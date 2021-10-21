mphillips007/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite the rising increase in competition, Netflix (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NFLX) remains a company with sound fundamentals, healthy growth prospects, and significant potential for earnings expansion. The company recently released Q3 earnings and beat both subscriber growth and EPS estimates (revenue was in line with Wall Street forecasts). Valuation is always a hot topic when speaking about Netflix. Rightfully so, considering over the past five years, Netflix's P/E multiple has been on average 159x. Having said that, when you examine NFLX's current trading multiples like P/E and EV/EBIT, you will notice that they are the lowest they have been in five years. The company's five-year revenue CAGR is ~30%, and while growth is expected to decelerate over the next five years, we anticipate Netflix will experience double-digit revenue growth through the fiscal year 2025. Emerging competition will continue to concern investors about Netflix's future; however, we believe Netflix is well-positioned to have sustained success moving forward. We remind you that there is room for more than just one boat in the ocean, meaning the video streaming market size is large enough to support multiple winners. Our twelve month price target for Netflix is $741/share, suggesting that the stock is reasonably priced with ~16% upside. Our FY25 price target for the company is $1,055, offering 65% upside. We believe our long-term price target for NFLX is conservative with ample room for growth.

Streaming Is King

The global video streaming (SVoD) market is forecasted to have a five-year CAGR of 11.25%, ensuing a projected total addressable market of $108.5B by 2025. $32.1B, or ~30%, of that revenue is estimated to be generated in the United States. The graph below illustrates the forecasted growth for the SVoD market.

Source: Statista

The larger part of America continues spending its screen time watching network and cable television. While 64% of time is spent watching cable TV, streaming services are gaining momentum rapidly. Provided only 26% of screen time is spent on streaming services, the industry is fortunate to have an enormous runway for growth. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the SVoD market is forecasted to reach $76.25 by 2025, a ~16% increase from its current $65.68 level.

Source: Statista

Financial Health Is On Point

Besides the anticipated growth of the video streaming market, Netflix exhibits very strong fundamentals and remains a clear industry leader. The company's revenue growth over the past five fiscal years has averaged 30%. NFLX's gross profit margin has increased 45% since FY16 up to ~42% as of 6/30/2021. The company's operating profit margin has also steadily climbed over the past five years, currently sitting at 23%. Net income margin has increased from 2.1% in FY16 to 15.9% as of 6/30/2021. This impressive track record prompts us to believe that Netflix will continue to experience strong margin expansion throughout the next several fiscal years. The company's ROE five-year CAGR is ~22%, emphasizing management's ability to deploy shareholder capital in an efficient manner. Likewise, Netflix is presently less leveraged than it has been in the past. The company's current debt/equity ratio is 1.29, which is lower than NFLX's five-year average of 1.78.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As of the third quarter of 2021, Netflix has 214M subscribers (9% YoY increase from the same quarter a year ago). Subscriber growth has slowed down compared to past years. Nevertheless, the company will be able to balance its decline in subscriber growth with significant margin expansion. The graph below demonstrates the decline in subscriber growth Netflix has experienced this year after seeing record growth in 2020 (note that the chart is not up-to-date according to the company's Q3 earnings report). This is something to watch closely, but it is certainly not a deal breaker. We should expect that as Netflix continues to scale its business, subscriber growth will inevitably decelerate. Given Netflix is likely to experience double-digit revenue growth through FY25 and persist in cutting costs, the company is well-placed to satisfy investors looking out into the future.

Source: Statista

Valuation

When observing Netflix's current trading multiples up against the company's historical averages, you will notice that NFLX shares are the cheapest they have been in five years. Even on a relative basis, Netflix's TTM P/E is not expensive in comparison with some of its close competitors. When comparing Netflix's TTM P/E multiple of 58x to the likes of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Warner (NASDAQ:WMG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it is below the peer average of 119x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

FY25 Price Target: $1,055/Share | Target P/E Multiple: 50x

We forecasted Netflix's revenue to be $50.2B in FY25, suggesting a five-year CAGR of 10.8% (based on our FY21 estimates). Our forecasts for gross profit margin and operating profit margin in the fiscal year 2025 are 44% and 26.5%, respectively. We estimated the company's FY25 adjusted EPS to reach $21.11. Using our target P/E multiple of 50x, which we think is reasonable given the company's historical levels and the industry's growth outlook, we arrived at a price target of $1,055/share. This price target offers investors 65% upside. We believe our forecasts are very conservative and leave plenty of room for additional benefit. Please see the table below that compares our revenue and earnings forecasts with consensus estimates. You will notice that our FY25 adjusted EPS forecast of $21.11 is well below consensus estimates of $26.55. Thus, we believe that even if Netflix loses additional market share and does not generate the expected volume of sales, the company will still be able to deliver for investors.

Source: Loft Capital Management

The Big Risk

The big risk with Netflix is whether or not it can maintain a solid market share. The industry is extremely crowded, and with the strong emergence of Disney+, Prime Video, AppleTV, HBO, and others, many investors are worried Netflix will lose its mojo. We could sit here and argue all day which streaming service delivers the most quality content, but we are not going to do that. The bottom line is that American households now average four streaming services. Thus, even if Disney+ surpasses Netflix as the streaming king (which many analysts are predicting will eventually occur), NFLX is still going to be present in most households. When looking at the chart below, you will notice that Disney+ subscriptions are forecasted to exceed Netflix subscriptions by 2026.

Source: Statista

How relevant is this to Netflix's individual success? We decided to conduct a case scenario analysis. Our case scenario assumes the following:

1) Netflix will have 274M paid subscribers by 2025 (per the graph above)

2) The company's revenue by region breakdown remains constant throughout the next five years (U.S./Canada = 44% of revenue, EMEA = 33% of revenue, Asia Pacific = 11% of revenue, Latin America = 12% of revenue)

3) U.S. & Canada monthly revenue/customer grows a total of 25% over the five-year span (we think this is conservative given the cost of a standard U.S. subscription increased ~30% from 2015-2019)

4) The remaining regions experience only 10% total growth in monthly revenue/customer over the five-year span

5) Initial average monthly revenue/customer for each region was taken from the company's FY21 Q3 earnings report (the initial value affects our FY25 forecasted average revenue/customer)

A quick weighted average calculation yields a FY25 revenue of $47.6B, which is below consensus estimates of $50.5B. Still, assuming our same margin forecasts as before, NFLX's adjusted EPS in FY25 would be $19.92. Using a 50x P/E multiple, we calculate a price target of $996/share (still 60% upside and 9.7% annualized return). The table below outlines our assumptions for the case scenario in greater depth. Ultimately, our point is that Netflix is still more than capable of providing shareholder value despite the increase in competition (even in a case where Netflix is no longer the top dog).

Source: Loft Capital Mgmt. & Company Filings

Conclusion

Netflix has delivered exceptionally well for shareholders over the past decade. As competition continues to materialize, investors will likely be concerned about the company's future. We advise current Netflix shareholders to maintain their positions, and we also see more than enough growth runway for those interested in entering a long position today. Historically, Netflix has been an extremely well-managed company. We believe NFLX is well-positioned to balance future growth prospects with profitability. Netflix will continue to innovate and serve as a leader in the SVoD market for several years to come.