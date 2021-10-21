Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

The increase in the 5G market and new factories in Estonia and the United States indicate that Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) sales growth will most likely pick up. The company is also signing new contracts with large telecom operators all over the world, and expects to find new revenue streams from the Internet of Things industry. Under my most optimistic case scenario, I believe that the company is worth close to $18.09 per share, which makes the stock a gift at $11-13. Of course, I will be buying shares at the current price mark.

Ericsson’s 5G Product Portfolio And Recent Capacity Increases

Headquartered in Stockholm, Ericsson is a networking and telecommunication company.

Ericsson is becoming more and more interesting thanks to the growth in the Networks industry. In my view, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the momentum in the 5G market. Even with a lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services, the growth in other parts of the world will most likely enhance total global growth.

The most recent figures delivered appear to confirm my beneficial expectations. Notice that the networks division increased by 13% y/y with total sales growth being 9%:

Source: 6-k

Source: 6-K

That’s not all. Ericsson continues to impress the market with new agreements with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and other operators. In my view, the agreements show that big players in the telecom industry continue to see Ericsson as an innovative partner:

The new IPR agreement with Samsung reaffirms the significant value of our patent portfolio and with this agreement, in place, we are well-positioned to conclude pending and future patent license renewals. Source: 6-k

There are two reasons to expect significant sales growth in the coming years. First, the company expects 20-30% annual market growth thanks to the 5G enterprise market:

We foresee 20-30% annual market growth in the enterprise, with opportunities in automation, remote operations, and safety management across whole industry sectors such as smart manufacturing, ports, and airports, energy, mining, health, and agriculture. Source: 6-k

The other reason is that the management continues to invest heavily in new factories. As a result, I would be expecting more production capacity, and more revenue in the future. Read the following lines about the new factories in Texas and Tallinn, Estonia:

In March 2020, the Company opened its first fully automated smart factory in Lewisville, TX, the United States, which is key to Ericsson’s 5G portfolio for its North American customers. Source: 6-k In September 2019, the Company announced that its 269,000 square-foot factories in Tallinn, Estonia, were nearing completion of its two-year digitalization transformation, in the amount of SEK 500 million, to become a 5G manufacturing facility utilizing Ericsson’s own 5G technology. Source: 6-k

Ericsson Has A Significant Amount Of Cash To Finance Further Development Of 5G Solutions

As of June 30, 2021, the company’s cash is equal to SEK43 billion, and the interest-bearing securities are worth SEK12 billion. I believe that Ericsson has sufficient liquidity to offer more 5G solutions, launch marketing campaigns, or increase production capacity. Having cash is the first thing investors usually check to understand whether a company will report sales growth.

Source: 6-K

With non-current borrowings worth SEK21 billion and current borrowings worth SEK11 billion, Ericsson’s debt is not small. However, cash and securities are worth more than the total amount of debt. I wouldn’t worry much about the company’s total amount of debt:

Source: 6-K

Market Estimates And CAPM Model

Market estimates include very beneficial revenue growth figures and return on earnings. The estimates include forward 2023 sales of SEK250 billion and 2023 FCF of SEK25 billion. In 2023, analysts are also expecting ROE of 20%, which, in my view, is quite impressive. My estimates are not that far from the figures that I am showing below:

Source: Market Analysts

In my view, EBITDA margin expectations and FCF margin expectations cannot be better. Market analysts expect the EBITDA margin to grow from 9% in 2018 to more than 17% in 2023. Besides, the FCF margin would reach 10% in 2023. In my opinion, when more and more investors learn about the expectations of market participants, Ericsson’s total valuation will most likely grow:

Source: Market Analysts And Author

Source: Market Analysts And Author

My CAPM figures are shown in the table below. I expect a beta of around 0.9-1.08, cost of equity of 6.8-7.8%, and cost of debt of close to 3%. In sum, the WACC would stand at 6.5-7%:

Source: Author

If Ericsson Continues to Be A Leader In The Development Of 5G Technology, The Implied Share Price Could Be $18.09

Ericsson is one of the clear global leaders in 5G technology. That’s my opinion. Take into account this feature, since 2015, the management shipped 6 million 5G-ready radios, and in 2020, the company announced 44 new 5G contracts.

