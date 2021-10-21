DieterMeyrl/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate. (Most of the time YCharts withholds forward yield projections when a dividend is cut, however... but not always.)

These October selected stocks reported total annual returns ranging from -42.71% to 61.57%. Many selections this month showed yields greater than 25% and were removed because their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed. I did nothing about Chinese based high yielders, but China has announced a preference for home-grown investors and could ban Chinese corporations from international stock market listings.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top ten by yield on this list of 66. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

To learn which of these 66 are 'safer', find The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up 'safer' 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 October dividend stock article in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace after October 27.

Meanwhile, all 66 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to, at least, look closer.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 20.46% To 95.25% Net Gains For The Top Ten 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Stocks As Of October 19, 2022

Five of these ten top yield 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 stocks (tinted in the list below) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Dividends from $1000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and the median of analyst-estimated one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points for the estimates below. Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to October 19, 2022 were:

10%+ Yield @$5-$66 (1)GAINERS OCT 21-22

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) was projected to net $952.59, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 61% over the market as a whole.

China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) netted $729.50 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% over the market as a whole.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) was projected to net $641.79, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% over the market as a whole.

SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) was projected to net $606.78 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% over the market as a whole.

Vale SA (VALE) was projected to net $601.73, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 50% over the market as a whole.

QIWI PLC (QIWI) was projected to net $494.71, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL (ELP) was projected to net $451.84 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) was projected to net $443.86 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 69% under the market as a whole.

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) was projected to net $349.12 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (OTCPK:KUMBF) was projected to net $204.60, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 54.77% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

24/50 Broker Price Target Upsides

50 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Top Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 October Stock Yields Ranged 16.82%-22.92%

Top ten 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 dogs selected 10/19/21 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place was earned by one utilities representative, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel [1]. Then, the first two of four basic materials stocks in the top ten placed second and third both were issues form the same company, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd [2] (OTCPK:KUMBF (OTCPK:KIROY) [3]. The other two materials representatives placed sixth and ninth, Vale SA [6], and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (OTCPK:LIFZF) [9].

A lone industrials representative placed fourth, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (OTCPK:OKENF) [4]. In fifth and seventh were two representatives from financial services, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)[5], and North American Financial 15 Split Corp (OTC:FNCSF) [7].

The lone technology representative placed eighth, Electrolux AB (OTCPK:ELUXF) [8]. Finally, a single energy representative wrapped up tenth place, Hoegh LNG Partners LP [10] to complete the 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 top ten for October, 2021-22.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Nine 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Top Yield Stocks Showed 21.97% To 79.44% Upsides To October 19, 2022 and (31) Two Down-siders Hit Bottom at -3.81 and -13.32%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 28.15% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Of Ten 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Dogs To October 19, 2022

Ten top 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 dogs were culled by yield for this October update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Priced dogs selected 10/19/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Dogs (31) Delivering 47.73% Vs. (32) 37.25% Net Gains From All Ten By October 19, 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.15% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced, Hoegh LNG Partners LP, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 95.26%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 stocks as of October 19 were: Hoegh LNG Partners LP; North American Financial 15 Split Corp; Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel; Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp; SiriusPoint Ltd, with prices ranging from $5.35 to $9.19.

Five higher-priced >10% Yield @$5-$66 priced dogs from October 19 were: Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (OTCPK:KIROY); Vale SA; Electrolux AB; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp; Flow Traders NV; Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (OTCPK:KUMBF), whose prices ranged from $11.78 to $34.93.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing by yield of all 65 10%+ Yield stocks priced at $5-$66 from YCharts as of 10/19/21.

65 10%+ Yield @$5-$66 Top Dogs By Yield For October

Note: All 65 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10% Yield @$6-$66 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.

In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method."

