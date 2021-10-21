Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF) CEO Charles Héaulmé On Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCPK:HOYFF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2021 2:30 AM ET

Calle Loikkanen

00:06 Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Huhtamäki’s Q3 twenty twenty one results presentation. My name is Calle Loikkanen and I'm head of Investor Relations. Huhtamäki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé together with CFO Thomas Geust will today walk us through the results of the quarter and the year-to-date development.

00:25 And after the presentation, we will as always end with Q&A session. But without any further do, let's begin with the presentation. So let me hand over to Charles.

Charles Héaulmé

00:34 Thank you, Calle. Good morning to all of you on welcome to our presentation of our Q3 twenty twenty one results. And thank you for joining the session. I will start with a couple of words summarizing before going into more details about our performance. Summarizing the business context of our quarter three as well as a little bit of some highlights of our performance. First of all, we are delivering a solid growth in the third quarter twenty twenty one and particularly in the emerging markets. And that is on the back of a continued recovery of – on the go-consumption that we see in most markets. We will come back to a bit more details of course.

01:24 Second point that all of you are of course aware of – there is an environment of significant if not extraordinary inflation, particularly on the raw materials and freight as well as energy and overall, we've been pretty successful in passing through, this exceptional inflation. However, this has been slightly more challenging in the emerging markets. We'll come back to that as well.

01:54 Third point of importance is that we continue to focus on our sustainability priorities as a matter of examples, we have seen our science-based targets being approved during the course of the quarter, we have been applying for the science-based targets during twenty twenty. And the second point, our global sustainability index that we introduced at the end of last year twenty twenty. It continues to improve and something that is not written as well on the slide that you are is one of our new sustainable products and the fiber leads and Sunday fiber cup have been awarded as the sustainability in Europe, we know, when it comes to bio based products. So this is a another highlight. And then another highlight of the quarter is that we have completed the acquisition of the company. I'll come back to that after I presenting the Q3 reasons results.

3:00 Let's start on page four with the sales of the quarter with a total of close to nine hundred million euro – eight hundred and ninety six million euro. This represents an increase of six percent of versus the same period of last year. In terms of comparability, the comparable net sales growth is four percent and that's the same comparable net sales growth is five percent when it comes to emerging markets. We have seen of course, a small impact from our acquisition that is coming from our acquisition in China completed at the beginning of June twenty twenty one.

03:39 And then very little impact this quarter from the currencies so that's for Q3. When this is considered with the first semester then year-to-date from January to end of September. We are reporting sales in increase more of three percent But it's a comparable net sales growth of six percent year-to-date. They of eleven percent in the emerging markets. Of course, that compares to a year twenty twenty, which was highly disrupted by the pandemic that’s really started to hit and the economies more in the second quarter of twenty twenty.

04:22 Positive impact from the acquisition that's as well, what I mentioned already, it doesn't however include an impact on the Elif acquisition, which has been completed in the last days of September and therefore, Elif impact will be visible only as of Q4 twenty twenty one. And unlike Q3 which was much more stable on the currency from the year-to-date impacts are coming entirely from the first semester is a negative three percent on our growth, minus seventy eight million euro.

04:58 Breaking down the growth of the comparable growth of four percent in Q3 and six percent year-to-date by business segment. I would say, first of all, food service with a comparable growth of two percent year to – sorry, in Q3 and eleven percent year-to-date is confirming the gradual recovery that we were announcing in Q1 confirming in Q2 and reconfirming in Q3 and we are not yet year-to-date at pre pandemic level, but in Q3, we clearly see a bump positive surge in the demand of our food service in continuation as Q2.

05:40 North America continues to deliver solid comparable growth of five percent in Q3, four percent year-to-date. That's on the back of two things, the continued strong growth that we are seeing in twenty twenty and in the course of twenty twenty one for retail tableware, but as well, in Q3 a recovery of the foodservice segment on category and particularly because the schools and stadiums have been reopening and that has boosted of course or restarted as you say in twenty twenty one. Our sales of lunch trays as well as the catering products for the stadiums kept carriers as an example.

