Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) is a Canadian silver miner with its primary assets located in China. In terms of its valuation metrics, Silvercorp Metals is trading at an Enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of roughly 4.97, an enterprise value to revenue ratio of roughly 2.31, a price to book ratio of 1.39, and at a price to cash flow ratio of roughly 7.42. If you look at the company's cash value per share and its stock price at the time I am writing this, it's only trading roughly $3.35 dollars more than its cash per share value. Based on these valuation metrics, I would say that Silvercorp Metals is trading at very cheap valuations and looks to be undervalued.

What stands out to me is their share structure. Currently, Silvercorp Metals has 176,149,963 million shares outstanding, and on a fully diluted basis it has 179,854,298 shares, which include 1,564,085 options and warrants outstanding, and 2,140,250 share units. I would categorize this as a very tight share structure, with very little dilution in its future.

In terms of the company's forward guidance measures, Silvercorp Metals is looking to produce roughly 6.3 to 6.6 million ounces of Silver, 65 to 69 million pounds of lead, and 27 to 29 million pounds of Zinc for its fiscal year 2022. Silvercorp Metal's fiscal year 2022 has already completed its first quarter, and has three more quarters to complete. Its flagship asset is its Ying Mine district. Of its 6.4 to 6.7 million ounces of silver estimated production, roughly 89 percent of that production is estimated to come from its Ying Mine district, and roughly 10 to 11 percent of that production is estimated to come from its GC Mine. In terms of its grades, the grades of the Silver in both the Ying Mine district and GC mine are averaged out to be 207 grams per ton, which, I would say is very solid, but not great. Its head grade percentage grade pertaining to lead is 3.2 percent head, and pertaining to Zinc its 1.7 percent. See screen shot below:

(September 2021 Corporate presentation, source here

If you see from the screen shot above that roughly 60 percent of Silvercorp Metals sales revenue is derived from gold and silver sales, while roughly 40 percent of its sales derive from lead and zinc by products. I personally would like to see 70 percent of its sales being derive from precious metals, however, if you look at the chart dating back to 2017, roughly 45-46 percent of its sales was derived from silver and gold, so I am encouraged by this upward trend. However, I would attribute some of the increasing revenue from Silver on a percentage basis occurred due to the rise in silver price. See screen shot below:

(5-year Silver chart, courtesy of Kitco, source here)

If you look at the chart above one can see that the price of silver has risen drastically from roughly $15 dollars an ounce to $23.27 dollars an ounce as I am writing this. I also believe silver and gold sales as a percentage of revenue will increase due to its investing strategy. If you look at the screen shot below:

(September 2021 Corporate presentation, source here)

If you look at their investing strategy above, Silvercorp Metals owns 28.6 percent of New Pacific Metals (NEWP), which, has a primary silver project in Bolivia, a 29.5 percent ownership of WhiteHorse Gold (OTCPK:WHGDF), which, has a primary gold project in the Yukon. It also has a large percentage in New Infini Silver Inc. which, is a silver project in Mexico. These types of strategic investments, have me confident that its percentage of gold and silver sales will increase over time, and will most likely not fall below the 50 percent threshold of revenue as it did in 2017 and 2018.

In terms of the company's financials In terms of its income statement, last quarter Silvercorp Metals generated 16.232 million dollars in earnings for the 1st quarter of its fiscal year 2022. This is a year over year (YOY) decrease of roughly $2.26 million dollars. In my opinion, this decrease is nothing to be alarmed about as last year, Silvercorp Metals reported a gain on an equity sale of roughly $5.466 million dollars, and a property evaluation gain of roughly $3.875 million dollars, which, are all non-cash gains. If you look at revenue from sales, Silvercorp Metal's top line revenue increased by roughly $12.114 million dollars, which, was due to an increase in silver and zinc production on a YOY basis. So, I believe that its income statement is healthy, and will continue to generate positive net earnings.

In terms of its cash flow statement, Silvercorp Metals generated $26.393 million dollars in free cash flow using the generic method of operating cash flow minus CAPEX (My own work using first quarter numbers here)

In this method I decided to include plant and equipment additions because that generally is part of capital spending, acquisitions because in the mining business resources have be replaced, and non-controlling interest distributions and dividends because those concern investors since those payments must be made, and it will show if a dividend is in danger of being cut as well.

I would conclude that Silvercorp Metals is generating a healthy amount of free cash flow, which, enables it to make acquisitions so it can grow future production or replace existing assets, or return money back to shareholders in the form of dividend increases and share buybacks.

What I like about this company is that management owns four percent of the shares, which, shows that management's interests are aligned with yours. Silvercorp Metals also just announced that it plans to purchase 7 million shares on the market, which, represent four percent of the shares outstanding. This shows that Silvercorp Metals believes that its shares are trading at discount to its relative trading value.

The risks of investing in this company are jurisdictional, all of its current assets are located in one country, this can leave a company more vulnerable to a single country's rules and jurisdictions. I would like to see them diversify their assets into another country, and its most recent acquisition has shown that Silvercorp Metals is not interested in doing so. Another risk is that it doesn't have a strong growth outlook, Silvercorp Metals is looking to increase production through organically growing their assets by drilling existing operations, or by bringing its BYP mine back into operation by renewing its mining license, but I don't see a clear cut way to grow its production through bringing on a new property or mine into production over the next couple of years in its presentation. Also, when it comes to this price, watch the silver price like a hawk, this stock price will increase or decrease with the price of silver.

In conclusion, I believe that this company is trading at very cheap valuations and continues to be shareholder friendly by returning money back to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchase programs, and I believe as the price of silver increase its dividends and share repurchases will increase. I personally think gold and silver will probably trade sideways for the rest of this year, and sometime next year is when the bull market will resume itself, that is why my last couple of articles haven't been about gold and silver mining companies.