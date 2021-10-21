xeni4ka/iStock via Getty Images

A natural resources sector oriented value investor will not allow a copper-gold producer that boasts a visible growth runway but that is valued at a paltry C$32 million to slip by without a close examination, not in a red-hot copper bull market that we are in today.

Below, let's have an under-the-hood look at Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.TSX-V)(OTCPK:ALTPF) to see if the company fits the investment criteria as I outlined in a recent interview.

Business strategy

Altiplano is part of the Edmonton, Alberta-headquartered Metals Group of Companies (aka, the Discovery Group). Altiplano aims to achieve growth by acquiring and developing a portfolio of near-term cash-flowing assets and exploration projects of significant scale in copper, gold and silver.

Given its size, Altiplano is focused on moderately-sized deposits, which is a niche that is under-appreciated but holds great potential as I previously discussed in detail. A moderately-sized mining project suitable for development has to meet a number of criteria:

It has to be located in a relatively mature mining province with existing infrastructure, skilled labor, and a bloated inventory of marginal deposits. The jurisdiction must be mining-friendly and of low security risk. It has to have favorable mining code in place, and a reliable and transparent permitting process.

The chosen deposit must be largely de-risked, and in or near-production (preferably in an advanced stage of exploration, and can be quickly advanced to mine construction), and should be of low capital intensity and excellent project economics. The chosen project preferably has substantial exploration upside either within or near the mine, such that additional tonnage of newly-found mineral resources can be run through the facility to extend mine life and enhance capital efficiency.

Importantly, the chosen property must be acquired at a deep discount.

Chile fits this criterion despite the recent news coverage concerning the proposed changes in mining royalties. Altiplano targets precisely the kind of deposits as outlined above. It is worth pointing out its projects have high content of precious metals, which helps enhance the economic viability of the copper projects, as will be discussed below (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. One of the focus regions of Altiplano Resources in northern Chile, modified from the company's September 2021 presentation.

Capital allocation

In capital allocation, naturally, Altiplano intends to re-invest cash generated from producing assets on acquisitions, facilities (e.g., building of mills), and expanding resources of exploration projects. Altiplano chooses not to immediately reward shareholders by way of dividend payments or share buy-back. For a small-cap, growth should be the top priority.

Farellon

In 2017, Altiplano took over the operatorship of the Farellon project from Australian private company Comet Exploration for US$4 million. Altiplano subsequently reached agreements with local Chilean tenement owners concerning the right to explore the project area, which is comprised of 182-ha in 7 concessions (Fig. 2). Altiplano has agreed to pay the owner a royalty of 10% of the gross proceeds (less VAT) from ENAMI, which toll process the ore for Altiplano. After a 10-year period, the royalty to the owner will increase to 15% if copper price is higher than US$3.00/lb.

In December 2020, Altiplano acquired a land package adjoining the existing concessions.

Fig. 2. The Farellon project, northern Chile, from the 2018 technical report for the project.

Mineralization

Mineralization in the concessions is believed to be of the IOCG, Manto, and copper-gold vein types. There are three veins hosted within Cretaceous-aged granite to granodiorite, namely, the Farellon, Laura, and Rosario, which are known for consistent, high-grade copper (Fig. 3).

In June 2018, Altiplano discovered a second stage of copper mineralization characterized by chalcopyrite infilling micro-fractures in porphyritic andesitic dikes that cross-cut the Farellon vein. The discovery adds to the potential of the Farellon project.

Fig. 3. Geology of the Farellon project, from the same source as Fig. 2.

The veins are open to the depths and along strike. Beginning in early August 2021 and using a drill rig it recently purchased, Altiplano has been conducting a 6,200m underground drilling program to further delineate additional mineral resources to support the planned 5,000 ton/month mining and to aid grade control and development optimization (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The underground drilling program, from the same source as Fig. 1.

Inferred mineral resource

In an NI 43-101 compliant technical report released in May 2018, the mineral resource at the Farellon vein is estimated at 278,360 tons grading 1.92% copper and 0.12 g/t gold at a cut-off of 1.00% copper (Table 1).

Table 1. The maiden inferred mineral resource estimate for the Farellon vein, from the same source as Fig. 2.

Mining

Farellon-Laura is permitted to produce 5,000 tons per month, while Rosario additional 5,000 tons per month, for a total permitted capacity of 10,000 tons/month. The permit on Laura falls within the Farellon concession, but it could be separately permitted within a short period of time.

