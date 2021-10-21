metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) is a leader in go-to-market intelligence with a platform highly regarded by users in my opinion. I believe the continuous development of their platform through the use of artificial intelligence [AI] and machine learning [ML] will allow for their product to deliver even more accurate lead generation results for clients. By offering a potentially more efficient platform, I believe product demand will continue to increase over time. Alongside the potential increase in product demand, ZoomInfo has the ability to scale with the businesses utilizing their platform by offering more advanced plans containing more modules within. Because of ZoomInfo's leading platform and their recent IPO, I believe they also represent a very attractive acquisition opportunity for Big Tech.

ZoomInfo is a leader in go-to-market intelligence, designed for sales, marketing, and recruiting teams. Their cloud-based platform intends to provide very accurate and comprehensive data on professionals and businesses that their users are looking to target. By offering a way for sales and marketing teams to condense their search criteria and access viable contact information, lead generation is made much easier for businesses using the platform. Along with a focus on delivering more precise leads and efficient marketing strategies, ZoomInfo also centralizes candidate sourcing and placement in their recruiting solution.

ZoomInfo serves a wide array of customers across a variety of industries diversifying them away from idiosyncratic industry risks. ZoomInfo also is diversified in business sizes with clientele ranging from small businesses to global enterprises. No single customer contributed more than 1% of total revenues for 2020.

Industry-Leading Platform

Finding leads can potentially be difficult and time-consuming for business owners and sales & marketing teams. ZoomInfo is able to consolidate millions of data points in order to build an efficient and accurate platform for clients to use for lead generation.

By leveraging AI and ML for their data gathering engine, ZoomInfo is able to provide clients with clean and verified data from millions of sources in real-time. Along with data points, ZoomInfo provides deep insights including personnel moves, pain points, intent signals, advanced attributes, and decision-maker information. ZoomInfo also makes it very easy to focus searches in order to minimize irrelevant data.

By providing a platform that intends to garner accurate and efficiently updated data and insights, I believe demand for the cloud-based platform will accelerate as businesses potentially look to utilize more direct go-to-market sales strategies.

Scalability

In my opinion, serving a wide range of customers (regarding size) allows for ZoomInfo to scale with businesses as they grow over time. Currently, ZoomInfo offers three main platforms:

Along with extra features baked into each platform upgrade, ZoomInfo also offers omnichannel marketing solution add-ons including:

Global Data Passport: B2B intelligence aimed at global expansion.

B2B intelligence aimed at global expansion. Engage: Outreach automation.

Outreach automation. Website Chat: Capturing website visitors as leads.

Capturing website visitors as leads. Data-as-a-Service: 'Foundational' customizable data.

By offering an array of platforms and add-ons, ZoomInfo held a Net Revenue Retention Rate [NRR] of 108% in 2020. NRR is a key SaaS KPI because it measures current clientele upgrades against downgrades or churn. Anything over 100% shows that ZoomInfo has successfully been able to upgrade (or scale with) current clientele at a faster pace than clients leaving or downgrading.

Possible Takeover Target

As ZoomInfo states in their 2020 10-K, they believe there are currently no competitors offering a sales and marketing platform as comprehensive as theirs. By offering potentially cleaner and more accurate data and insights compared to any other players, they may be seen as a very attractive synergetic growth opportunity. Specifically, I believe Microsoft (MSFT) is a potential acquirer because of its operations with LinkedIn. Currently, LinkedIn's Sales Navigator offers a similar information database to ZoomInfo, except the information captured is only that posted by users. This means user data could be minimal and possibly outdated. Sales Navigator (and LinkedIn Recruiter) coupled with ZoomInfo's technology platform could create a potentially even more comprehensive B2B sales, marketing, and recruiting platform for the tech giant.

The one major hold back for Microsoft triggering such a move could revolve around ZoomInfo's size. Currently holding an enterprise value of roughly $14 billion with a Goodwill on the balance sheet of $1.024 billion, a $15 billion acquisition for Microsoft would be one of their largest, only be second to that of LinkedIn back in 2016.

Furthermore, ZoomInfo's revenue grew two times faster than LinkedIn's in 2020 (54% YoY vs. 27% YoY). I believe acquiring a fast-growing business like ZoomInfo could also support higher multiple in the future for a company like Microsoft. The reason I bring this up is that according to my math, P/E expansion was responsible for 11.11% of Microsoft's 23.07% annualized return over the past 10 years. This means supporting the multiple could be vital for their future growth.

Financials

Model

Below I have my income statement model for ZoomInfo with projections out to FY 2025:

Compared to management's guidance for FY 2021, I am slightly above revenue expectations (even though they have continuously raised guidance in each quarterly presser) but I am well below operating income forecasts. The reason for being ~44% below internal operating profit forecasts is because I specifically chose not to include equity-based compensation in results to show what I believe is a more realistic profitability picture. I also chose to calculate a more normalized EBITDA in my opinion versus adding further non-GAAP adjustments.

Cap Table & Forward Multiples

Below I've included my capitalization table, condensed earnings estimates (compared to street estimates), and valuation multiples out to 2025 based on current enterprise value and my projected earnings:

Price Targets

Using bear, base, and bull case EV/EBITDA & EV/S multiples for ZoomInfo, I have created 2025 price targets based on my 2025 EBITDA & revenue forecasts.

(Revenue-based PTs are calculated by multiplying revenue of $2,544.8 million by the EV/S multiples of 15x, 11.25x, and 7.5x subtracting net debt of $419.5 million and dividing that by my projected 2025 diluted shares outstanding of 192.5 million. % Return and CAGR columns use a present value share price of $68. CAGR is using an n=4.5 years. EBITDA-based PTs are calculated the same as revenue-based PTs but instead use EV/EBITDA multiples of 30x, 25x, and 20x and 2025 EBITDA projections.)

Risks

Big Tech Competition

Companies like Microsoft and Salesforce (CRM) may choose to allocate resources to enter this space for reasons why I believe ZoomInfo is an attractive takeover target for them as well. With significantly more financial resources than ZoomInfo and business structures in place like LinkedIn, Big Tech choosing to compete in B2B marketing intelligence may not be far-fetched. Potential competition from these firms could inhibit ZoomInfo's future growth which could make it hard to support the valuation multiples I have projected for the future.

Summary

While it is possible new entrants may enter into the B2B marketing intelligence space, I believe ZoomInfo is the clear leader in this industry segment with limited competition. This provides Zoom info a significant moat as they look to expand their user base. Alongside a competition-related moat, ZoomInfo also has a diversified customer base, with no single customer representing more than 1% of total revenues. I believe this also protects ZoomInfo as they look to continue tapping into the total addressable market (calculated by their team internally):

With Founder and CEO, Henry Schuck, leading the growth strategy moving forward, I am confident he and the ZoomInfo team will continue to expand in this market. As of 12/31/2020, Henry owned approximately 39% of outstanding shares which I believe shows that he will have shareholders' best interests in mind when making decisions for the company.