06:25 Flexible packaging growing relatively well in the context of the continued pandemic in some regions of the world, with a seven percent comparable growth in Q3. And four percent in the year-to-date. We will see with differences depending on the different regions and fiber is where if you remember twenty twenty where we had a very strong growth in twenty twenty. We ended the full year on twenty twenty with a close to ten percent comparable growth in the fiber. This year in a relative terms is slightly more modest. So we are recording it two percent comparable growth and that's obviously on the back of that's very strong year twenty twenty. The demand is still there, but of course, the evolution of the consumption or the recovery of the normal consumption if I may say less home consumption and more on-the-go consumption, of course, plays relatively against the growth that we had in twenty twenty. That's for the growth by segment. Going now to the consolidated P&L, the – as I said, solid comparable growth as well as reported growth. The adjusted EBIT and EPS have decreased due to the input cost headwind and this input cost is linked to raw material, freight energy, everything has been really emphasized strongly during the quarter three. It started, of course, in the first semester, but it was hitting the P&L much more into Q3. What is our mitigation actions are started as well already in the first semester and then we are seeing as well, which is a positive sign of continental as well, reflecting the market demand we are increasing our investments – our organic investments in twenty twenty one, very confident about the demand coming for – going forward one. So we are implementing organic projects in the different packaging categories where we are claiming.

08:51 We’ll look now and I'm turning to page nine for the ones following the presentation offline. So page nine now going into some more business details on by business segment. First of all, with the foodservice Europe, Asia, Oceania well, as said, we continue to see a recovery in the demand. However, there are some variations depending on the markets and product categories, product categories because, there is of course the push of the plastic substitution and variations between markets, because we still see markets in the world like, Southeast Asia, for instance where, we continue to very strong restrictions and eventually lockdowns in some markets in Southeast Asia linked to the COVID pandemic.

09:43 The net sales have increased particularly thanks to products, products related to food delivery that continues to be strong and that's an area where we believe, we should be very confident going forward. All the takeaway food on the grow, food delivery that has become a part of our daily life including in the developed markets is there to stay. It's the convenience way of lines is that you stay. Year-to-date, adjusted EBIT is well above the previous year. At the same time, in Q3, it is decreased compared to last year, and that's very much on the back of mix, the sales mix that has been very different versus last year and last year was more disrupted and then we have, of course in Q3, the impact of polymer and distribution costs that has a negative impact on our EBIT margin.

10:44 North America, the demand, as I mentioned before, continues to be strong particularly in a retail tableware and food on-the-go products. The raw material and freight availability is a real challenge in North America, particularly paper bond. And the price challenges have accelerated at least – have accelerated in terms of hitting our P&L if the spot prices were already known in Q2. It's a visible now cost of goods sold mostly in Q3, which explains why there is a slight reduction of our EBIT margin. At the same time, year-to-date EBIT margin is continuing to be strong with a twelve point four percent a little bit ahead of last year.

11:37 Flexible packaging. Overall, we are seeing an among page eleven. We are seeing overall a good demand despite some significant variations between product categories and markets.

It's for instance, what I mentioned as well for food service, very visible in Southeast Asia, where for instance, countries like Thailand, Vietnam have been suffering strict lockdowns still in Q3. That has hampered not only the consumption but as well in some cases and for quite a few weeks, some restrictions for us in terms of the possibility to produce at the capacity.

12:20 The net sales increased in most markets particularly in middle east Africa and in Europe. The earnings however are impacted negatively by the pass-through, which the raw material inflation pass-through that has been very successful, but much more challenging we have to say in emerging markets and that explains why the margin of Q3 is lower and I'd like to mention here that it may look very low to lose two point, five points in a quarter but actually when we look at the operational performance of flexible, we are actually gaining one point of margin. So it's really the temporary raw material impact, raw material energy and freight impact that is there impacting our margin. Therefore, we are from a structural perspective not concerned on the control. A lot of very positive things are depending in the segment with a positive impact on the margin and then as I said before, we have announced the acquisition of Elif, but as mentioned, it doesn't impact the Q3 numbers.

13:38 Finally, fiber, where we see the demand for fiber-based packaging, normalizing. Now, we need to mention that in our fiber production, we have sales, of course, in the fiber division itself, but we have lots of sales for kept carriers that are going to the food service segment in terms of customer channels. So it maybe a little bit a modest growth of two percent linked to for instance, the ex-consumption that has normalized, but there is a graph still strong growth happening for fiber products for food service that are not visible into the fiber, segment, it said but in the food service.

14:20 The earnings are maintained over ten percent on the year-to-date basis. However, suffering slightly from the raw material prices and what I'm saying raw material prices, it's actually all input cost. Particularly the recycled fiber, but as well the energy costs that are impacting our margin in Q3. With this, I'd like to give you a couple of words before handing over to Thomas for the financials about Elif, our acquisition in Turkey, Egypt. Ellif, for some of you, we have seen the presentation we gave earlier, I think at the end of August, when we sign the project of acquisition. It maybe your repetition, but probably still good to have few words on Elif. Elif is a major supplier of a flexible packaging, particularly in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. It's completely based in Turkey and Egypt. Two big factories in Turkey, the factory of one thousand employees in the surrounding of Istanbul and Cairo it’s a factory of about five hundred employees.

