Bill Gates Buys Farmland, We Buy Income

Lately, I've enjoyed a newer country song on the radio. It hits home to my lifestyle and outlook:

'Cause the truth about it is It all goes by real quick You can't buy happiness But you can buy dirt - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt

We know that not all dirt or land is worth the same. Owning property and making an income from it requires careful planning.

We're not the only ones who think buying property can produce excellent returns. Bill Gates made big waves when it came out that he became one of the largest landowners in the United States through multiple shell companies. He bought approximately 300,000 acres of dirt, mostly farmland.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 30% of farmland is owned by non-farmers. Men and women who, like Gates, see farmland as an investment for income. The Canadian Pension Plan was a significant investor in U.S. farmland until the Gateses bought their privately operated REIT. You own the land, get paid by the farmer, and the value of that land rises over time.

We don't see farmland as a high-yield investment to include in the High Dividend Opportunities portfolio. If you're going to invest in farmland - we have one piece of advice: Do it directly. Publicly traded REITs or other firms who do the investing for you often eat most of the slim margins from owning and leasing farmland, thus making it not worth your efforts and time.

Yet, as retirees and income investors, we are income farmers. We are buying up space in the market to watch our crops grow. We can understand why the Gateses are buying farmland, especially Treading Softly - he's a farmer already! Let's look at your income farm and buying up "farmland" in the market.

Buy For The Income

Not all farmland is made equal. We know this. You don't buy desert soil and expect to have the same farming successes as buying up land near the Mississippi Delta. Soil quality varies from place to place, and the types of crops that will thrive will vary.

Some locations have unique soil compositions. Prince Edward Island, a province in Canada, will wash off your car when you try to drive off the island, so the soil stays there. It is unique in its composition. For a time, there was a fine for taking soil off the island, or so I have been told.

When we look at the market, we use our Income Method, developed to help us evaluate each investment before we take the plunge. It allows us to know quickly if an investment is a fit before digging deeper.

We don't buy hoping that our investment will give us quick capital gains. We buy looking for long-term income. Farmland is often located in "boring" areas in the minds of many. These rural areas see little development, with no multi-million dollar condos or resorts. If you are buying land with the hopes of flipping it next year for more money, farmland probably isn't for you. Yet over the decades, land has increased in value by a surprising amount.

We love "boring" income investments. Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), yielding 6.8%, is one good example. They invest in a swath of essential companies providing basic and essential services to millions of Americans. Flip on the lights? Get a glass of water? Surf the web? Those bills you are paying go to companies similar to what UTG invests in. I'm happily collecting dividends from companies that are paid for by everyday folks living their best lives.

I get a chuckle when I think back to how my father used to ask me if I owned the power company when I left lights on around the house. Why do I get a chuckle? I own shares of their power company now, and I get growing quarterly dividends from them. Thanks, Dad!

The best income is readily repeatable and predictable. Often income investors dislike variable paying dividends. The reason being is that as human's we like to see patterns. Our minds look for them and cling to their regularity as something that is comforting.

Certainly, for planning our budgets, predictable income is a must. So while we like the upside offered from variable dividend payers like Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), which pays out 2.5% of NAV each quarter (current yield 9.8%), we want the majority of our dividend income to be very predictable.

This is why HDO loves buying preferreds, and debt, like baby bonds - they're extremely reliable and predictable. Even during "black swans" like COVID, we could rely on our fixed-income portfolio. Monthly or quarterly dividends and interest payments allow us to plan our life accordingly. We can depend on a stable base of fixed-income and then add a little spice with picks that have variable dividends or dividends with growth potential.

Capital Preservation and Growth

We have repeatedly covered how real estate is an excellent hedge for it when inflation comes knocking. The Gateses understand this as well. Price is a function of supply and demand and the supply of land is fixed while demand is infinite. So as more dollars come into existence to chase that same level of supply, prices rise accordingly.

Farmland is a great tool for capital preservation. You buy it for long-term income and walk away knowing your money is secured by tangible dirt, plants, and trees.

As income investors, we often like to invest in tangible assets through ownership of companies that hold them. We buy equity REITs that own real assets. We buy Master Limited Partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which yields 7.3% and issues a K-1 at tax time. These companies own assets that help us preserve our capital and even see it grow over time.

What About Rising Rates?

One frequent concern retirees and income investors have about the inevitability of interest rate hikes to come - how will our dividend-paying investments do? According to Nuveen, quite well:

After rate increases, consistent dividend payers and dividend raisers all outperformed the indexes. Are you worried about your hard-earned capital? Investing in your income farm is a wise choice. It'll help preserve your capital and provide gains to boot over time. Income investments outperform non-income investments in most conditions. That shouldn't be a surprise. Dividends are tangible realized returns that you can use as you see fit.

If you've been a Smart Income Investor, you're making all the right moves just as our Model Portfolio to prepare for the coming years. We will use our income streams to help us navigate inflation, rising rates, recession, bull markets, bear markets, and whatever else the world throws at us.

Conclusion

The buzz about Bill Gates' moves into farmland has abated. Outside of a few conspiracy theories, most have forgotten his large ownership. He's making a strong income stream from excellent quality farmland and preserving wealth. Is Gates worried about whether he can sell the land for a higher price next year? No! He will collect the income, secure in the knowledge that as his income stream grows, the underlying value will eventually follow.

Likewise, we need to tend to our income farm consistently. We are buying up excellent "land" or positions to benefit from in the long haul. If your income stream is growing, the value of your holdings will take care of itself.

When you're in retirement or planning for it, the goal within the High Dividend Opportunities Income Method is to hold an extensive array of investments and live off of the income from those dividends.

My grandparents were lifelong farmers. They were living off of the production of their land. Eventually, they sold it to the next generation of farmers shortly before they passed away. Those farmers are now working the land, producing excellent crops, and living off the income from them.

We can do this in the market. We can buy up dividend stocks and live off of our income "crops". Our job is simple: ensuring we are building an extremely high-quality income stream. This meets our needs heads-on, exceeds them, and lets us have a bountiful retirement!