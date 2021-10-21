Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The Green New Deal is here. Catapulted into media spotlight by the irreversible damage inflicted upon our natural surroundings, the save the world mantra has served environmentalists, politicians, and businesses alike. All with possibly differing motives. Regardless of your political affiliations or economic thinking, it is difficult to wholly discount the importance of preserving the environment.

Positives remain regarding the sustainability debate – specifically with capital deepening and technological innovation being put to good use, to solve the most complex environmental problems.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, underscored this by banning internal combustion engines by 2030. A laudable if not over-ambitious target geared more to political showboating than instilling everlasting positive environmental change.

It is worth remembering that the same Boris Johnson took an ax to electric car funding about 10 years ago, perhaps when the Green Revolution was not in vogue. Perchance, he had a target for robo-taxis cruising around London streets too but that remains unverified.

The fundamental issue behind all the political Green New Deal masquerading is that a lot of the leaders will no longer be around to see objectives met. Fanciful numbers, outlandish targets, and a communications campaign to put any Instagram influencer to shame, appear to be common themes among the political fraternity.

Likeness with some of the superstar SPAC deals seems off the charts. Where politicians have jumped on the green bandwagon, it abundantly appears that the business elite has joined the party.

Total Returns YTD – Li-Cycle Holdings

Banning internal combustion engines in the UK by 2030 may create a new set of problems. Increases in the extractive resources industry (other than oil), safety concerns around battery technology and more importantly exotic materials reverse engineering.

Battery charging, EV infrastructure and recyclability may have been an after-thought when showcasing bold new political targets. But it fits in well with Li-Cycle Holdings' (NYSE:LICY) all-embracing battery recycling objective and positions them positively to reap rewards from a government spendathon.

As COP26 is primed to kick off in November, widely attended by the business elite, what better way to link the growing importance of protecting the planet than to review a pure-play leader in advanced resource recovery and recycling?

Li-Cycle Holdings, borne from a SPAC merger with Peridot Acquisition Corp is a fully-fledged battery recycling play looking to capture both government subsidies and investors’ hearts. My outlook on the firm remains bearish – not on the central objective itself, but on the underlying company.

Let us discover more.

Company Overview

Li-Cycle Holdings is an all-bells-and-whistles fledgling battery recycling outfit primed to surf the Green New wave. The $1.9B firm is North America’s leading lithium-ion battery recycler, touting spoke recycling capacity of 10kt and hub capacity of ~60kt. The company has approximately 130 employees, primarily located in Ontario, Canada and Rochester, New York.

In simplistic terms, the operation is organized in decentralized preliminary sorting and stripping facilities (spoke) which then ship treated black mass to a central hub used to complete the recycling process. Intermediary processes create distinguishable product outputs such as shredded copper & aluminum or mixed plastics. The engineering solution addresses 3 central niches – battery scrap from component manufacturers, aftermarket battery recalls and end-of-life batteries.

The spoke upstream shredding operation presents a degree of modular flexibility enabling facilities to be set up swiftly. This upstream process is automated and includes no pyrotechnical operations.

The hub downstream is a more complex plant, geared at using hydro-technology such as wet-chemistry to recover battery-grade chemicals, including lithium. This is a water-based extraction process that uses less energy intensity than its pyrotechnical counterparts.

It is worth noting, however, that hydro-extraction processes are not all green-friendly ground-breaking solutions as investors may be led to believe – they involve intense use of water resources, irrespective of closed-loop technologies, and include recourse to extensive chemical catalysts (some of which adversely impact the environment).

Industry outlook remains bright – even if numbers publicized by the recycling outfit take the form of the total addressable market, often subject to considerable statistical error. The key standout remains the sizable upwards revisions in tons of lithium available for recycling, emphasizing the tendency for TAM forecasts to have significant error.

The opportunity appears prevalent yet rather limited by expansion bound to North America & Europe. Despite its highlighting, the China market is most likely off-limits given possible protectionist measures preventing a widescale presence in the country.

Demand drivers for the company’s business remain robust but extremely subject to regulatory change, government subsidization, and interventionist initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability. While this presents heightened opportunity, noteworthy risk exists too, especially if any deep political change were to sway public opinion.

Key Strategic Theme

Li-Cycle Holdings’ underpinning strategic theme is that usage of precious earths will increase as battery usage becomes more prevalent in different parts of society. Regulatory forces, pro-green public opinion, and government initiatives are likely to play a central role in business expansion.

Yet distinguishable parts of the business rely on the failings of other supply chain segments to radically improve. A case in point would be for battery manufacturing scrap which makes up a meaningful part of the business.

As investment in battery manufacturing technology grows along with volumes, it remains highly unlikely that efforts around total quality management will not accompany the expansion.

This implies improvements in customer processes would ultimately reduce scrap volumes, adversely impacting revenues. As the EV and lithium-ion ecosystem develops, little suggests that scrap rates would exponentially increase.

Notably, according to Li-Cycle Holdings’ company prospectus, 18% of market share is derived from consumer electronics, 49% from manufacturing scrap, 28% from auto OEMS/ transportation, and 5% from energy storage systems. The company believes – according to its estimates – that it has captured approximately 30% of North American market share.

With current manufacturing scrap estimates for 2021 topping out at ~22ktpa, and roughly 49% of the company’s market share derived from this segment, we can assume that 6.6ktpa is currently processed by the company. What level of profitability that represents remains a guess at best.

