metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

1. Business environment

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) develops display drivers for several electronic devices. Its products are not only used in TVs, mobile phones and cars, they are also integrated in monitors, tablets and cameras. 3D sensing is also a very promising technology which is used for e-payments and facial recognition. Hence, Himax plays a major role in key technologies which will face a growing demand in the short and long term. Firstly, there is currently a high demand for electronic devices like computers and tablets. Secondly, car manufacturers cannot satisfy demand for EVs since they need more chips than gasoline cars. Many manufacturers already announced production cuts and halts which indicate that the high short-term demand for chips will last the next quarters to come. Although big semiconductor companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) have announced plans to build new facilities to increase production capacities, a positive effect on global supply will be noticed only after a few years. Thirdly, it is likely that these two demand effects not only last, but will also intensify in the next few years, especially if the number of EVs sold increases strongly which is forecasted by economists. Furthermore, the global trend "digitalisation" will continue and products with Himax' display drivers will definitely profit from this trend. Last but not least, the rising interest in security technology (including facial recognition and different types of sensors) and Smart Home devices could further drive the company's growth. One major threat to Himax' growth is a supply chain disruption which is, according to the company's Q2 report, not in sight and won't affect its earnings and revenue growth.

2. Himax' first half year results and Q3 guidance

Himax reported a record quarter with record revenues, earnings and margins despite capacity shortages across all business segments. The management states that it will increase capacities next year compared to 2021. In the second quarter 2021, Himax earned $0.62 per ADS and $1.00 per ADS in the first half. Revenues increased by 81% from last year to $674 million. The company guides $0.63-$0.69 per ADS for the third quarter, but Himax has always beaten its own guidance this year and it is likely that it will beat it again. If we assume $0.7 per ADS for the third and fourth quarter, the 2021 annual earnings per ADS would increase to $2.40 at least.

3. Balance sheet and valuation

Himax is a financially healthy company with a net debt of $-335 million, $250 million cash on hand and an equity ratio of 53%. With 174.8 million shares outstanding and a share price of $10.6 (as of 10/20/21), the total market cap is $1.85 bn. Net cashflow from operating activities is expected to climb to $300 million and total equity climbed to $614 million. Himax paid a dividend of $0.27 per ADS, but the payout will be significantly higher next year.

Fundamental ratios:

P/E 2021 P/S P/B P/CF CAPE yield 2021-22 4.4 1.37 3.0 6.2 16 2.5-4.5%

All in all, the stock is actually very cheap, because a P/B ratio of 3 for a fast-growing and financially strong company like Himax is acceptable. Since revenues will grow next year by 25-30% at least, as long as demand for the products will remain high, Himax' earnings and cashflows will show another significant rise.

Data by YCharts

The share price is up nearly 45% in 2021 while it was already much higher in summer. However, Himax is still very cheap according to its fundamentals.

4. Risks

Himax is a Taiwan-based company with customers all around the globe. An economic shock, a Chinese military intervention or a severe supply chain disruption could heavily hit the company and are a real threat to its operations and business. However, there are no signs of any operational problems so far.

5. Conclusion

Although Himax lost about 20% since my first coverage of the company, the fundamental situation hasn't changed to the worse. The high demand for its products likely guarantees more record quarters in the near future, which will be reflected in Himax' share price sooner or later. The fair price for Himax is well above $20 per share, especially if the company earns $3.00 per ADS next year, which is not very unlikely due to the current business environment. I recently increased my position in Himax and I am planning to hold the shares for years.

Yours sincerely,

Cassiopeia Value Investing