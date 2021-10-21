JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CLS) back in May of this year when we assessed whether momentum could drive shares significantly higher. At the time, we cited the significant overhead resistance on the technical chart which has basically resulted in shares of Celestica (5.2% return) underperforming the S&P 500 (7.6%) over the past five months or so. The underperformance though does not tell the full story here with respect to Celestica's improving fundamentals.

We state this because the company's top-line sales ($1.42 billion) as well as earnings per share ($0.30) in Q2 this year came in well ahead of expectations for the quarter. Furthermore, this momentum is expected to continue into the third quarter (numbers being announced shortly) with earnings of $0.32 per share expected on sales of $1.49 billion.

Celestica's HPS business drove second quarter sales and non-IFRS operating margin came in at a much improved 3.9% over the 3.4% reported number in the same period of 12 months prior. Management has guided the same metric to come in at 4% for Q3, which really demonstrates how the company slowly but surely has been reshaping its portfolio for the better.

Celestica's Lifecycle Solutions portfolio is the best way to get a read on where the company's financials are headed. This portfolio (HPS sales & ATS segment combined) was up 13% over a rolling year basis and now makes up 60% of Celestica's annual turnover as we can see below. As mentioned in previous commentary, it is all about growing this portfolio as fast as possible as sustained growth here will eventually make the market take notice due to the much more stable nature of this side of the business.

Source: Earnings Presentation

For example, if we look at where Celestica has been investing, it is quite evident the firm wants to continue to double down on proven income producing initiatives. The recent PCI (Electronics Manufacturing Supplier) purchase for over $300 million in cash immediately led management to raise its outlook both in terms of sales and margins for fiscal 2022. This is what was lacking for the past decade. Although operating margins are on the rise, sales and operating profit remain well down from where they were in 2011 for example. Suffice it to say, acquiring a company and then immediately raising guidance leads us to believe that this investment will be paid off in short order. We see Celestica adding value quite quickly here due to being able to tie in PCI's proven portfolio to its own. Non-IRFS margin is expected to hit 5% next year.

Furthermore, just this month, Celestica announced a partnership with ECM to bring its technology which will improve the electric motor space to the Aerospace & Defense market. ECM's patented technology has serious potential and with the help of Celestica's supply chain and manufacturing ability, products will be able to get to market fast and will also conform to the necessary guidelines. Suffice it to say from Celestica's standpoint, this really is a numbers game in that the more times Celestica can hook up with quality companies which are offering something different to the world (in terms of more value), the more opportunities Celestica will have to grow faster.

The company's cash-flow multiple currently comes in around the 6.0 mark which looks very attractive compared to historic numbers. Suffice it to say, as long as the firm can keep on generating healthy sales and earnings growth, there should be ample cash-flow available to keep investing in the business which is key. The almost $200 million of operating cash-flow generated over the past four quarters was ample cash to bring down the company's debt-load, buy back shares as well as spend on capex investment. Book value is growing and the company's ROE trailing number of 6.26% (although increasing) is still nowhere near the lofty levels it reached back in 2016 (11.7%). Expect profitability metrics to rise as capital continues to be allocated better.

Therefore, to sum up, we like the momentum Celestica has been enjoying since July and we believe there are most likely more gains to come here. Although this company's 10-year record is not that impressive, the pivot management has made with respect to the portfolio is definitely making inroads. We look forward to continued coverage.