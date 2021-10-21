francescoch/iStock via Getty Images

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is an externally managed REIT offering high current yield as compared to the broader net lease sector. The fund’s yield has attracted investors, but long-term performance could be challenged as difficulties arise. Rising interest rates and a lack of competitive advantages will present challenges for the management team.

Who is Gladstone Commercial Corporation?

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and management of net lease real estate across the United States. GOOD acquires diversified real assets including office, retail, and industrial across geographies. As with many net lease REITs, GOOD has elected to distribute rental cash flows to investors monthly.

GOOD was launched in 2003 via IPO. Today, the fund is one of five externally managed, publicly traded investments offered by the manager, Gladstone Companies. Gladstone also offers Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Gladstone Land (LAND), Gladstone Investment (GAIN), and Gladstone Acquisition (GLEE). The four funds offer unique exposure to private lending, net lease real estate, private equity, and SPACs, respectively. In short, private equity behemoth David Gladstone runs the firm.

Over the past two decades, the company’s funds have garnered a positive reputation based on strong returns and responsible management. It is worth noting, all of Gladstone’s offerings are externally managed, which we generally find unappealing. We will dive deeper later in the article.

In a world starved of yield and facing inflation, investors are left searching for income producing assets. We have recently discussed that there are limited options which are able to outpace the current rate of inflation, which remains over 5.00%. Investors need a combination of yield and growth to combat rising asset prices. GOOD garners attention from investors based on a current yield far above the broader net lease segment. GOOD’s yield is bested by few REITs, one of which is Global Net Lease (GNL), which we recently covered.

When compared to other net lease REITs, GOOD’s yield appears to be punching well above its weight class, especially for a REIT with a long track record. Let’s dive into the portfolio and see where GOOD’s success has stemmed from.

Portfolio and Strategy

GOOD has assembled an impressive portfolio of net lease assets. The firm has maintained a strong acquisition pipeline, even through 2020 when the net lease market halted. Today, the fund owns 121 properties in 27 states leased to 106 tenants. The portfolio’s occupancy currently sits at 96.5% and it is worth noting vacancy has never exceeded 5%. The portfolio’s well laddered lease expirations produce a portfolio wide average remaining lease term of 7.3 years.

Source: GOOD

As we can see, the portfolio is well diversified with 27 states represented as of the second quarter and tenants spread across 19 industries. Geographically, the portfolio is spread mostly across the eastern half of the United States, with the Southeast accounting for the largest geographic allocation. Friendly real estate laws have encouraged similar institutions to follow suit concentrating investments in the Southeast.

Source: GOOD

The portfolio’s property mix is mostly comprised of industrial and office assets, with comparatively small investments allocated to retail and medical office. With this portfolio, we see the most similar competitor in the net lease sphere to be W. P. Carey (WPC). Other net lease REITs including Agree Realty (ADC) and Realty Income (O) have focused their portfolio on retail assets, which often carry less substantial capex burdens as compared to office assets. Tenant buildout requirements can leave office landlords with large tenant improvement expenses, even under a net lease structure. This, combined with the lasting changes of COVID-19, makes the office allocation unappealing.

Even still, the office component has performed admittedly well, and management has proven their ability to effectively retenant vacancies. The portfolio’s tenant base is well diversified with no single tenant accounting for more than 3% of portfolio rent. Today, Verizon (VZ) is the single largest tenant followed by other recognizable names including Morgan Stanley (MS) and ADP (ADP).

Source: GOOD

The firm’s strategy has performed well over several market cycles, staying the course through both 2008 and 2020. GOOD often garners criticism for taking on greater tenant risk than competitors. While this is certainly true, the firm has so far successfully navigated challenging times, maintaining impressive portfolio occupancy levels. Additionally, management has taken steps towards increasing the quality of GOOD, including consistently decreasing the fund’s overall leverage. Today, leverage accounts for 44.8% of GOOD’s enterprise value compared to 63.2% in 2012.

Source: GOOD

The strengthening of the portfolio has not gone unnoticed. Institutional investment has steadily increased, doubling in total over a period of seven years.

Source: Good

Performance and Dividend

GOOD has performed well over all time periods with a substantial portion of total return stemming from the fund's current yield. Performance has remained tight with blue chip competitors, despite operating a smaller portfolio. The net lease business model has proven highly successful over time. That said, GOOD still stands apart from other net lease REITs offering reliable performance through consistent cash flow.

As we mentioned, a large portion of GOOD’s total return stems from the fund’s distributions. As is consistent with Gladstone’s style, GOOD pays investors a monthly distribution which has remained remarkably steady since inception. Despite a high payout ratio, GOOD has been able to maintain its dividend since 2008, when the last increase occurred. Investors have even recently been rewarded with a miniscule increase in 2020, however the amount was unsubstantial.

While GOOD’s dividend is certainly impressive as compared to competitors, the lack of growth is concerning. We double down on our concerns based on GOOD’s consistent revenue growth and acquisitive strategy. Over the past five years, GOOD has reported strong growth in both total revenue and gross assets.

Source: GOOD

Consistent revenue and asset growth typically points to a successful business model. REITs with continued growth are rewarded with both increasing dividends and share price. However, GOOD has been unable to grow its dividend. The concern is reinforced by several fundamental metrics which point to underlying issues. Despite the strong acquisitions, GOOD has been unable to grow its fund from operations or FFO. FFO is one of the most important underlying metrics for REITs. Growing FFO per share is indicative of accretive acquisitions which benefit the portfolio. GOOD’s FFO has remained stagnant and 2021 is tracking for the most challenging year so far.