15:43 I'll come back to the categories where Elif is partially present. What is key for us is that, it's bringing to Huhtamäki a state-of-the-art flexographic printing technology, which is a complement to our portfolio and a second very strong aspect is the fact that Elif has a very strong like Huhtamäki sustainability ambition and they have actually a very strong performance where the share of their recyclable products, so products which are technically recyclable of more than ninety percent precisely year-to-date ninety one percent.

16:24 So looking on page fifteen at the products categories, you see that it's a very diverse portfolio that Elif is bringing to us and very complementary. The Elif is present in food and beverage and in pet care, like Huhtamäki, which is our core business for the flexible packaging, but Elif is very strong in personal care, home care products, which is an excellent complement to our portfolio in terms of not only products, but as well customers and therefore, bringing an opportunity to not only have a synergies from the cost point of view, but as well from a top line point of view.

17:08 So a couple of words page sixteen without maybe trying to repeat myself give you too many details, but couple of words to explain the rationale for us to engage with Elif and now integrate Elif. First of all, it's about strengthening our existing footprint. We are already present in Egypt, but now we are very relevant in the market with these two factories, very complementary portfolio. And second and very important, we were not present in our flexible packaging in Turkey, which in the sale of is a very important market, big market, very large market but as well, growing market. This company is making which maybe is not mentioned in the slide, but I would emphasize from the risk perspective is invoicing one hundred percent of its sales in our currency, mostly in USD and in Euro but as well in British pounds, which makes it under vulnerable to the risk of currency from a top line point of view.

18:19 So it's adding scale for us where we are present and adding geographies into our emerging markets leadership. Second, as I mentioned before, complementary technologies, we are particularly strong in rotogravure flexible packaging, Elif is bringing us the flexographic technology. So very complementary, extremely competitive from a products and platform being based in Turkey and Egypt, two countries, two markets, which are in free trial agreements with the EU. So this is as well very important for us and thirdly, it's a company that is equity for us in terms of our sustainability strategy. So, it really makes sense for us to have acquired Elif. There will be as I said, some synergies, of course, from a cost perspective, both in terms of organization, but as well obviously, in terms of procurement. There are synergies in the technology side, but we expect synergies from a top line perspective and expanding our customer base from both sides, expanding the possibility of Elif products and technology for food categories as well as for Huhtamäki to healthcare, home care and personal care.

19:48 And this too – this is an opportunity for me to remind all of us that for us flexible packaging is absolutely key in the center of our core business and of our portfolio throughout our twenty thirty ambition and for our growth. Just one or two important aspects. One is the fact that the market for flexible packaging is expected to grow significantly over the next years or decade and second, that flexible packaging have a great value from a sustainability perspective. This is something we repeated over the time, but as we are investing in such a big player, I think it's worth mentioning why because it makes food and products available everywhere. It brings, it secures food safety as well as hygiene. It's very light so very competitive from a five point of view, but it's reducing the waste of food, which is, as you remember, the number one issue of the food systems impact on the environment.

20:58 So now ending over to Thomas for the financials.

Thomas Geust

21:03 Thank you, Charles. Jumping into the detailed profit and loss immediately, highlighting a few things that Charles maybe didn't cover completely. So first of all, I would highlight that the year-to-date numbers are reflective of the performance we have seen this year in some segments early activities around the pricing and then in some segments, now slowly starting to see some recovery on the raw material side. So, year-to-date numbers quite descriptive the quarterly numbers showing a accelerated impact of the raw material hits so our value add decreases higher in the quarter compared to year-to-date. I would also highlight that our recovery in direct cost and production overhead is actually quite favorable from the point of view that we have of course, a different situation in twenty twenty one versus twenty twenty when we had many factories down for with under absorption. Then another item I want to highlight, which is not visible on this one is that we do have a higher order day cost as well, was roughly four point five million higher year-to-date and this is obviously reflecting the part of our investments into new product categories.

22:37 So, these are additional information with regards to the sort of operational result that was already highlighted by Charles and outcome is obviously that we have a development of – development year-to-date with a slight drop or a drop in margin in the quarter from ten point one to eight point five in adjusted numbers.