Pre-2016 historical production from the Farellon vein generated 300,000 tons at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5 g/t gold. However, the previous small producers lacked the capital to delineate resources and develop the small mines into modern deeper operations.

Under Altiplano operatorship from 1Q2018 to 2Q2021, Farellon produced 3.6 Mlb copper and generated US$7.2 million of revenue, with a profit margin in the 50-60% range. Altiplano said the mine had delivered 8 consecutive quarters of positive cash flow (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Ore production, grade, revenue, and mining costs at the Farellon project, from the same source as Fig. 1.

On September 24, 2021, Altiplano said it had completed the planned expansion of the Hugo decline to the 360m working level. The ~110m expansion to the 360m level is designed to provide two new mining access points along the NE and SW drifts, where mining has begun (Fig. 6). With access to the 360m level, the company is currently operating on numerous NE and SW headings, in addition to employing bench mining techniques to remove mineralized material from the floor and roofs between previous working levels. The next advance will be ~80m to reach the 352m level, scheduled to begin in mid-November 2021.

Fig. 6. The underground operations at Farellon, from the company's news release of September 24, 2021.

Altiplano may restart mining at Rosario and Laura with minimal capital spending, thanks to historical underground workings. Considering the company recently obtained average grades of 2.88% copper and 0.37 g/t gold over a 180m strike length in underground channel sampling at Rosario, restart of Rosario seems a particularly attractive proposition.

El Peñón mill

In October 2020, Altiplano completed its purchase of a 250 ton/day processing plant. The equipment has been relocated to the mill site, situated 15km north of the Farellon mine. The now fully-permitted processing facility is scheduled for completion by 1Q2022.

The facility includes crushing and grinding equipment and a flotation plant which includes primary, secondary, and tertiary crushing, milling, including two 5’ x 10’ ball mills, combined with a full flotation circuit that includes a de-watering system and magnetic separator to recover iron (~40% of the ore material) in addition to copper and gold.

When operational, the plant will be capable of processing 5,000 tons/month of ore production from the Farellon mine, which can be expanded to process additional ore production.

With the plant, Altiplano expects to reduce the current processing costs by 33% and the trucking costs by 75%, cut water usage by 75%, and produce more environmentally friendly dry tailings that will have a 45% smaller footprint. So, the mill will be a real game changer for Altiplano.

Maria Luisa

Altiplano acquired the Maria Luisa project along with the Farellon project in 2017. Both the Maria Luisa and Farellon projects are situated in the same Atacama fault system. Maria Luisa is located 100km north of La Serena at Incahuasi in the Atacama Region but right on the border with the Coquimbo region (Fig. 7).

In May 2021, Altiplano signed a new arm’s-length option agreement to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the property for US$2 million over three years, replacing the 80:20 revenue sharing agreement on the property on August 27, 2020, which had replaced an earlier joint venture agreement, reflective of an increasing confidence of the company in the property.

Fig. 7. Maps showing the Maria Luisa project relative to the Atacama fault system (upper), and the Maria Luisa concessions (lower), from the 2017 technical report for the Maria Luisa and Farellon projects and the company website.

The Maria Luisa project consists of steep gold-copper vein systems that are 1-3m in width and extend over a strike length of 0.5-1.0km within altered granite and volcanic host rocks. The NW-trending, historically-mined Maria Luisa vein is traceable over 500m with variable widths of 1-5m (Fig. 8).

Mineralization occurred in two stages, as in Farellon: (1) gold-rich mineralization in hematite-quartz banded veins with epithermal textures. (2) copper-rich mineralization, consisting of magmatic-hydrothermal breccia.

Fig. 8. A map of Maria Luisa, from the company's news release of September 16, 2021.

Recent Diamond Drilling

In 2017, Altiplano completed a photogrammetric drone survey and drilled 495m in four surface holes, to test the styles of mineralization below the main historical workings of the Maria Luisa vein.

The drill program intersected both the hematite gold-rich mineralization (e.g., 1m at 6.95 g/t Au and 0.03% Cu), and copper-rich mineralization (e.g., 0.6m grading 5.90% Cu and 0.22 g/t Au), around 50m beneath the lowest accessible level of 841M.

However, the poor core recovery (45-60%) in fault gouge led the company to seek a 5000-ton bulk sampling instead.

Historical mining and development plan

Altiplano plans to reach the mineralized veins through multiple access points on multiple (4) levels through a decline system. The work involves constructing a decline that will enter at the southwest corner of the property and advance in a southeast direction for ~350m to intersect the mineralized zone beneath the historical workings (Fig. 9).

