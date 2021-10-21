wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT), headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immune modulating anti-cancer therapies. These disruptive therapies are based on a unique platform technology T-win that has a dual mode of action - recognition and elimination of immunosuppressive cells, and recognition and elimination of tumor cells, by targeted activation of T cells expressing immune regulating proteins. The Company has two lead candidates that target IDO and PD-L1 in the clinical stage and several other compounds in the preclinical finalizing stage. The Company's management team has extensive experience in the immuno-oncology fields. Major investors in the Company include the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Lundbeckfonden, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Soleus Capital etc.

The Company's first lead program IO102 is a first-in-class, second-generation immune modulatory vaccine, designed to activate indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) specific human anti-regulatory T-cells, with a single IDO-derived peptide sequence. IDO is an endogenous metabolic enzyme that catabolizes and limits the availability of the amino acid tryptophan, essential for the functioning of immune effector cells, resulting in immune suppression. Increased IDO levels have been detected in tumor and immune cells in several human cancers. IO102 is currently being evaluated in two clinical trials:

a randomized phase I/II trial in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) standard-of-care ((SoC)) in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

a non-randomized phase I/II trial in combination with IO103 and Opdivo (nivolumab) in both treatment-naïve and PD-1/PD-L1 mAb refractory patients with Metastatic Melanoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough therapy designation for this combination therapy.

The Company's second lead program IO103 is also a first-in-class, immune modulatory vaccine targeting PD-L1. PD-L1 expression, reported in both hematological cancer and solid tumors, is correlated with increased tumor aggressiveness and poor prognosis. IO103 is a single PD-L1-derived peptide designed to activate PD-L1 specific human anti-regulatory T-cells. IO103 is being evaluated in a single arm phase IIa trial assessing IO103 as monotherapy in patients with Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) of the skin. It is also being evaluated for multiple myeloma, follicular lymphoma and melanoma.

Another program IO112 is also a first-in-class, immune modulatory vaccine, designed to activate arginase specific human anti-regulatory T-cells. The program is being evaluated in a single arm phase I trial in patients with arginase-positive solid tumors. Several compounds are in the late pre-clinical phase. Clinical data from the trials show a favorable safety profile and promising signs of efficacy whether as monotherapy for a niche indication, or as combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors.

The Company has funded its operations till date with aggregate net proceeds of $101.2 million from the issuance of convertible preference shares, convertible notes and class A ordinary shares. As of 6/30/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $84 million. The Company filed a form S-1 registration statement with the SEC on 10/15/2021, to raise approximately $100 million from its initial public offering (IPO) of shares of common stock, and has applied to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "IOBT." Prior to this IPO, the Company effected a corporate reorganization wherein IO Biotech ApS, established in December 2014 as a spin-off of the National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy at Herlev University Hospital in Denmark, became a wholly owned subsidiary of IO Biotech, Inc, incorporated in May 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for the continued development of IO102-IO103 in a planned Phase 3 trial in first line advanced melanoma, ongoing development of IO102-IO103 in a planned Phase 2 "basket" trials, planned development of IO112, including in a planned Phase 1/2 trial in combination with IO102 and IO103, as well as for research and development and general and administrative headcount costs, cross-program research and development activities, and other general corporate purposes and working capital. As of 6/30/2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents was approximately $54.8 million, which together with the proceeds from the IPO is expected to provide a cash runway for at least 12 months.

The Company is an "emerging growth company," and a "non-accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" under the U.S. federal securities laws and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements. The Company is in a very early stage and it will be several years before it achieves a positive cash flow. The Company believes the IPO proceeds and cash balances will not be sufficient to fund any of its product candidates through regulatory approval, and it may need to raise substantial additional capital to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. The Company faces competition from many companies that commercialize or are developing immuno-oncology treatments for cancer including large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, BMS, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer and Roche, and Genentech.

IO Biotech has a unique platform that utilizes intellectual property (IP) supported by patents expiring between 2029 and 2041. With worldwide development and commercial rights to its pipeline programs, the Company should be able to reap benefits from the IP.