23:06 Other things to highlight is that we do have IACs both year-to-date and in the quarter, in the quarter, the main items are related to that acquisition costs of Elif while then year-to-date, we do have restructuring activities both in food service and in flexible so related to the announcements and activities, we did already at the back of last year.

23:37 Finance costs here reported is higher than previous year, but also here, we do have arrangement costs related to the acquisition. So operationally, our finance cost is still trending favorably with of course, now higher net debt, our debt level going forward. Our tax rate remains unchanged and adjusted EPS year-to-date is up four percent while in the quarter down.

24:17 On the currency exposure side, I'm happy to tell that to see that all our care, currencies except for the type, but have been developing now favorably in the in the quarter. So only the type but having a negative impact here and that of course, is explaining that despite having average rate still trending unfavorably. We are finally seeing a positive currency translation on the net sales grow while the EBIT grow is flat. So three, maybe on positive into the quarterly results from currency translation.

25:08 Then maybe a one of the interesting slides as we have some real movements here. You can see that we are now on a net debt EBITDA level of three point zero and the net debt has gone up to one point four billion euro if we would take the net debt EBITDA level proforma so with Elif numbers in, then we could take out a few tens of points out of the third.

25:46 Other things to highlight is that the gearing obviously also goes up to zero point nine six and we do remain below the – clearly below the covenant level and I said with the proforma, we are well with it – still within the ambition level. Here is the structure on our financing. The big move here is the bridge finance which can be seen in the twenty twenty three numbers. So we have drawn the bridge we took it in order to finance the acquisition, a big part of the overall bridge has been drawn and we still have some facilities available also on that one, looking at the average maturity to now two point six years, coming down mainly due to the length of the bridge, which is two years. But all in all, still a quite good spread of maturity in our financing – financing structure.

27:05 Cash flow is developing unfavorably to a large extent driven by working capital in the quarter, working capital, of course, also beyond real growth at the element of the price increases in there. So that's to one large extent driving the negative development in working capital. Otherwise, it's mainly the normal things of capital expenditure where we are on higher level and the profit side. But – so the cash flow development, we are of course, not as such satisfied with it, but of course, it's also coming on the back of a very strong previous year.

28:00 On the balance sheet, then the main items we have in here, here on the balance sheet movements comes again from Elif. So Elif is fully in the balance sheet, no impact in the profit and loss so far, so profit and loss impact coming in Q4. So that's changing both absolute balance sheet grows as well as the ratios in the – seen on the page. So higher total assets, higher increased net debt and higher equity to be highlighted. Where are we that trending on our long-term ambition, on our long-term ambition, we are now seeing in the year-to-date numbers a growth of six percent so slightly above the ambition level, the adjusted EBIT margin on healthy level but below ambition at nine point one and then the net debt EBITDA without proforma on the upper end of the corridor. And then we did pay the – payout the dividend, the second part of the dividend now in October. So that's not yet reflected in the balance numbers.

29:32 Looking forward, in the outlook, no changes in the short-term risks we have a slight modification to the wording, however, nothing material. With that, we conclude our presentation and open up for questions.

Calle Loikkanen

Yeah. That's right. Thank you. Thank you, Thomas, and thank you, Charles, and now let's continue with Q&A. So let me hand over to the operator for instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you.

Robin Santavirta

30:42 Thank you very much, and good morning to everybody. I would have a question about the input cost inflation, you are seeing at the moment, could you help us to understand now the Q-on-Q at the sequentials of the development of and assess the value add margin going into Q4, just sort of we understand is a Q4 where you will see more hurt from what we have seen recently related to logistics, energy and raw materials or was [Indiscernible] challenging quarter based on the information we have today and could you also highlight how much of your cost is energy and is that hedged in some way? Thanks.

Charles Héaulmé

31:43 So, good morning, Robin. Thank you for the question. And Thomas you complement after me of course, it's relevant. So to your question, Robin, the, I think it's in important to look at the net, but of course, I'll try to give some elements about of course, the input cost themselves, the gross increase. What we're seeing is and the reason I want to speak about the net is that -- is that in the diversity of our portfolio and geographies, we don't have a consistent timing in terms of when the input cost increase is hitting the P&L and the mitigation pricing is happening.

32:28 So when we're looking at Q4 basically to answer in a very simple term to your question, we are seeing in Q4 at about the same net impact as Q3. That's what to answer in a very simple way. Now why is that and what was happening in Q3 and what is happening in Q4? In Q3, we have seen an increased impact from the raw material extraordinary inflation particularly in developed markets in the U. S. particularly, but as well in Europe for flexible packaging for instance. While the impact of this raw material inflation was much more in the first semester in the emerging market, now that's because we have more spot purchases in emerging markets. We are not core about in the emerging market with contracts at certain terms.