>600 tons recovered from selective mining in 2013-2015 yielded an average grade of 6.85 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu, including 14 tons averaging 25.8 g/t Au and 1.69% Cu.

Historical resource estimate cites 200,000-400,000 tons of ore grading from 1.5% Cu and 2 g/t Au to 2.5% Cu and 5 g/t Au.

Fig. 9. The underground mine model of Maria Luisa, from the company's news release of June 14, 2018.

In September 2021, Altiplano received the approval of the exploitation permit application for Maria Luisa from the Chilean mining authority Servicio Nacional de Geologia y Mineria, aka SERNAGEOMIN. The construction time after permitting approval is expected to be ~6 months, with fully funded Phase 1 costs anticipated at US$600,000.

As of September 16, 2021, the company is finalizing a review process to select a contract miner for the construction and development of the decline. This process is expected to be completed in the next few weeks and, once completed, work will begin immediately.

Pastillas

On August 18, 2021, Altiplano entered into an arm's-length option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Pastillas gold project, ~116km from Copiapó in the Atacama region (Fig. 7). The company is supposed to pay a total of US$1.23 million, and 1 million shares in installments over the next four years, with the optionor retaining a 2.0% NSR royalty; it is also committed to spending a minimum of US$2.9 million in exploration work during that time.

The 3,100-ha Pastillas project is located in the Maricunga Gold Belt that boasts >100 Moz Au in resources, reserves, and historical production, including the Fenix gold project of Rio2 (OTCQX:RIOFF). There are strong indications of epithermal gold-silver mineralization, with potential Maricunga-style porphyry gold-copper mineralization at depths (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10, the Pastillas project, from the same source as Fig. 1.

San Pedro

On November 27, 2020, Altiplano entered into a letter agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the 16,806-ha San Pedro property in Nicaragua for C$3 million via the issuance of 10 million shares at C$0.30 per share to four vendors.

There are multiple peers operating in this sparsely populated dairy farming area. Infrastructure includes public roads from Managua, electricity, and a small town nearby. Small-scale shafts and adits date from the 1930s although there is no current artisanal mining (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. The San Pedro property in Nicaragua, from the same source as Fig. 1.

San Pedro is analogous to the Pavon low-sulfidation epithermal gold mine of Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), which has an indicated resource of 1.9 Mt at 5.16 g/t Au contained in quartz veins or quartz breccia in Tertiary-age volcanic strata. Within San Pedro, extensive surface work has delineated >15km gold trend, with previous work including:

airborne geophysics;

8,290 soil samples, 4,208 rock chip samples, 139 trenches with 2,511 channel chip samples, which returned 12 samples of >20 g/t Au, 31 samples of >10 g/t Au, 79 samples of >5 g/t Au, and 415 samples of >1 g/t Au.

two targets drilled in 10 holes for ~880m, leaving numerous anomalies untested at depths (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Maps showing geology and magnetic survey of the San Pedro project, from the same source as Fig. 1.

San Pedro is drill-ready with a pipeline of exploration targets. Altiplano plans to conduct geological mapping and trenching to quantify the width and grade of gold mineralization and identify additional drill targets.

What I like about Altiplano

Altiplano reminds me of Minera Alamos (OTCQX:MAIFF) in terms of the highly visible growth trajectory as supported by a pipeline of development projects, though the Altiplano story may not have been as lucidly articulated as that of Minera Alamos.

Altiplano's project pipeline includes, from production via development to exploration, Farellon, Maria Luisa, Pastillas, and San Pedro, which I believe can support exponential growth in revenue in the next five years or so.

Farellon

The Farellon district includes the Farellon, Laura, and Rosario veins, and the El Peñón mill:

As of 2Q2021, Altiplano mined a quarterly total of ~10,000 tons of material and toll-processed a quarterly total of ~7,000-9,000 tons of ore grading 1.5-2.0% Cu at a third-party mill, generating ~US$0.6 million at a 50-60% margin, which covers not only the corporate expenses (~C$0.2 million per quarter) but also part of the capital spending. At the mine level, positive cash flow had been had for 8 consecutive quarters.

Altiplano is expanding the operations at Farellon on two fronts. On the one hand, the company is ramping up mining toward the permitted capacity of 5,000 tons/month, which may be further expanded to 10,000 tons/month upon permit amendments. On the other hand, it is constructing the El Peñón mill, scheduled for completion by 1Q2022. The mill is permitted for processing 5,000 tons/month of ore but can be expanded to 10,000 tons/month in the future. The in-house mill is projected to substantially reduce the operating costs, thus raising the profit margin to north of 80%.

