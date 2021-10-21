Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Chantal Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Executive Summary

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCPK:TLGHF) is the market-leading cable operator in Belgium led by a best-in-class management team. Despite being a very high quality business, the stock currently offers a 9% dividend yield (for the underlying calculation, please refer to the capitalization table below), significantly in excess of the broader market (~2.0%) or its lower quality telecom peers (~4.5%). The stock was unduly punished due to overblown concerns about competition (further discussed below) and, at current levels, offers a phenomenal risk/reward profile with strong downside protection from the rock-solid and protected dividend and material upside potential from near-term catalysts and a re-rating in line with peers.

Business Description

Telenet (or “the Company”) is the largest cable operator in Belgium. The Company benefits from a well-invested infrastructure network and a track record of operational excellence.

Cable Subscription (56% of FY’20, revenue): Consists of television (22%), broadband internet (25%), and fixed line (9%) fees. The Company offers the fastest internet service in the country.

Mobile Subscription (18% of FY’20 revenue): 3 million subscribers of which 88% from post-paid services.

Other (27% of FY’20 revenue): Includes B2B services such as voice, data, and value-added services (e.g., cloud, web hosting, and security add-ons).

An impressive 33% of cable customers are subscribed to the quad-play bundle which reduces customer churn and improves customer value.

Competitive Overview

As with most telecom markets, competition in Belgium is relatively intensive, but due to the unique characteristics of the country having multiple official languages, the relative market shares differ strongly by region.

Notwithstanding the competitive nature of the industry, ARPU (as reported by the Company and excluding mobile) is €59.30 for H1’21, up 2% year-over-year.

Aside from Telenet, the main players are Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF), the Belgian entity of Orange (ORAN) and Voo, which is privately held but currently being put up for sale (see discussion below). Voo utilizes Telenet's mobile network on a wholesale basis as an MVNO.

As per market share data from BIPT, Telenet is most active in the northern part of the country (Flanders) where they are dominant with a ~65% market share in fixed line (vs. 35% for the national incumbent Proximus) and ~75% in TV (vs. 25% for Proximus).

Within mobile, it is important to note that Belgium is a three-player mobile market, consisting of Proximus, Orange Belgium and Telenet. One of the concerns with the stock is the risk that a fourth player may enter the market, which I further discuss below. Telenet offers the fastest mobile download speeds compared to competitors.

Telenet Spews Cash

The Company’s historical financial performance underscores the earnings and cash flow power of this business and the talent of its management team. As shown in the exhibit below, despite top-line growth of low single digits over the last few years, the Company has managed to take costs down resulting in an expansion of EBITDA margins from 52.2% in 2018 to 53.5% in 2020. The Company has generated €1.8bn of free cash flow (after interest) over the last three years, of which c. €1.3bn have been returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Telenet's financial statements

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation with Recurring Dividends is Guaranteed

The large telecom conglomerate Liberty Global (LBTYA) owns ~58% of the share capital of the group and is therefore in control. Liberty has debt outstanding at the holding company level. This holding entity does not have any operations of itself, so in order for this debt to be serviced, Liberty relies on dividends being up-streamed from the operating companies including Telenet. Therefore, the Telenet dividend is effectively protected – it is simply inconceivable that management would change its capital allocation policy away from maximizing shareholder distributions which could jeopardize the debt servicing capabilities of its parent.

Management has outlined its dividend policy in December 2018 and recently re-affirmed it when CFO Erik van den Enden stated in the Q1 2020 earnings call that:

“We will continue to target between 50% and 70% of free cash flow as a recurring dividend. And then the remaining part, we will consider either to kind of use for business purposes or as a additional share buybacks or incremental extraordinary dividend… Of course, on the next week, we will be paying the final part of the dividend over the 2019 period. That will bring us to 61% payout ratio of free cash flow. So right in the middle of the range that we put forward, and we are very committed to continue to build this framework over time and that is not changing.”

It’s important to keep in mind that this statement was made at the beginning of lockdowns and the pandemic in Europe, when everyone was panicking, suspending guidance, drawing down bank lines and people thought they’ll never eat in a restaurant ever again. The fact that management reiterated its commitment to the dividend even at this time of peak uncertainty underscores the importance of this dividend to Telenet’s main shareholder who simply cannot survive without it.

Valuation: A Bargain at Current Levels

As outlined in the capitalization table below, Telenet trades at ~8-9% forward-looking dividend yield and 6.6x EBITDA.