33:25 Then the mitigation itself, the mitigation with our pass through on pricing is increasing gradually through the year. It was fairly strong already very early in the U. S. Which has of course, supported our margins in the first semester and makes the situation where net net, the second semester on North America is slightly lower on than the first semester. But all in all, what we're seeing is that when you take the inflation on energy site and raw materials, netted from the mitigation, we see that Q4 will be net net about the same as Q3. Yeah the second part of question specifically related to energy, energy depends – it depends very much on our different, how should I say, portfolio, businesses of product categories and technologies. But overall in the group, we have about three percent to three point five percent cost of sales being energy. The energy cost have been increasing a lot in Q3. What we're seeing on overall, all the input costed of Q4 will remain at a very high level, but this is a level that is not increasing already anymore. It's the same level as we are in Q3. Anything you would like to add?

Thomas Geust

35:02 Yes, maybe the addition, we do not hedge in energy prices. So, we don't hedge commodities either.

Robin Santavirta

35:12 Okay. Good, good. That is good. Then so to other questions, first related to Elif. I understand you will now consolidate that company into your P&L in fully in Q4. Could you comment is that something that supports your margin in the flexible packaging division? Or is there any sort of costs that is related now to these companies that are being part of your P&L in Q4? And then related to the food service business or the on-the-go business overall, how would you describe some of the current situation compared to the pre-pandemic or the normal level, how far are we below still at this stage? So those two? Thanks.

Charles Héaulmé

36:08 Okay. So I'll answer again and then Thomas, you will complement. So if I take Elif quickly first, so was Elif, we are seeing Elif as an accretive to our situation and specifically of course, in flexi bonus business where it's going to be consolidated because Elif has a significantly higher profitability than our profitability at flexible Huhtamäki, not just because of our performance twenty twenty one, but structurally, more profitable. So that on this, we will see a clear impact in Q4 and in twenty twenty two.

36:50 The question on food service so versus pre-pandemic if I'm being more precise. So what I said is that we are seeing – we have seen the recovery of the demand starting in Q4 last year. We have stated again in Q1 that it was very clearly coming. It was confirmed in Q2 so and Q3 same. So it's gradually increasing and that's obviously linked to the easing of all restrictions around the world even though some geographies remain, let's say restricted. At the same time, when you look at our performance year-to-date, of course, in the growth that we see in fiber foodservice, a good part of it is linked to a pricing increase. So all in all, year-to-date, we are seeing that the volume is still a small single digit below pre-pandemic year-to-date that's what we're seeing, that the volume is clearly still below, but year-to-date because Q1 was below, Q2 was below, and then we are recovering gradually. So very soon, and I would say twenty twenty two, we should be very clearly at pre-pandemic if not above.

Thomas Geust

38:19 Yes, I would add to the, to the last comment here that the difference is that on overall level, it's exactly as Charles is saying. However, there are markets which are clearly performing better while some other markets are still distressed. So that element, we still do have in the food service numbers as well.

Robin Santavirta

38:41 Good. Thank you very much, Charles and Thomas. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

38:54 Yes, thanks for the opportunity. So, we are an existing investor in Huhtamäki India and I had couple of questions related to that. One impact recently the CFO and the managing directors are both resigned and that has also been the sales when the financial performance of the company has been weak so how should I look at the management churn at the company and the financial performance, any comments will be helpful?

Charles Héaulmé

39:21 So, I would say that there isn't a direct correlation at all between those events. First of all, the CFO is retiring rather than resigning. So we could have eventually thought about a later retirement, but that's the situation and we showed the CFO so that was not something completely unplanned. And the managing director as resigned from his duty indeed at the end of September, so he still in duty until end of November.

40:02 We are – this is not linked to the weak performance. Let's remember that the weak performance is in the flexible segment overall, I would like to say I underline it into my presentation, but I want to make that very clearly understood. The numbers, the top level numbers do not reflect that overall, we have a actually a solid performance and flexible and we have an improvement of our operation. So not speaking here, especially about India. In India, we have a specific transformation plan ongoing in order to make ourselves more competitive from manufacturing perspective from structural perspective. But overall in the segment, we are improving in terms of our overall operations and that's a value of roughly one point of EBIT margin So it's not an significant. The entire situation is linked to the inflationary situation across the world, but particularly in India. Obviously, we have to acknowledge that the situation in the country like India where you get into a job about year ago or decide a year on a half ago to get into a job and you discover a situation where the country is very disrupted much more than what we know in Europe by the COVID pandemic.

