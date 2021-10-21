JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE:T) has become one of the least liked companies in today's market due to their abrupt change for their hard-won media strategy. This has resulted in many investors dumping shares and the company touching levels not seen in more than a decade. With so much negativity already priced into AT&T's stock, a small surprise to the upside could be a boon for investors. Adding in the company's impressive dividend yield, which will continue to be attractive once it is rebased, and now could be a good time to own this telecommunications giant.

Introduction

AT&T Inc. seemed to be the perennial favorite for dividend investors. The company's ever expanding footprint and network upgrade funded decades of dividend increases for investors. The dependable nature of the company's land and cellular services made the company nearly immune to recessions and helped to finance continued growth for the company.

While AT&T had a solid foundation, the previous management team sought to bring the company into the 21st century with a series of media acquisitions. Unfortunately, the acquired businesses and associated debt was too much for the market to bear. As a result, management announced earlier this year that they planned to spinoff these properties and return to their core businesses. Surprisingly, since those announcements AT&T's stock has declined nearly 20%.

At AT&T's current levels, the company's stock may be too cheap for investors to pass up.

Losing Their Core Investors

Since the breakup of AT&T's old Bell System in the early 1980s, the company had been working towards rebuilding their footprint and maintaining the position of top telecommunications provider. For the majority of the time, this meant focusing on both wired and wireless capabilities. Investors valued these assets as customers would sign up for AT&T's ever growing network with monthly subscriptions that would renew annually.

With the widespread deployment of cell phone technology in the 1990s, AT&T had new services and even more customers to reach. While installing a cellular tower was no small feat, it also provided access to many more potential customers for the company. This business continued to grow and evolve into the 2000's. One of the biggest shifts took place during the 2000's that saw customers focus on data needs for both their wired and wireless networks. This, in turn, developed an additional area of focus for AT&T that helped to extract more value from its customer base.

Shortly after the financial crisis, AT&T's management team was looking for the next major development/shift for telecommunications customers. They had already been successful with the move to wireless as a result of both organic growth and acquisitions. Similarly, they became a premier carrier for those looking for faster internet speeds in both mediums. In their view, the next major shift was towards the content that flowed through their networks. Seeing the success of Netflix (NFLX) and other streaming platforms, this seemed to be the next logical step for their business.

While adding cellular service and better internet solutions was fairly complimentary to AT&T's network, acquiring and developing content was something entirely different. On the acquisition front, the company spent well over $150 billion to acquire DirecTV ($67 billion), Time Warner ($85 billion), and various other complimentary assets. In addition to acquiring these resources, AT&T also had to invest heavily in the development and management of content.

Unfortunately for AT&T's management, the case for expanding into media was too far of a stretch for most investors. As a result, the general investing community assigned very little value in these assets. While management continued to focus on producing good content, paying down debt, and highlighting new growth in its media franchises, it did little to impact the company's valuation. Once the new CEO, John Stankey, had settled into the role, he announced the unwinding of AT&T's media division.

The Long-Term Plan

From management's standpoint, the investing community truly sees AT&T as a telecommunications company. In the current era, this requires a strict focus on enhancing and growing one's footprint. Unfortunately, this is a fairly expensive proposition as acquiring more bandwidth through government auctions is not cheap. On the technology side, the focus is more on filling small gaps in the network instead of installing a large tower that can provide service to tens of thousands customers.

Since the media side of AT&T's business also requires a similar commitment in both capital and attention, it made more sense to stick with the company's core business lines. In the near term, the company is focused on spinning off its media assets. These spinoffs, most notably DirecTV and Warner Media, were done to generate sufficient cash to pay down debt as well as provide some participation for AT&T or its shareholders in the new company.

With the renewed focus on telecommunications, and a less bloated balance sheet, AT&T should be in a good position to continue to lead the telecommunications space. Additionally, the steady recurring revenues that come from this business should be welcomed by investors.

AT&T's Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

AT&T had a great start to 2021. It looked the company was starting to move in the right direction and shareholders were finally seeing outperformance compared to the broader market. This was thanks to success in both the company's telecommunications business as well as surprise success in their Warner Media division. On the media front, AT&T was excited to inform investors that their newly launch HBO Max streaming service had already surpassed their multi-year subscriber goals.

AT&T's Great Start to 2021

Data by YCharts

For management, the short term success for AT&T was not enough to make them content. With large institutional investors asking for more, they focused on how to unlock value in the eyes of the markets. The biggest challenge continued to be that AT&T was trading near the same market cap as their chief rival, Verizon (VZ). While both had similar telecommunication networks, AT&T also had a large media division - something that should have made the company worth significantly more.

