeting and anti-inflammatory drugs.

This helped drive BMY’s business during the second quarter, with 13% YoY revenue growth on a currency neutral basis, and BMY’s blockbuster drugs Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo all saw double-digit growth ranging from 11-29%. Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic, as BMY has a robust pipeline with first-in-class assets. As seen below, these drugs are expected to drive $20-$25B annual revenue by 2029.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Plus, being a large pharmaceutical firm comes with many inherent advantages, not least of which includes BMY’s entrenched sales force, which enables it to partner with smaller drug companies who seek the wide healthcare provider reach that BMY can provide.

In addition, BMY carries a strong A+ rated balance sheet to support new drug development. This includes an impressive $14 billion in cash and short-term equivalents, representing one of the highest balances over the past decade. Management has also made meaningful progress towards deleveraging, repaying $5.8B worth of long-term debt since the start of the year, and the net debt to EBITDA ratio sits at a healthy 1.7x.

Meanwhile, BMY’s share price continues to be rather weak, after falling from the near $70-level that it reached as recently as August. I do, however, see most of the weakness as having been played out from a technical standpoint, as BMY has seen recent support at the $57-level, as seen below.

(Source: StockCharts)

This has pushed BMY’s dividend yield to 3.4%. The dividend is well-covered, at a low payout ratio of 26%, and comes with a 14-year track record of annual raises, including the 9% bump last year. As seen below, BMY’s dividend yield now sits at one of the highest levels over the past 5 years.

(Source: YCharts)

Risks to BMY include patent cliffs and potential for drug pricing legislation. However, I believe it has the resources and pipeline to contend with these risks, and plus, Morningstar estimates just a 1-4% impact to total industry drug sales from any potential legislation, which would have to make its way through Congress first.

BMY appears to be dirt cheap, with a blended PE of just 7.98, sitting well below its normal PE of 20 over the past decade. At such a low PE, one would expect that BMY isn’t going to grow, but that does not appear to be the case, with analysts expecting 5.4-6.4% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years.

Morningstar has a $68 fair value estimate and Wall St. analysts have a $75 price target on BMY, implying strong double-digit return potential. BMY is a Strong Buy for growth and income.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)