41:33 Yes, we have a transformation that is due in our operations in the country, and then you end up into a situation of extraordinary inflation, situation that is extremely complex to manage, extremely complex to manage. Even more in the emerging markets than in developed markets, it can drain on the half of people and that's part of the situation, which was up and it was bit mole our managing director who wanted to preserving himself from the very high pressure. We have put in place an interim solution where the group itself is supporting strongly. We have sent on the ground immediately a team with two group members, both on science or leader as well as a sales leader of the group into India in order to manage the interim period. First all with Ranjeev and and Sudip, yes our current CFO of India and Managing Director. And then to take over for until we are in the position to have the right management in place.

Unidentified Analyst

42:51 Thank you very much. And just a follow-up on that. I mean, we have been raising the issues on the investor interaction by the management and over the last couple of years, they have gone completely quite. So how do you look at that part of the activity or the responsibility of the management from corporate governance point of view and would you like to make any changes over there?

Charles Héaulmé

43:16 Currently, we're looking into though, but also situation in India and let's get back to that one when we have a more clarity on it.

Unidentified Analyst

43:26 Perfect. We will wait for any positive development on that side? Thank you.

Operator

Thank you.

Cole Hathorn

43:40 Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just like a little bit of a reminder on how the contracts work in the flexible packaging business to pass through the cost inflation. I mean, you've talked about some challenges passing through that cost inflation in the emerging market side versus finding it a little bit easier on the developed side. Is there a difference and how the contracts work into the Polymer pass-through is the first point. And then the second one is on the Elif acquisition. Is there any EBIT or EBITDA amount that you're guiding to on that acquisition and then finally, on your North America business, we've seen the paperboard prices continue to go up but we're also hearing that given the wider cost inflation environment, people have been able to pass through pricing a little bit easy all those negotiations or framed with everyone knowing that prices are rising, how are you finding those negotiations in North America? Thank you.

Thomas Geust

44:44 So let me see if I captured all of them, but I will start and then Charles will complement. So first of all, from contract point of view, there's not really any difference in the cases where we have contract between the different market So it's very much the same mechanisms. So we have a raw material and especially on the Polymer side, it's quite easy to follow specific indexes. We are negotiating the prices with our suppliers and the indexes are basically moving them – then accordingly. Then it's more on the customer contract side where we will have the deviations and that comes from the length of the contracts so how long it takes for us to pass on the movements. That has not really been an issue that the timing as such when the movements are not as hefty as they are this year, but I would say the pass-through contracts in some cases in the emerging markets are on longer trajectory done than in some of the mature markets and then the other element is that for instance India is more on a spot-based level when it comes to customer contracts. However, also the raw material movements are clearly moving quicker than in a more volatile way than in some of the other markets, especially now currently. So, I would say the main difference is the volatility of the market, not the structure of contract as such to summarize on that one. What's the second question a guidance on Elif? So…

Cole Hathorn

46:32 Yes, I'm sorry.

Thomas Geust

46:34 Yeah. So from that point of view, you have roughly I believe an understanding of the annual net sales levels, which are roughly two hundred million on Elif. The other guidance we have been giving on that one is that the acquisition was more on the top of our additional eight to ten time multiple. So if you take those two parameters into account then I believe we will be able to come to a relatively good assumption on the impact of the business. Hope that helps. And then on the North America side and the commodity prices there, that is a highly inflationary market and I would maybe highlight another part also of the raw material things. One of the key reasons for actually the inflation is the availability of material. So I would highlight that part of it, and I think it is well understood throughout the value chain. That there is a issue of availability in many of the commodities not only in our industry. And I would say the success of getting prices through is then more related to whether the end customer perceive the product to be critical.

48:10 With this said, I would conclude that the situation in North America, we were early movers in pricing as Charles was saying. We will continue to do the work and communicate to our customers, what the situation on the raw material side is. Anything want to complement to any of the question.

Charles Héaulmé

48:31 You were very completely, the only thing to say is because I believe that this slight reduction of our margin in the U. S. plus the comments I made on the Q4 may make you think that we are not as capable capability as passing-through us some of the players that you suggest. It's not the case. The problem we are is timing because as Thomas was saying, we have been early movers in the passing-through. Our price increases were already impacting positive in Q1 then in Q2. Therefore, with the timing of the impact of the input cost into cost of returns, we are seeing a lower net net in Q3 and in Q4 than we have seen in the first semester. That's the situation in the U S. But we don't have any issue in the U. S. on the pass-through. The only issue we have our challenge, we have in passing-through is in emerging markets, where it's been much more complex. Linked as well to the structure of customers, much more smaller customers for instance.