Source: GOOD

The stagnation in FFO and dividend could be caused by several factors. At the end of the day, GOOD is failing to make accretive acquisitions, explaining why dividend growth has been virtually nonexistent. Keep in mind, GOOD has been unable to buck this trend during one of the most favorable periods in terms of financing costs. With low interest rates over the past decade, the broader ecosystem is nearly as supportive as it could be for GOOD.

With a payout ratio meaningfully higher than competitors, the distribution is left with little margin for error. Some investors are assessing the risk of a dividend cut for GOOD. The current payout ratio could provide support for that conversation given its spread over O and WPC. At the end of the day, only time will tell.

Rising Interest Rates

Rising interest rates are the boogeyman for REITs. The net lease segment has been hit with risk impacting the entire sector. As the Federal Reserve continues to indicate they could soon raise rates, net lease assets have been hit. Given that net lease REITs operate by collecting a spread over their cost of capital, an increase in interest rates puts pressure on returns via higher borrowing costs. COVID-19 encouraged a supportive monetary policy, easing on borrowing costs for REITs and fueling large acquisitions volumes. In any part of the economic cycle, cost of capital is essential to a REIT’s success.

Rising rates pose a substantial risk to GOOD through the increase in cost of debt. A substantive portion of GOOD’s capital stack stems from floating rate debt which will feel the immediate burden of rising rates. Given the already stretched payout ratio, an increasing interest expense will certainly be challenging to navigate.

With an increasing cost of capital, GOOD will have even more difficulty identifying accretive transactions. Assuming GOOD is unable to manipulate its capital mix effectively, the increasing financing cost will leave limited options to maintain the current dividend. At the end of the day, GOOD will be required to take on greater risk through tenant quality or other avenues.

While rising interest rates affect all firms across the board, blue chip REITs such as A-rated Realty Income will maintain a better position than lower quality funds. We expect firms with a higher cost of capital, including GOOD, to suffer more than some competitors.

External Management

GOOD is an externally managed REIT, meaning it does not have an internal corporate structure. The firm is managed by Gladstone Management who maintains control over implementing the investment strategy, distributing dividends, and maintaining the portfolio. With external management comes a management fee as opposed to salaries established by a board of directors. As a result, conflicts of interest may arise in compensation policies and fund strategies, resulting in adverse shareholder impact. For example, a management fee based on assets under management incentivizes the manager to increase portfolio size even at the expense of quality. Think back to GOOD continuing the make investments despite a lack of FFO accretion.

We avoid externally managed funds, such as Global Net Lease for this reason. This opinion is supported by data as large internally managed REITs have outperformed their external competition over extended periods.

Sourced by author with data from Ernst & Young

Having given our opinion on external management, we should note what Gladstone has accomplished. The fund has performed well, even outperforming its internally managed counterparts. Gladstone is one of the few managers who have proven they can make external management work. Additionally, Gladstone only operates one other fund in the real estate space, LAND. Being that LAND specializes in agriculture, there is limited competitive overlap which could result in conflicts of interest. External management shouldn’t always be a deal breaker as there is always an exception to the rule. Even still, buyer beware.

Alternatives

Gladstone specializes in niche investments. We have already mentioned LAND, one of only two public farmland REITs on the market today. The fund has performed and has even skyrocketed to a completely unreasonable premium to NAV. Even still, we see upside in the fund which we recently discussed. GAIN specialized in providing combined debt and equity financing to the middle market. The concerted focus on equity investment sets it apart from other BDCs. The result has been outsized returns for both business models, mostly because they operate in a vacuum.

The net lease sector is certainly not a vacuum. Net lease assets are extraordinarily competitive, garnering prolonged bidding processes due to their interest from institutions, individuals, private funds, and sovereign wealth. Gladstone faces stiff competition in this sphere from better established players that we have already mentioned. While Gladstone is differentiated in terms of current yield, the dividend growth generated by competitors such as O and WPC provide long-term investors upside which should be considered.

When analyzed from a yield on cost perspective, a ten-year shareholder of either WPC or O would have a similar yield to GOOD but will have benefitted from additional share price appreciation along the way. WPC and O have dramatically outpaced GOOD in their ability to grow FFO per share and today enjoy a cost of capital advantage. This advantage will be critical going forward.

WPC and O also offer an efficiency which GOOD does not currently benefit from. As we mentioned, office is a capital expenditure heavy asset class. Tenant improvements and other inputs will drain cash flow. The result is often an impact on operating margins. WPC and O both offer meaningfully superior operating margins to GOOD which will provide important breathing room to the dividend in the future.

The cost of capital advantage combined with size related advantages position WPC and O to better handle upcoming challenges in the market. Given the consideration of upcoming changes in interest rates, larger players may be better suited to thrive. Thus far, GOOD has been able to generate returns which slightly underperform WPC and O over the past decade, but the risks have been much greater.

A favorable environment has not seriously challenged the net lease sector, so all but the worst participants have seen success. However, at some point the party will end. Accepting the smallest risk for the largest reward is the best way to protect yourself. WPC and O’s performance is also supported by much larger portfolios and it’s worth mentioning that both are internally managed.

Conclusion

Plain and simple, net lease real estate deserves a spot in your portfolio. The outsized returns generated by the business model have outpaced the broader market. For example, WPC and O have both outperformed the S&P 500 over the past two decades, indicative of their successful strategies. GOOD is an established player who has successfully executed for nearly two decades. However, GOOD has a more complex competitive landscape than other Gladstone funds. While GOOD is absolutely a strong pick for net lease exposure, we see a brighter outlook in WPC and O given their underlying fundamental strengths.