Investment Thesis

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is a rapidly growing e-commerce and Fintech player in Latin America. It continues to grow at a rapid rate. Yet, investors' appetite for this stock has fizzled out in 2021, and the stock is practically unchanged in 2021.

I declare that paying 12x forward sales for this stock is far from the bargain basement. That being said, on a positive note, MercadoLibre is already profitable, which will go a long way to validate its valuation.

As I put a spotlight on MercadoLibre's forward-looking growth rates, I contend that this stock is already fairly priced.

MercadoLibre's Revenue Growth Rates Up Against Tough Comparisons

Source: author's calculations

Investing is all about perception. Or better said, about the expectation of where the company's intrinsic value is headed.

To illustrate, as MercadoLibre reported Q1 2021, MercadoLibre was in top shape, with its top line increasing by more than triple digits y/y. An impressive feat, no doubt, particularly when the company had reported $1.4 billion of revenues.

Then, we fast forward 90 days, and its top line grows mightily by 94% y/y, and investors are once more delighted.

However, as investors approach Q3 2021, some trepidation starts to surface. Indeed, keep in mind that MercadoLibre was capable of reporting impressive growth rates when its comparison with the previous year was slightly easier.

How will MercadoLibre now compare as it comes up against the more challenging comparison of H2 2020? Because after all, the stock's valuation is far from the bargain basement.

Data by YCharts

Above we can see just how volatile the stock has been in 2021. The swings have been truly dramatic, yet the stock has gone nowhere fast in 2021.

And that's the problem for investors. Investors that have held the stock since 2020, will be holding onto meaningful gains in the stock and will be ready to take profits off the table.

What's more, newer investors to the stock, that were expecting that imminently MercadoLibre would see a repeat of 2020's performance have so far been disappointed with the stock.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Now, consider analysts' expectation for MercadoLibre's topline growth prospects going added the next 4 quarters. These estimates are likely to be conservative. Yet, directionally, they are likely to be correct.

The consensus of the more than 10 analysts following MercadoLibre over the next couple of quarters is expecting that MercadoLibre's growth rates will decelerate as the MercadoLibre enters H2 2021. Why is this important?

Because a company's growth rate has an overarching effect on the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for a stock.

Bullish Noteworthy Insights to Consider

To be absolutely clear with readers, I'm not bearish the stock. In fact, there's a lot to be positive about MercadoLibre.

Most notable of all is that unlike countless other fast-growing stocks that are meaningfully unprofitable, with MercadoLibre is already reporting fair EBIT margins, as you can see below.

(Source)

For Q2 2021 MercadoLibre reported 10% of EBIT margins. Even if MercadoLibre's growth was to slow down slightly, it's still reasonable to suspect that MercadoLibre has now reached enough scale to be able to plow forward while being EBIT profitable and reward shareholders along the way.

Attractive Forward-Looking Prospects For MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is a founder-led e-commerce and Fintech leader in Latin America. That's not to say that it doesn't have plenty of competitors, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Sea Limited (SE), and other smaller players too. Nevertheless, it continues to rapidly grow mindshare with the consumer, with its unique active users during Q2 2021 reaching approximately 76 million.

Within its e-commerce segment, MercadoLibre continues to see strength in auto parts, home, and consumer electronics. What's more, MercadoLibre notes that it will be ramping up its marketing efforts to increase user engagement and retention, and solidify its connection with both users and merchants, and become the default e-commerce player for consumers.

Other strategies to improve mindshare amongst its loyal users include video and audio content subscriptions being are offered at a discount, somewhat similar to Amazon Prime offering.

Further, the other area that MercadoLibre shines is its Fintech operations. This encompasses all transactions off-platform and includes digital wallets, insurance, investments, and wealth management solutions. As of Q2 2021, MercadoLibre's Fintech revenues amounted to close to a third of its total revenues and grew at close to 90% y/y.

MELI Stock Valuation - Not Priced in the Bargain Basement

MercadoLibre is priced at 12x next year's revenues. Any high-growth investor has by now become accustomed to multiple meaningfully higher than this. And from that vantage point may actually consider this valuation to be incredibly cheap.

That being said, as I've discussed several times throughout the piece, it's all about future expectations. If investors can expect rapid, consistent, and predictable revenue growth rates, then investors should be more than willing to pay up for growth.

On the other hand, as we've discussed already, MercadoLibre's revenue growth rates looking ahead appear to be decelerating. And if investors are having to paying a large premium for an e-commerce platform with deceleration revenue growth rates, investors are going to be left exposed to a change in investors' sentiment.

For reference, consider that luxury e-commerce company Farfetch (FTCH), is priced at 5x next year's revenues. You may remark that Farfetch's opportunities are much narrower than MercadoLibre's and that would be a reasonable argument.

Now, consider Sea Limited, an e-commerce player predominantly based in Asia, it's priced at 15x next year's revenues, which is practically the same as multiple as MercadoLibre. That being said, Sea Limited is still expected to be growing at meaningfully higher than 40% into next year.

The Bottom Line

In sum, MercadoLibre has a long history of positively delighting shareholders and growing its revenues at a rapid rate. However, I question whether a lot of its future growth hasn't already been priced in at 12x next year's revenues.

On the other side of the equation, it's clearly noteworthy that MercadoLibre has already reached profitability, despite growing at a fast clip.

Nevertheless, on balance, I am finding more attractively priced and more compelling stocks to deploy my own capital into other right now than MercadoLibre. Good luck and happy investing!