Cole Hathorn

49:36 Thank you. That was helpful.

Operator

Thank you.

Jutta Rahikainen

49:48 Great. Thank and good morning. Some of my questions were already exhausted, but few more getting back to the question already been added at the beginning on this net impact of raw materials or input cost broadly speaking and pricing. So double checking here, you are saying that input cost inflation will accelerate towards Q4, but so really our pricing actions is that the outcome?

Charles Héaulmé

50:19 It's a very good summary in other wells of my answer to Robin, Jutta, so the – I mean, our pass-through is – has been more than ninety five percent. So we are on a high scale but the input cost increase is very, very significant and the net net of higher input costs because now it's going to be in Q4 in all P&Ls, all geographies and all commodities which are increasing, so it’s everywhere but as well, our pass-through is – has gained affect fully in Q4. So net net, it will be more less the same as in Q3 in Euro terms.

Jutta Rahikainen

51:05 Okay, good. Just double checking that. And then another one on North America, we covered a lot of it already, but regarding the product mix and earlier you said that sort of COVID times, meaning less food service and more of the other sales has been good for profitability and now your further food services is kind of rebounding, which makes a lot of sense, but still your profitability was really good. I have to say in the quarter at least better than I expected. So would you say that the sales mix now in this quarter was, that you say normal or do you still have a COVID mix gain, so to say in the profitability? If you just describe that? That a bit, thanks.

Charles Héaulmé

51:49 So, Jutta, I would say this way that the food service hasn’t fully recovered yet. So if you look at the top line development, as I’ve been saying so many times earlier when the top line comes through even higher than you will see the mix thing. We had a very favorable fiber mix in the quarter still here, so fiber consumption and the branded plates are continuing on very high level through the quarter and then if you think about the return of school, consumption and similar that's coming in now then later in the year.

Thomas Geust

52:37 Yes. In other words, we were certainly a little bit concerned that twenty twenty one, the product mix would be of course back to pre-pandemic, and it's not the case. So far because the retail table is double digit growth versus twenty twenty when it was already very strong. Quarter after quarter so that is supporting our margins. But we are monitoring this very closely.

Charles Héaulmé

53:05 Disposable that seems to be something which people got used to.

Jutta Rahikainen

53:10 Yeah. Yeah.

Thomas Geust

53:11 The convenience way of life is that you stay, that’s our understanding, not only for the U. S. But across the world.

Jutta Rahikainen

53:20 Okay. That's clear. And then the last one for India, what was the low for currency growth for Q3 quarter on quarter, I'm sorry, year-on-year?

Charles Héaulmé

53:32 Let me come back to that one. Let me see. So India, you said year-to-date growth.

Jutta Rahikainen

53:47 Well actually both are good here, that was came about the quarter, but if you have year-to-date that as well.

Charles Héaulmé

53:53 It's very low single digit growth in India.

Jutta Rahikainen

53:58 And that's for Q3 for year-to-date?

Charles Héaulmé

53:59 For the year-to-date and negative slightly negative in the quarter.

Jutta Rahikainen

54:06 Good. That's clear. Thank you. No other questions for me.

Operator

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

54:20 Yes, Good day for everyone. I have two questions. My first question is related to freight availability. I wonder if you had some sales delays from, for example from third quarter because of low freight availability and then second one is related to competition as state how is competition and developing at the moment because some of your competitors. They have stronger let's say financial capability and then in some cases they may have faced quite severe issues regarding this recent cost inflation. Thank you.

Charles Héaulmé

55:06 Thank you. So the freight availability is very clearly, but I would say it's not just the freight, it's as well some commodities particularly paper bond especially in geographies like U. S. And Europe. So does it have an impact on sales delay? I mean, when you consider some commodities, the increase, the very strong increase of the lead time take aluminum as cheaper the lead time in this period of time. Paper bond availability is an issue. I would say, yes, and we have a slight lost opportunity of further growth during this period and whether it's going to compensate in Q4, well Q4 continues to be disrupted as we see it so maybe it's more Q1 next year let's say when things probably hopefully normalized, but there is a slight delay. Is it significant in terms of percentage no, but there is an impact.