That’s not all. The company is not only signing new contracts, but also developing new products and solutions. The most interesting was the introduction of innovative software, which makes 5G completely independent from the previous 4G networks.

In my opinion, with the development of new technologies and demand for the company’s products, Ericsson will most likely deliver sales growth in the coming years. In my view, if Ericsson does not deliver double-digit sales growth, it may be close to double digit.

I also think that significant new revenue streams could arise from new opportunities that will only be possible by 5G and the Internet of Things. Besides, if the management is smart, Ericsson may improve the end-customer experience of telecom operators by utilizing Artificial Intelligence. In that case scenario, I would be expecting additional sales growth:

We can provide Key Performance Indicators for telecom operators so that the telecom operators can better analyze, understand, and optimize their networks to deliver a superior customer experience. Source: Annual Report

Finally, for those who usually take a look at the FCF margins, there is also good news. The management noted in the most recent annual report that 5G is expected to increase spectrum efficiency, which would lead to a significant cost reduction. If the FCF margins increase, I would be expecting a gradual increase in the valuation of the company.

Under these assumptions, I would expect sales to grow from SEK235 billion in 2021 to SEK247 billion in 2025. The EBITDA would also increase from SEK28 billion in 2021 to SEK29 billion in 2025. With a drastic reduction in the accounts receivables from 2021 to 2025 and capital expenditures close to SEK7 billion, I obtained a free cash flow margin that would grow from 4% in 2021 to 12% in 2025:

Source: DCF Model

With the WACC at 6.1%, the cumulative sum of free cash flow from 2021 to 2025 stands at close to SEK105.9 billion. If we also use a terminal FCF of SEK29 billion, an exit multiple of 17x, and 3.33 billion shares outstanding, the implied share price is equal to $18.09. With this in mind, I will be buying shares at the current market price of $11-13.

Source: DCF Model

Source: YCharts

Worst-Case Scenario: Decline In The Customer Base Growth And Diminishing 5G Market

Ericsson’s business model mainly depends on the continued growth of mobile communications and customer base growth. In the future, consumers may not demand that many products from Ericsson.

Take into account that traffic development on cellular networks may diminish if WI-FI networks are further developed. Other alternatives could also arise, which would most likely reduce the voice / SMS revenues. As a result, the company’s sales growth would be lower than expected, and its implied market capitalization may decline.

Ericsson may also not be successful in capturing the market opportunity from 5G networks. The type of frequency bands and the terms of spectrum licenses may not be as Ericsson would expect, which would reduce the 5G market. As a result, I would be expecting a significant decline in the company’s sales growth.

Under these traumatic circumstances, I expect revenue to grow from SEK232 billion in 2020 to SEK289 billion in 2025. The EBITDA would be much lower than that in the optimistic case scenario. Note that I envisage a 2025 EBITDA of SEK22 billion. The free cash flow would also be equal to SEK11-SEK14 billion, and the FCF margin would be equal to 5%: Source: DCF Model

If we use a WACC of 6.5%, the free cash flow would be equal to SEK10 million, and the sum would be close to SEK40 billion. I also used an exit multiple of 15.5x and 2031 FCF close to SEK15 billion, which imply a fair value of $8.10:

Source: DCF Model

In Conclusion

With Ericsson noting 20-30% annual market growth in the 5G enterprise market, the company is becoming more and more interesting. I believe that Ericsson will continue to be a leader with its 5G technology. Note that the new facilities in Estonia and Texas will most likely help enhance sales growth. Besides, many new revenue streams may appear with the innovations coming from the Internet of Things industry. Under my most optimistic case scenario, the company is worth $18.09 per share. So, I will be buying shares at the current share price.