Maria Luisa

Altiplano has just received the exploitation permit on Maria Luisa. Thanks to the existing facilities, the company will only need to spend US$0.6 million to bring phase 1 production on-stream. The Maria Luisa ore is supposed to be initially shipped to nearby mill for processing, generating cash flow to finance a self-owned mill, repeating the success at Farellon. I expect mining to start around mid-2022, adding the second stream of income.

Inorganic growth and exploration optionality

Altiplano plans to make additional acquisitions within 100km radius of Farellon, making northern Chile the focus area for the company. Acquisitions in the area may further strengthen the project pipeline of the company (Fig. 1).

Pastillas and San Pedro, both located in mining camp of giant mines, provide investors with exploration optionality.

Valuation

For such a portfolio of projects, an investor only needs to pay C$0.285 per share (or a market cap of C$32.31 million, with C$3.4 million in cash). Even if mining at Farellon is limited to the extent of the current mining permit, Altiplano can pull in up to US$5 million of free cash flow once the El Peñón mill is up and running, which implies a forward free cash flow yield of 19%.

That is prior to giving any credit to the anticipated Farellon mining permit amendments, an expanded El Peñón, Maria Luisa start-up, additional acquisitions in northern Chile, and any progress at the Pastillas and San Pedro exploration projects.

Altiplano is a bona fide deep value investment, thanks to it still being under the radar.

Risk

An investor will need to look beyond the danger hidden in the lack of NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates, and various technical studies (including the PEA, PFS, and DFS), to see a series of economically-viable mines in Altiplano's portfolio.

The company's choice of forgoing expensive technical studies and making a beeline for revenue generation from mining may give some investors pause. That strategic choice of Altiplano requires a great deal of confidence in its acumen to select a pipeline of low-cost, high-reward projects, its technical expertise to build the specific types of mines, its frugality, and its access to the market to raise capital for its low capital intensity projects.

The Altiplano team is headed by Chairman John Williamson (serial entrepreneur), CEO Alastair McIntyre (mining investment banker), Director-Corporate Development Jeremy Yaseniuk, CFO Justin Bourassa, Senior Geologist Ewan Webster, and Senior Mining Engineer Ian Harris as well as the Chilean team members Andres Encina and Sebastian Badilla. The team, in my opinion, has proven its skill in operating Farellon and its frugality by running a tight ship.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of Companies, which has a long track record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects, which adds to its credibility when it comes to financing.

The management has a 13% shareholding, giving it substantial skin in the game.

Altiplano currently has C$3.4 million in cash and has already repaid C$0.8 million of debt. Cash in hand is sufficient for advancing both Farellon and Maria Luisa forward, supplemented by cash flow from Farellon. The company has divested the Orogrande property in Idaho, the U.S., so as to focus on Latin American, especially northern Chilean, operations. There are no near-term commitments to exploration spending.

Some investors perhaps frown upon mining projects in Chile, which is in the process of raising mining royalties. However, as the commodity bull market roars on, rising state take is a global trend and a reality that investors have to live with. It is my opinion that by the time when all major mining jurisdictions are done adjusting their respective fiscal regimes, we may find Chile once again atop the mining jurisdiction ranking.

Altiplano trades on TSX-V with adequate liquidity and on OTC-Pink with relatively thin liquidity.

Investor takeaways: Altiplano is a buy

Judging from the pipeline of mining projects and the quality of the management, I believe Altiplano provides discerning investors with an opportunity to invest in a high-visibility growth story, and gaining exposure to copper and gold.

Altiplano is currently under-followed and deeply undervalued. I do not expect the deep undervaluation to last much longer, possibly not beyond an operational El Peñón mill (1Q2022), probably not beyond first gold at Maria Luisa (mid-2022). The abundant cash flow from Farellon-El Peñón and the start-up of Maria Luisa will serve as near-term catalysts to drive the share price much higher.

The stock has been consolidating since late 2020, with the stock market remaining oblivious to a slew of news releases that have positive implications from an operational point of view, including the acquisition of Pastillas, quarterly-reported progress of mining at Farellon, and permitting of the El Peñón mill and the Maria Luisa mine (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. Stock chart of Altiplano (APN.TSX-V), modified from barchart.