Ultimately, the decision was made to move away from the media assets and to only focus on the part that the market's cared about - telecommunications. While management expected the news to be well received, the company's stock saw significant declines.

AT&T's Slide Since Announcing the Media Divestitures

Data by YCharts

One of the main drivers of the stock's decline was management's decision to cut their dividend. AT&T had once been part of the illustrious Dividend Aristocrats club. The company had already ended this streak when they opted not to raise their dividend in the midst of the Pandemic. While investors gave them a "freebie" due to the current climate, a cut was entirely different. As a result, many dividend focused investors shunned the stock.

What is surprising today is just how cheap AT&T has become. AT&T's current market cap is $180 billion, which is significantly smaller than Verizon's $215 billion market cap. From a debt perspective, AT&T is similar at $155 billion in long-term debt compared to Verizon's $145 billion. Adding in the estimated $7.1 billion in cash for the recently divested DirecTV business and the estimated $43 billion from the Warner Media divestiture, of which a significant portion from each will be used to pay down debt, and AT&T is in a much stronger position.

Flipping to the other side of the equation, AT&T has generated $91 billion in gross profit over the past four quarters compared to only $78 billion for Verizon. At the bottom line, AT&T has faltered lately, posting nearly flat earnings over the past four quarters, compared to $20 billion for Verizon. The major difference here has been due to write-offs AT&T was taking from some of their acquisitions.

Arguably, with a similar telecommunications footprint, AT&T should be trading at the same market cap as Verizon. Additionally, as AT&T deleverages over the next year, the company should trade at a significantly higher valuation.

AT&T and Verizon's Market Cap - Past 10 Years

Data by YCharts

One additional thought on AT&T's stock is that at this point it is trading near distressed levels. While there is always a case for a company to be worth considerably less, at this point most of the bad news for the company appears to be baked into the stock price. At these levels, unexpected gains from the company could relieve the selling pressure on AT&T's stock and see it return to its price levels before the divestitures were announced.

AT&T's Dividend Matters (Even After the Cut)

AT&T's current dividend yield of 8%+ is impressive in nearly any environment, adding in the current low rate environment today and it is truly special. Of course, there is a big caveat with the company's dividend. While they are maintaining current distributions until the divestiture of Warner Media, they will be lowered post divestiture.

AT&T's management has guided that the dividend will be 40%-43% of free cash flow for the new entity, which is estimated to be $20 billion. This means that AT&T will be distributing approximately $8 billion to shareholders compared to currently $15 billion. Since AT&T is divesting a large portion of their business, we would have expected a 25%-30% decline to reflect the magnitude of the change. Since the dividend is being lowered closer to 45%, this is clearly a dividend cut.

To put this in perspective, Verizon currently has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Post divestiture, AT&T would yield close to 4.4% based on current levels. From this point, we would expect AT&T to resume its dividend growth path.

For those buying AT&T, the current income as well as the reduced cash flows in the future are both highly attractive in the current environment. More importantly, with all the restructuring that has taken place, the odds of a further reduction to the company's dividend are fairly low. Lastly, with how much the company's stock has been battered, we see a low probability for continued declines as most of the bad news appears to be factored into the stock price.

As a result, we would advocate that AT&T is a good source of equity income today and in the future.

Risks

The primary risks to our view come down to deal risk and value risk. On the deal front, as we've seen with AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, there can be a number of regulatory issues that have the potential to derail the spinoff. Fortunately, there doesn't appear to be much of a monopoly or other regulatory concerns with the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery.

The larger risk is on the valuation front. While this spinoff creates a pure media play that should garner a significantly higher multiple for WarnerMedia, it may take much longer for the market to revalue these assets. As a result, it may not be until a couple of quarters after the spinoff is completed until Warner Bros. Discovery reaches "Fair value" and AT&T's shareholders are rewarded for this position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AT&T has quickly gone from a beloved dividend stock to one of the least liked companies in a matter of months. While management made the right moves during the evolution to cellular and then data, they are unwinding their steps to incorporate media content into their business. This has resulted in the aforementioned investor distaste for AT&T as well as a nearly 20% slide for the company's stock. At this point, with what appears to be all the bad news already priced into AT&T's stock, any good news can see a swift reversal in the company's share price. With the company announcing third quarter earnings, now could be a great time to own AT&T.