Q3, gross revenue was around $2M according to the company with $3.5M in total year-to-date sales. A 5 to 6 fold increase in manufacturing scrap (~110 to 147ktpa), which remains unproven, is only likely to bring marginal revenue increases given limited pricing power, improvements in scrap reduction, and the possible arrival of competitors into the field.

Current Valuation

Like most SPAC deals (and political slogans boasting deep sweeping changes to the environmental landscape), the numbers remain challenging to get one’s head around. Revenue growth has undeniably skyrocketed (from $0.2M to $1.7M) at the early stages of the company’s life. But me doubling my investment portfolio from $10 to $20 does not make me Warren Buffett, nor should punchline growth numbers sway investor opinion regarding the company’s forward prospects.

Scrap recycling is a heavily commoditized business with little offered in terms of pricing power nor any real distinguishing, marketable product strengths which could build customer loyalty. Low cost and volume are underlying pivotal themes - for any company to achieve rock bottom prices through economies of scale, a huge footprint is required. This does not seem to be the case here.

Naturally, the company is a fledgling venture with only a few years of existence which explains income statement losses. What is less explainable is the mammoth depreciation schedule for a new company with limited capital assets.

This could be explained by the onboarding of new spoke assets in Arizona (first line penned in for 2022 at a cost of $8M for 10 kpta capacity/ years) and Alabama (planned to be operational for 2022 at a cost of $10M for 5 kpta capacity/ years).

Some degree of depreciation front-loading could be carried out here – possibly to surprise and delight investors during later earnings reporting periods.

Share-based compensation is a tough one to swallow for anyone plunging hard-earned savings into an innovative battery recycling investment.

The SPAC merger saw Ajay Kochhar – the 29-year-old Indian Canadian founder, who launched the company in 2016 with Tim Johnston, receive 24,908,409 shares valued at ~$290M (excluding options). Not bad for a firm that has posted about $3.5M YTD in revenues and consistent losses since inception.

In any case, it makes for a somewhat hard investment pill to swallow – a firm priced at $1.9B which makes next to nothing in sales. Of course, there is an astounding total addressable market that may be as far-flung as Boris Johnson’s promises to bring UK carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Warren Buffett’s famous mantra – “price is what you pay, value is what you get” needs a front seat in any money manager's thinking before diving headlong into a position here.

Simplified income statements contrasted against similar-sized peers expose the road ahead for Li-Cycle Holdings. Montrose Environmental Group (MEG), a $1.8B environmental wastage & recycling venture, posted $463M is revenues over the course of the year. Over the same period, the firm posted net income to shareholders of -$102M. Operating incomes came in at around ~$12M or roughly 2.5%

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL), a smaller $1B environmental recycling enterprise, posted around ~$950M in sales but also printed bottom-line losses (-$91M). Operating income posted at about 3.5% - not dissimilar from Montrose Environmental – perhaps emphasizing the low-margin, high volume nature of the business.

Li-Cycle Holdings has posted significant losses ever since its founding. The $1.9B SPAC recycling venture boasts minuscule revenues, and huge costs of revenue punctuated by gargantuan operating, selling, and general administration costs. Nothing indicates that those expenses will get under control anytime soon.

And while naysayers are probably highlighting that both Montrose Environmental Group and US Ecology Inc. are not lithium-ion recycling experts, questions abound as to whether a profitable lithium-ion recycling business would convince them to delve into the realm. There appear to be enough large-scale environmental businesses to branch out into this niche if it is not already underway.

Risks

Risks abound in the lithium-ion recycling game. A novel industry, propelled by a wave of political and public opinion with punchline goals of resolving structural challenges to human existence by 2050, could possibly roll over should ever the wind change.

Foundations underpinning the business are premised on growing lithium-ion battery manufacturing, without possibly discounting technological change creating battery products of substitution. Granted Li-Cycle could most likely recycle different components too, but this detracts from its specialized and differentiated message of being the lithium recycling expert.

Likewise, business growth is arguably premised on battery manufacturing customers continuing to scrap sizable amounts of products in their manufacturing processes. Such an investment tenet would have W. Edwards Deming, the iconic statistician, and father of total quality management, rolling in his grave. Naturally, advancement in manufacturing technology is likely to lower scrap rates, choking ~50% of Li-Cycle’s current revenue streams.

Component recycling remains a low-margin, high volume business with capital expenditure providing a barrier to entry. Scale remains key and nothing suggests Li-Cycle, with its comparably small industrial footprint, could withstand a charge from a much bigger environmental outfit looking to expand its business. If anything, Li-Cycle may be an interesting takeover target, but corporate money allocators would likely balk at present valuation levels.

Investment Summary

It is hard to get excited about a green SPAC deal. Most SPACS tend to fail with soaring redemptions suggesting the deal making party may be over. While the era of start-up excess may show signs of abating, the aftermath of a sponsor-centric float-athon may tarnish portfolio returns for years to come.

Li-Cycle Holdings fits into that scenario – not unlike the politicians touting breathtaking long-term climate-focused objectives – the Canadian recycling junior appears to have found a sustainability niche it can fully exploit.

Subsequently, it has married it to jaw-dropping total addressable market metrics to woo investors. Only time will tell if the firm currently turning over around $3.5M YTD yet valued at almost $2B will be able to enrich anyone save its founders.