56:18 And then the competition status. So to your point about whether our competition would be stronger, I don't think so. So it's a very diverse situation. Yes, there are some bigger competitors in certain markets like in North America or if you just think of flexible packaging, but we are remember that we have a large part of our business, which is in emerging markets, where we are a very big competitive compared to our competition and they almost, is actually stronger. So it's a balanced picture, let's say, at this point in time, everyone is on the same situation with the availability challenges as well as the extraordinary inflation.

Unidentified Analyst

57:12 Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

57:22 Thank you. Good morning everyone. Just got two quick questions. Firstly for Thomas on leave, thank you for the guidance you have given. I just wanted to understand two specific impacts from the leave. When you talk about its, revenues being in hard currencies and just a way that the certain clear those at lease you had significantly gets many currencies in twenty twenty one year-to-date. Has that been beneficial for the operating margins of the business and secondly, we got to the leave, was there any particular seasonality in quarter-to-quarter within the business within the year? Just regarding the two hundred million euro revenue you've guided to. Is that something we should just think about being uniformed to the quarters? And then just completely different way I guess, also needs on clearly CapEx in the first nine months with some twenty seven million euro higher in the first nine months of twenty twenty one versus twenty twenty. Can you help us understand what guidance you might be thinking about with CapEx which was twenty one overall was calendar year. And clearly when you think about the those opportunities on the inclusion of the leave, should be thinking about twenty twenty two CapEx being higher than twenty twenty one and going forward like that? Thank you.

Thomas Geust

58:31 So if I start, it was a bit difficult actually to hear over the line unfortunately, but you just ask again if we missed something. On the CapEx side, CapEx is, we believe will be on a higher level than previous year. So the trend which we have year-to-date is expected to continue. We will stay below three hundred billion euro, that's for sure. Then Capex is going into twenty twenty two there we are in the middle of the budgeting process. So obviously from that point of view, we do not have final conclusion on what kind of levels we would be landing at. However, as we have been indicating, we are a company now going on a mixed growth execution, which is CapEx based for the categories where we believe, we have a strong internal capability of doing something better than through acquisitions and then we have the acquisition part. So, I would expect the Capex is to remain on high levels also in twenty twenty two. So minimum the level, we will be coming in, in twenty twenty one and likely, above.

59:58 Then on Elif seasonality, my understanding is that there is no significant variation between the quarters in Elif, they are quite standardized products, which is supporting that one. So it's not like ice cream coming in in the summer or similar. So they are mass producers to multinational brands in continuous consumption categories if we say that way. Then I think you had a question around the currency related things to Elif so, yes, they are working in both purchases as well as sales in hard currencies. So from that point of view, we don't see any significant upside of currency fluctuations as such.

Unidentified Analyst

61:02 Thank you, Thomas.

Thomas Geust

61:04 Thank you.

Operator

And we have one further question.

Unidentified Analyst

61:17 Thank you very much and thank you for the update guys. And I was interested in the R&D comment that you had Thomas in terms of that you spent four point five million euro more in Q3. So point one, how much money have you actually spent in absolute level in terms of R&D? And then obviously we are seeing as you also highlighted, it shows more product coming out from you. This more higher R&D intensity, does that give you a opportunity to increase your margins on your products? You can elaborate a bit further on this R&D expenses please, thank you.

Thomas Geust

61:54 Yes. First a small correction, the four point five million euro higher than previous year is year-to-date not quarterly, so that just if there was a misunderstanding from how I presented it in the earlier one. Our R&D is currently on nineteen point five million euro versus fifty million euro previous year. So that gives a ratio I believe seventy five percent while it was zero point six previous year. So that's the kind of levels we are talking about still with regards to R&D. Our R&D has traditionally and is still very much related to the parts similar to my comment on CapEx where we believe we have strong in house capabilities. So we are talking a lot on about the fiber technology development, so that's where a big part of our spend is going.

Unidentified Analyst

62:53 Okay. Okay.

Thomas Geust

62:53 Of course, we are talking…

Unidentified Analyst

62:55 [Multiple Speakers] Extent the numbers.

Thomas Geust

63:02 Yes. And of course, we are talking then new product categories and as in many cases new product categories, at least that the initial part has a margin profile, which is favorable.

Unidentified Analyst

63:19 Yes. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. As there are no further questions at this time. I'll hand back to our speakers for the closing comments.

Calle Loikkanen

63:29 All right. Thank operator. Thank you very much for the questions and the active participation on behalf of the Huhtamäki Team. We thank you for participating and wish you a really good rest of the day. Thank you.

Charles Héaulmé

63:41 Thank you.

Thomas Geust

63:42 Thank you from my side as well.