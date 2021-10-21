jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the restaurant industry as dining restrictions have eased, with the index up more than 16% year-to-date, following a 3% return last year. One name that's continued to outperform its benchmark is Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), a mid-cap restaurant name that's up more than 26% year-to-date following record revenue in Q2 and estimates for more than $370 million in FY2022. However, while Wingstop continues to be an impressive high-margin growth story, the valuation leaves a lot to be desired, with the stock sitting at more than 80x FY2022 earnings estimates. Given this lofty valuation, I see no reason to chase the stock here above $170.00.

(Source: Company News Release)

Wingstop is getting ready to release its Q3 financial results next month and is set to report robust growth in annual earnings per share [EPS] based on current estimates. The company has had a busy quarter thus far, with some changes to its leadership team, in an effort to strengthen growth internationally and support its continued digital domination. With over 25 million guests in the company's third-party platform, and a continued focus on differentiating itself from the legacy restaurant industry, this looks like a solid strategic move. Elsewhere, the company has made a bold change to its menu, adding thighs, and rolling out ThighStop.com. Let's take a closer look at recent developments below:

(Source: Company Website)

In late August, Wingstop announced that Stacy Peterson will take on the role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer in an expansion of her responsibilities. Elsewhere, Marisa Carona has been promoted to SVP, Chief Growth Officer, and Stevie Benjamin, who previously spent time with Target (TGT) and MillerCoors (TAP), will settle into a new role as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing. Finally, Nicolas Boudet will get an expanded role to Senior Vice President of Global Development to help spearhead the planned growth in Mexico and Canada. Boudet served as the Group President of International for FOCUS Brands prior to joining Wingstop and Head of Franchising for Taco Bell (YUM) and Chief Development Officer, Latin American and Caribbean for Yum! Brands.

(Source: Wingstop.com.MX)

Wingstop noted that these changes and the new structure will further support Wingstop's vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. With over 1,600 restaurants globally and industry-leading same-restaurant-sales growth (21.4%) last year, this goal is not looking as far-fetched as it was previously. As noted in April, Wingstop has signed a 100-restaurant agreement in Canada with JPK Capital, with the first restaurant set to open in Toronto. The plan is to begin the expansion into Canada early next year. In Mexico, the hope is to double the current market presence by 2028, with a goal of 200 total restaurants, up from a very limited footprint currently. Given the massive restaurant base in the United States currently, there is meaningful upside from the initial 100-restaurant agreement in Canada, given the similarities in tastes cross-border, assuming unit economics turn out to be as attractive as they are in the United States. So, there is meaningful growth in the tank in North America alone over the next several years.

Moving over to menu innovation, Wingstop recently announced that it launched Thighstop.com, an offering of bone-in and boneless chicken thighs. This move has been made in an effort to use more of the chicken to improve costs, with bone-in wing prices soaring vs. last year's levels (up more than 100% year-over-year in the spot market). Initially, the thigh offering started as a test to gauge demand in June, but with insatiable demand, the company has decided to officially add the virtual brand, Thighstop, to its menu. The company has also launched a promotion, "Thigh Thursday", allowing guests who order at Wingstop.com or on the Wingstop app on Thursdays to add Thigh Bites to their order for just $4.49. This should help to spread awareness about the new offering and allow the company to continue building its digital presence, which currently stands at ~65% of sales. Let's take a look at the company's financial results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Wingstop's growth has been nothing short of exceptional, growing at a compound annual rate of 23.7% since Q2 2017 ($74.0 million vs. $31.6 million). These incredible results have been driven by robust same-restaurant sales growth and strong unit growth, and Wingstop is expected to post record revenue once again in Q3 2021. This is based on current estimates of $74.7 million in Q3 and $77.2 million in Q4 2021. On a full-year basis, revenue is forecasted to soar to ~$370 million in FY2022, translating to ~25% revenue growth if the company can meet analyst estimates of ~$297 million in revenue in FY2021. These are incredible growth numbers that certainly command a premium multiple for Wingstop. However, as we can see from the chart below, the premium multiple already looks baked into the stock, with Wingstop trading well above fair value.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

Based on current estimates, Wingstop's FY2021 fair value sits below $143.00 per share, based on a normal PE ratio of 74x earnings. If we look ahead to FY2022, fair value comes in at $176.00 per share according to FAST Graphs, assuming that Wingstop can meet estimates of $2.38 in annual EPS, and can continue to command a fair value of 74x earnings. This translates to just a 3% upside from current levels, which does not offer much of a margin of safety for new investors. So, while the double-digit unit growth is certainly something to be excited about, as is the foray into Ghost Kitchens, which carry incredible unit economics, I do not see the reward/risk proposition as compelling at current levels. Let's look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, Wingstop has enjoyed a compound annual EPS growth rate of ~22.2% over the past seven years ($1.51 estimates vs. $0.37) and is expected to grow annual EPS to $2.49 in FY2023. This will lead to a slight acceleration in its compound annual EPS growth rate (23.5% vs. 22.2%), assuming that inflation does not lead to a slight erosion in margins. This suggests that Wingstop could continue to command its premium multiple of 70x earnings or more than 13x sales, assuming it can meet these estimates and deliver on its growth. Therefore, any arguments that this growth story has hit its peak and deceleration is on the horizon hold little merit.

Having said that, even if we bake in a 5% discount to the historical PE ratio (74x earnings), and value Wingstop at 70x FY2023 annual EPS estimates, fair value comes in at ~$174.30, which is only 2% above current levels. So, for this investment thesis to work, investors need to hope that Wingstop can not only meet its FY2023 annual EPS estimates but maintain the elevated earnings multiple that the market is assigning it. In a rising interest rate environment, it could be much more difficult for equities to command the earnings multiples they have in the past year, making it difficult to justify purchasing Wingstop here. As the chart below shows, the technical picture corroborates this view.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at Wingstop's long-term chart above, the time to buy the stock has been on dips to its 85-week moving average (green line), with the stock finding support here every couple of years (Q1 2017, Q3 2019, Q1 2020, Q1 2021). Currently, the stock's 85-week moving average sits near $130.00 per share, which would provide a lower-risk entry point into the stock. This would also push the stock to a more reasonable valuation at ~52x FY2023 earnings estimates. So, if I was looking to start a position in the stock and buy the dip, this is where I would be placing limit orders. It's important to note that a pullback to $130.00 per share would not provide a meaningful margin of safety, but it would improve the valuation and provide a relatively low-risk entry point from a technical standpoint.

Wingstop has had an incredible 18 months, and the company's quest to become a 100% digital company continues to look more like a potential reality long-term. This is based on the steady growth in digital revenue as a percentage of sales, up from 39% in Q4 2019 to 65% in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, improving unit economics makes Wingstop an attractive choice for franchisees, and the company has barely even scratched the surface internationally. Having said that, at more than 80x FY2022 earnings estimates, this is a growth story at an unreasonable price. Therefore, I see elevated risk heading into the Q3 earnings report, and I would be using any rallies above $185.00 before year-end as an opportunity to book some profits into strength.