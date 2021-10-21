jimfeng/E+ via Getty Images

The financial numbers in this article are in Canadian $ - unless noted otherwise

Introduction

Earnings season has started, which means it's time to look at some of my largest investments - and others. The Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is my fourth-largest holding after I doubled my position close to the lows a few weeks ago. While it's always interesting to take a closer look at railroads, we're in one of the most exciting times given the pressure on global supply chains, high inflation, and related economic challenges. These challenges caused the company to miss both sales and earnings expectations in its third quarter. Nonetheless, I remain very positive and will use any potential weakness to buy more. In this article, I will give you the details.

3Q21 Was Challenging

Two misses, that's the first time I've seen that in a while. In this case, revenue missed by $20 million as it came in at $1.94 billion. That's 4.2% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The miss is not that significant but caused non-GAAP EPS to miss by $0.06 as it came in at $0.88.

"Flat out frustrating" is what the company mentioned in its webcast with regard to challenges it cannot influence. Bear in mind, CP is basically a company that caters to North American transportation demand. It can enhance its services and operating performances, but it cannot influence demand changes (macro), politics, and weather. That's something we (investors) have to deal with.

When discussing the company's quarterly earnings, please keep the numbers below in mind (freight revenue) as this explains certain developments.

In 3Q21, the company reported 4% higher sales. That's not a lot given that we're comparing it against a recession quarter. Nonetheless, it was expected that revenue growth would come in close to 4%. As a matter of fact, there are a few headwinds the company is dealing with - and some tailwinds. The biggest problem is that Canadian grain is doing very poorly. After a record harvest in 2020, the company saw negative 21% volume growth due to weather. Spring and summer were hot, which did a number on Canadian farmers. In the U.S. the situation was also bad, but better than in Canada. As agriculture dominates the company's total rail mix, it's understandable that this does hurt. The other headwind is automotive, which suffered 8%. Automotive is almost neglectable given that it accounted for 4% of 2020 sales. Nonetheless, railroads see falling auto numbers due to the ongoing chip shortage. This is not a demand problem. Another headwind (in North America) is intermodal, which was up 16%. That's a very strong number as other railroads encounter larger problems. Intermodal is struggling because of a truck shortage, which is making it hard for ships to unload their cargo. The way that CP intermodal is doing so well is a good sign. Besides that, in the long term, the truck shortage is a huge benefit of railroads.

Coal is enjoying a huge tailwind as international energy demand is growing. Especially emerging markets need cheap energy. That's why coal is doing well. I expect this to continue well into 2022 with support from elevated oil and gas prices.

With that said, the company incurred higher prices as inflation is all over the place. The company's total expenses soared by 8% to $1.2 billion. Especially fuel costs added to this increase while equipment rents and materials came in cheaper. Overall, operating income was down 1%. Adjusted for currency changes (the company makes most of its money outside of Canada), operating income is up 3%. Needless to say, the operating ratio did not improve as costs outperformed revenue growth. The operating ratio rose by 200 basis points to 60.2%, which is still an incredible performance the company can be proud of. Despite higher costs, operating efficiencies were far from disappointing. The company increased its train length by 3%, enhanced the fuel efficiency by 2%, and reduced injuries by 6%. The company is extremely well-positioned to push the operating ratio down by at least 400 basis points if volumes continue to remain high (which I expect will happen) in a situation of falling inflation rates.

The good news is that the company is generating loads of cash. In the first nine months of this year (3 quarters), the company's operations generated $3.1 billion in cash. Total investments needed $2.8 billion (capital expenditures). This included $1.8 billion in payments to Kansas City Southern (KSU). Adjusted for that transaction, the company did roughly $1.2 billion in free cash flow. None of this went towards repurchases. Please keep in mind that this will continue to be the case until the company has successfully merged with KSU and lowered its balance sheet debt - so, that could take 2-3 years.

What's Next & Valuation

The biggest thing that's next is the merger with KSU. I explained the benefits in my most recent article. In December, CP and KSU shareholders will vote on the merger. I expect a clear victory for the merger. If that's the case, the companies will close into a voting trust in 1Q22. In the second half of 2022, the company could get a green light from the Surface Transportation Board (STB). In this case, I do not expect any headwinds either as a CPKC (name of future company) creates competition. In other words, the new company could be operational in 4Q22 or early 2023.

Excluding the potential KSU merger, the company is likely to generate $2.3 billion in free cash flow this year. In 2022 as well, even though I expect it to be higher next year. Using a $61.2 billion market cap, we're dealing with a potential free cash flow yield of 3.8%. That's a lot as the company's dividend yield is just 0.8%.

A 3.8% free cash flow yield means that investors are not overpaying for access to free cash flow (dividend growth & related). However, this makes sense as the pending merger adds risks. In other words, the stock is fairly valued and not cheap. If the merger were rejected by the STB, the stock would likely rally 10-15%.

To me, the biggest tailwinds are the company's ability to use fuel surcharges and pricing to offset inflation. Right now, that's tricky, but it still beats companies who face inflation without tools to protect themselves. For example, companies that deal with consumer discretionaries. Another reason why I love CP is its free cash flow and the expected synergies that will be created with KSU. Ignoring the merger, the company is likely about to grow sales next year - even if agriculture remains weak. Hence, I believe that the risk/reward is favorable.

Headwinds are accelerating inflation, which could hurt the consumer and lower demand. This includes supply chain issues that will make it hard to efficiently service pent-up demand.

Takeaway

This quarter wasn't that great. However, the stock is up 1.2% while I'm writing this. Immediately after the release (pre-market), the stock was down 2.4%. I completely agree with investors who changed their minds and bought instead of selling. Ongoing challenges could not have been prevented by CP and most were known by investors and analysts. That's why the expectations miss wasn't that bad (in % terms).

As a dividend growth investor, I am very excited to own this company in my top 4 holdings. That's why I aggressively bought more when the stock fell towards $64 (NYSE-listed shares).

If you are looking for a great dividend growth stock, I think CP is the way to go. While I do not think that the stock will easily make new all-time highs this year due to ongoing supply chain issues, I remain very confident that investors are in a great place when it comes to owning a company with a solid business model and the potential to not only grow but also protect investors against inflation.

So, yes, I will continue to buy any major weakness (>10% corrections). The only problem I see is that the company's yield is low. Investors looking for a high yield won't like that. Also, if you look for a quick trade, the risk/reward isn't perfect for that as the stock has bounced significantly off its recent lows.

That's why I will maintain a neutral rating for the time being.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!