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Telenet's financial statements and Capital IQ

This is cheap compared to the comp set of European telecom operators who trade at an average multiple of 6.9x EBITDA and a dividend yield of less than 5% as shown in the exhibit below:

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Capital IQ

Telecom investors focus mainly on EV/EBITDA (given the large depreciation expense associated with maintaining a network) and dividend yields. Telenet screens cheaply on both these metrics but I believe the key differentiating factor is the dividend, where Telenet offers the highest yield out of the entire peer group (second highest being Telefonica at 8.5%). I believe the dividend is highly protected given the cash flow generative business model, the long-term nature of the debt profile, and the Company's commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Despite trading at a below-average price, Telenet is an above-average quality operator. They are the dominant player in its core market, the management team is viewed as best-in-class with a track record of excellence, and Telenet has a well-invested network offering better speeds than the competition.

Quantifying the Upside Opportunity

I assign a target price of €45 / share to the stock which equates to a targeted 6.1% dividend yield (or 4.6% on a “like-for-like” basis once adjusted for Telenet’s higher leverage).

Assuming the stock takes 2 years to re-rate (which I view as conservative given the numerous catalysts as further detailed below), this would translate into an annualized return of ~26% based on 39% of capital appreciation, plus an annual dividend yield of 8.5%.

These numbers do not take into account any further upside from M&A (e.g., sale of tower assets or the acquisition of Voo, as discussed below).

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Telenet's financial statements

Note: As comps have an average leverage of 2.5x versus Telenet's 4.5x, I set my price target based on the implied dividend yield for Telenet at a hypothetical capital structure with a lower leverage profile of 2.5x. This analysis conservatively does not take into account any savings from debt service cost given the lower leverage profile, which would provide further upside to my target price.

Potential Catalysts

At a 9% rock-solid dividend yield, I feel we are more than adequately paid to wait. That being said, I see three potential near-term catalysts for a re-rating from M&A:

Acquisition of Voo: Wallonia cable operator Voo is currently being put up for sale. Reports from early September indicate that Telenet is one of the bidders involved in the transaction. I estimate that a combination of Telenet and Voo would result in expected synergies of ~€50m-€100m per year which is significant in the context of annual free cash flow of ~€400m. This is not factored into my target price, so even if Voo is not sold to Telenet, it should not negatively impact the return profile. Disposal of tower assets: This would crystallize the value of a high-multiple business with proceeds potentially used for a special dividend and / or funding future capex requirements (indirectly protecting the dividend) Take-out by Liberty: Liberty tried to do a take-out in 2012 at a 14% premium (€35 / share, significantly above the current share price) which was not successful as the offer was deemed as too low by the board. Telenet equity is incredibly cheap at the moment which could trigger another attempt to buy out the minorities by Liberty.

I believe the management team put it best on their most recent earnings call and will let their statements speak for themselves:

Question form Analyst:

… if you look at valuation levels versus peers, you're trading at a big discount... What do you plan to undertake to get the stock towards fair valuation?”

CEO's response:

In terms of the stock price differential, of course we are all frustrated about the increasing gap between target price and sort of the median sort of yield profiles where we should be on our share price. We -- the most important thing we need to do is for the file to list on the capital allocation decisions that will be made over the next couple of months. The scale M&A in the South, the Netco opportunity and of course we've already mentioned the towerco -- potential towerco transaction. Well, I can update you that we are very, very far down the road if not almost complete on prepping the asset for a potential transaction. ... So the fall will list all those things and I believe that with the underlying performance of the business and the absolute clarity on the network and the infra play as well as win or lose on the [Voo] transaction, I believe that the overhang and causing differential should subside."

In summary, Telenet is cheap, pays a (very) generous dividend, and has a management team which is focused on closing the valuation discount.

Risks

With every investment that looks compelling, one must ask oneself – why does this opportunity exist and what do I know that the market does not? As such, I discuss below the market’s three main concerns with Telenet and why I think they are overblown.

Concern #1: Poor Historical Returns for the Sector

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Capital IQ

As can be seen from the chart above, over the last 5 years, European telecom stocks have significantly underperformed the broader index (down 23% cumulatively vs. the Stoxx 600 which is up 33%). This is even more remarkable as the services provided by telecom players have become increasingly important in our daily lives, especially during the pandemic which saw an increased shift to remote working and remote socializing facilitated by digital communication networks.

Reasons for this poor performance include a) structural decline in fixed line telecommunication, b) punitive regulation - e.g., European restrictions on lucrative roaming charges, and c) technological disruption - e.g., WhatsApp rendering SMS largely obsolete.

All this has essentially created a deflationary environment for European telcos who have been adding more and more value to consumers while getting paid less and less (on a relative basis).

I do not have a differentiated view on these issues - the concerns are largely justified. However, this is more than priced in at current multiples (and Telenet even trades at a discount to other telecom peers).

