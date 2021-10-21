Jeff Fusco/Getty Images Entertainment

One of Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) main priorities at the moment is to push its streaming platform Peacock. The reason is obvious: reinvesting some of its broadband/linear cash flow into content and subscription/ad-supported-based services will help it capture some of the growth found in the streaming industry, a sector that has excited investors in the wake of the continued rise of Netflix (NFLX). It's a smart move, and I recently wrote about the company's Halloween strategy. Now that some data is out on that particular project, I wanted to write another brief article on the topic as an update.

Day-And-Date Dynamics

The big question was one of cannibalization. Theater companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) are in a tug-of-war situation with streaming media companies: the multiplex exhibitors want movies with long windows attached, while the conglomerates want the ability to either day-and-date films or near day-and-date them; the intuitive sweet spot of streaming a movie between thirty and forty-five days will probably eventually become a normal option for most movies. But when media companies do win out and program a movie, such as the new Halloween Kills, day/date with a direct-to-consumer digital offering - in this case, NBCUniversal's Peacock - the concern is if too much box-office monies are sacrificed in return for subscription signups.

It's a tough question for a few reasons. Consider that ultimate profit - the all-in monies earned after theatrical showings, physical-disc releases, transactional-video-on-demand sales (i.e., one-time digital rentals), digital buy rates (i.e., actually buying a digital copy), various pay windows for linear/broadcast channels, etc. - is ultimately driven by the size of a multiplex release. If box-office revenue is high, then each ancillary distribution phase theoretically will yield some proportionally higher amount. If box-office sales are low, then the opposite financial situation occurs. It therefore can be considered in the interest of conglomerates to maximize silver-screen dollars.

However, when a media conglomerate can get a picture to other platforms, the margin on the split can be more beneficial as opposed to what is seen with movie theaters, as this article points out. In addition, as has been one of the more traditional reasons for collapsing windows, one marketing campaign might suffice as opposed to multiple ones over many months as a film goes from box office to video-on-demand to Blu-ray. Therefore, sacrificing some theatrical bucks in favor of a shorter window makes sense.

Now, though, with the streaming wars upon us, scaling up a subscriber base is critical; therefore, day/date strategies can be extremely useful promotional tools to get consumers to take the plunge and sign up for a recurring monthly bill in exchange for copious amounts of content - especially content that is of big-screen quality and instantaneously available on screens of any size.

The initial weekend for NBCUni's film scored $50 million. That was labelled as a top stat for the SARS-CoV-2 environment by this trade site. Particularly interesting is the fact that Kills did slightly better than ViacomCBS's (VIAC) (VIACA) A Quiet Place sequel, which had a lot of anticipatory energy going into that release. There wasn't much of an international footprint for Kills, as only $5 million was scored. Presumably that will pick up, as the 2018 predecessor grossed nearly $100 million at foreign theaters; domestically the total was just under $160 million. A profit analysis estimated that the first one in the reboot series generated just under $130 million of value from theatrical.

Of course, part of that cash went to some partners in the production, and the studio probably will not see a similar level of return this time around. The dynamic becomes more complex with day/date, as the amount of profit generated will be in part determined by the bump (assuming there is one, which I think is more than a safe assumption) to Peacock. Not only is a potential increase in subscriber count in play, but also presumably advertising revenue, since Comcast, unlike Netflix, has an ad-supported tier that is given gratis to some linear subscribers. Consumers can also subscribe over-the-top for a sans-commercial premium price point.

The movie will promote all of that, and hopefully expand the subscriber base as well as overall engagement with the rest of the content portfolio. Plus, the data, as always, will be handy, and Comcast shareholders should consider this experiment as having more potential value than at first glance. We all, myself included, probably forget that the streaming era demands different approaches to measuring impact. Recently, it was reported that internal data at Netflix calculated value impact for a prime piece of content at $900 million against a budget that was a fraction of the haul.

The value of Kills won't run that high, but insofar as the company has the ability to measure this off of the day/date project, how much value is generated in terms of Comcast defending its linear ecosystem? What I mean is: does placing this film on Peacock at the same time as a vibrant marketing campaign for theatrical was occurring help to reduce churn for the company's set-top boxes/operating system, let alone churn for Peacock in all of its tiers and over-the-top incarnations? I'd have to assume it does in fact lend a positive catalyst in that regard, and I hope to see the company reveal some information about this subject.

So, returning to cannibalization, the logical conclusion is that any media conglomerate with a streamer needs a limit of, at the very least, a thirty/forty-five day theatrical window to promote the hypothetical streamer - in other words, waiting any longer than that won't allow the subscriber base to grow as quickly as needed since the project begins to lose some of its marketplace newness. And to be sure, speed is of the essence, because Netflix and other subscription-video-on-demand services aren't standing still with content/marketing investments. I would venture to say that Kills must have lost some of its theatrical audience to Peacock, but a Deadline item linked previously points out a notable element to this discussion: the demographics involved with this movie leaned to the younger side of the scale; the younger one is, the more likely SARS-CoV-2 might not factor in the decision-making process to patronize a theater. This seems to be true given how movies have performed as of late.

But even if there was more cannibalization than one might expect, the current environment nevertheless demands continued distribution-paradigm experimentation for all the ecosystem benefits (reduced churn and so on) I've mentioned. And there is a real puzzling aspect to all of this, something I mentioned in my previous take on this topic, but it bears repeating.

While the side benefits of allowing Comcast subscribers to view Kills for free are understandable, I concede that it might have been useful to promote the top-paid version of Peacock (with no ads) before promoting the lower two tiers. One can get Peacock for free, or for $5 and advertising (which accesses more content, including the movie under discussion), or for $10 with no advertising. My guess is NBCUni will start to offer certain films slated for theatrical on the top tier and not on the one below it in future tests post the current one. What could have happened with Kills is the film could have been exclusively day/date with the top tier and then migrated over to ad-supported a few weekends out. Perhaps the perception was that such a scheme would be too aggressive (i.e., would have reduced the amount of people who actually saw the movie). Who knows, but at least the company recognized a good opportunity to leverage its ecosystem with a high-profile picture. I will mention, too, that on an anecdotal basis, it seems as if the ad-load attached to the movie was light, at least during the initial release and on the Peacock services given free to Comcast subscribers. If that is by any chance the case - let me know in the comments if you have watched the film and what your experience was with ads - then let me say that, in the future, Comcast probably should experiment with higher ad loads. (Maybe this complicates talent deals?)

The bottom line is Comcast seemed to nail this distribution move. Box office was strong as the trade article stated, even in the face of streaming and the worry over too much cannibalization. This won't be the last such distribution change made by the cable giant and its content arms.

Comcast's Long-Term Potential

I invest in Comcast for the long term in part based on its linear ecosystem, powered by broadband. With all of its platforms - cable channels, Peacock, Sky, etc. - the company will be able to execute more unique strategies such as the one with Halloween Kills to figure out ideal ways to integrate its NBCUni portfolio into overall increasing shareholder value.

At $54 per share (as of this writing), I continue to believe the stock is roughly fairly valued. Value investors would need to wait for a substantial pullback and a higher dividend yield than what is currently offered. Those with a more long-term, dividend-reinvesting mindset, can continue to use the dollar-cost-averaging approach.