Concern #2: There Could be a New Mobile Entrant

There are only three operators (Proximus, Orange Belgium, and Telenet) in Belgium, and this compares favorably to many other European jurisdictions which have a 4-player structure. Lower competition means higher prices which is good for operators but bad for consumers. As the below analysis by the Belgian regulator from 2018 shows, Belgian mobile prices are the highest in the region for 400min calls / unlimited SMS / 2GB data packages.

Source: BIPT

Whether or not a new player will join the party will be decided by the upcoming multi-band spectrum auction (the auction was originally scheduled for 2019 but has been delayed as the government could not agree on how to split the proceeds of the auction; first to 2021 and more recently to spring 2022 – delays are a constant feature of Belgian politics and regulation so this could easily be delayed again).

The above-cited study by researchers and the Belgian regulator point to expected price declines of ~8-10% in mobile in case of a fourth entrant. As laid out below, a 10% reduction in mobile ARPU would result in a 3% and 5% reduction in EBITDA and FCF for Telenet, respectively. This does not take into account the negative impact on churn / RGUs (as some customers would likely migrate to the new entrant), but I would expect this impact to be relatively small (I also do not factor in the positive uplift to usage rates / price plans from lower rates – in other words, if prices decline by 10%, customers are more likely to subscribe to higher data / premium plans).

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Telenet's financial statements

I would note that any new entrant would be at a significant disadvantage versus the incumbent players who offer convergent services. While it is far from certain that a fourth player will enter the market, even if it were to happen, an estimated 5% decline to Telenet’s free cash flow is very manageable and should not materially impact its annual dividend payment. In fact, the stock might actually re-rate positively as the uncertainty is removed (“sell the rumor, buy the news”).

Concern 3: There Could be an Uptick in Capex Requirements

Belgium has the lowest fiber coverage rates in Europe: According to the European Commission, as of 2019, only 4% of households had fiber access compared to 34% and 68% in neighboring countries Netherlands and Luxembourg, respectively. For reference, Iceland and Spain are both around 80% which is at the upper end in Europe.

In late 2016, Telenet’s competitor Proximus announced an ambitious plan to roll out fiber to 40% of Belgian households (and 85% of businesses) by 2026. They recently updated their goal to cover at least 70% of homes and businesses by 2028 and have partnered with third-party capital providers to fund the rollout of the network.

Source: Proximus

Proximus' most significant opportunity for market share gains is in Flanders where Telenet is the dominant force.

In order to counter Proximus' roll-out of fiber-to-the-home (“FTTH”), Telenet management could seek to partner with Fluvius and pursue an asset-light roll-out strategy, keeping any additional capex spend off the balance sheet. Fluvius is a Belgian utility company and has been partnering with Telenet for a long time as Telenet utilizes Fluvius’ cable network on a long-term lease basis.

Proximus has stated that their unit cost of FTTH is €850 / household. Telenet are more efficient operators and I would expect they can do it at a lower cost. Assuming a cost per home of €700 - €750, total capex requirements would be ~€1.1bn to cover one in two Flemish homes as per Telenet’s stated goal, or roughly €500m assuming a 50 / 50 Joint Venture with Fluvius.

In the context of Telenet’s annual free cash flow generation of ~€600m (after debt service), I believe a total capex budget for FTTH roll-out of €500m max., spread out over many years, can easily be stomached and should not warrant the massive valuation discount currently reflected in Telenet’s share price.

In an unlikely downside case scenario where Telenet does not partner with Fluvius, there are alternative options to fund the roll-out (note that infrastructure funds are active in the space and there is precedent for these type of structures, e.g. with Proximus/EQT/Antonin). Telenet also still retains its tower assets which could be sold (recent management commentary suggests this may happen very soon) and would likely fetch net proceeds in excess of the entire FTTH capex budget so I do not believe there is any risk to the dividend.

Notwithstanding the fundamental risks to the Company discussed above, I wanted to point out that the main listing of the stock is in Belgium where it trades in very high volumes on the Brussels stock exchange under the ticker TNET. For investors looking to trade in the stock, the main listing is preferable, as the US OTC ticker has very low trading liquidity and therefore carries additional market risks.

Conclusion (TL/DR)

Telenet is a good business trading at a bargain price. It pays a 9% dividend yield (almost twice as high as its comps) which is very safe and all but guaranteed. The market is concerned with a potential new competitor and an increase in capex needs. These concerns are overdone and more than priced in. Neither of these risks materially impact the dividend capacity or long-term earnings power. In addition to the ongoing dividend, the stock offers ~39% upside from a re-rating in line with comps, with minimal downside risk.