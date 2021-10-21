MattGush/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

This article analyzes Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) from the perspective of its profit sustainability by the most important profit metric: return on capital employed ("ROCE"). Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity ("ROE") and is more fundamental and important than ROE. Because ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides critical insight into how effectively the business uses its capital to earn a profit. A consistent and high ROCE is the hallmark of a business with a sustainable moat.

The results show that CVX's profitability has turned a corner recently as oil prices stabilize, travel recovers after the pandemic, and its renewable businesses begin to contribute. As a result, even though its current ROCE is still a far cry from its historical averages, a decent long-term return can be expected now under the current valuation in the mid to upper single-digit range.

Profitability, Financial Strength, and Capital Allocation

The past few years are not the best years for CVX and its shareholders. Due to a range of headwinds, CVX's profitability has suffered significant deterioration. As illustrated by the following chart, the profitability scores are all in the B or C range when compared to its peers. And as to be seen later, its current profitability is also a far cry when compared to its own historical averages. Many factors contributed to such deterioration, some within the business' control (like its efforts to shift away from fossil fuels) and some not (like the oil price fluctuations and the pandemic).

As a result of the profitability decline, the portion of the debt has been increasing in the past decade in the capital structure. As shown in the next figure, the company started with less than $10B of long-term debt at the beginning of the decade, and the debt soared to a peak of about $42B in 2020, a whopping $30+B increase. And such increased debt has caused concerns for many potential investors.

Here we let's first put such debt level into perspective. A more direct way to look at the debt issue is the interest coverage and capital allocation as shown in the next chart in this section. As shown its interest coverage (defined as interest expenses divided by EBIT) has been almost 0% at the beginning of the decade (which means it was essentially debt-free at that time) -thanks to its superb profitability and low debt level at that time. The debt coverage has indeed worsened since then due to a combination of increased debt and reduced earning. As seen, in recent years, the business did not generate enough organic earning to cover its maintenance CAPEx and its dividends. So it has been partially relying on raising more debt to cover these expenses.

However, the interest coverage is still about 8% currently - i.e., it only takes 8% of its EBIT to service the debt, a quite healthy level. Many of us hold S&P 500 index very comfortably. However, the average debt coverage for the index is about 16%. It takes on average 16% of EBIT to service the debt for the businesses in the S&P 500 index, more than 2x higher than CVX. So my take is that it is nothing alarming at this current level. Although investors do need to monitor the ongoing capital allocation choices and see if the debt coverage stabilizes or keeps going down.

Long-Term Return and ROCE

After addressing the debt concern, let's move on to analyze potential returns. If you, like this author, are a long-term investor who subscribes to the concepts of owner's earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the long-term return is simpler. It is "simply" the summation of the owner's earning yield ("OEY") and the perpetual growth rate ("PGR"), i.e.,

Long-Term ROI = OEY + PGR

Because in the long term, all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). And it doesn't really matter how the business uses the earning (payout as dividends, retained in the bank account, or repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as CVX has done in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner.

OEY is the owner's earnings divided by the entry price. All the complications are in the estimation of the owner's earning - the real economic earning of the business, not the nominal accounting earning. Here is a crude and conservative estimate, I will just use the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earning. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earning should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEx that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEx). At its current price levels, the OEY is ~8.8% for CVX (~11.3x price to FCF).

The next and more important item is the PGR. To understand and estimate it, we will need to first estimate the return on capital employed ("ROCE"). Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - a key to estimating the PGR. For businesses like CVX, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. research and development expenses as a capital investment.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of CVX over the past decade is shown below. As seen, CVX was able to maintain a quite respectable ROCE at the beginning of the decade: in the range from 20% to 30%. To put things in perspective, as detailed in my previous articles, the ROCE Of many mature and excellent businesses such as McDonald's is also in the range of 20% to 30%.

However, due to the headwinds aforementioned (the secular shift away from fossil fuels, oil price fluctuations, and the pandemic), its ROCE has been in a nosedive since 2012, dropping to a bottom of about 6% only in 2020. With the worst in the rearview, now as seen in the chart, its profitability has turned a corner and begun to stabilize near the 11% level as oil prices stabilize, travel recovers after the pandemic, and its renewable businesses begin to contribute. Even though its current ROCE is still a far cry from its historical averages, but as to be seen in the next section, as its ROCE stabilizes, a decent long-term return can be now expected.

Reinvestment Rate and Long-Term Return

In the long term, the growth rate is given by: PGR = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate. We've examined OEY and ROCE in the above section already. So the last piece of the puzzle to the long-term return is the reinvestment rate, i.e., the fraction of income that business reinvests in itself to fuel future growth. Unfortunately for CVX, the fraction has been almost 0% in recent years. As aforementioned in the discussion of its profitability and financial strength, in recent years, the business does not even generate enough organic earning to cover its maintenance CAPEx and its dividends.

However, as ROCE recovers and stabilizes, I expect CVX to resume reinvesting in itself starting with a 5% rate, a level significantly below the historical level before its profitability nosedived. With a 10% ROCE, it means that if CVX reinvests 5% of its earning to expand the capital employed, it could maintain a 0.5% PGR (PGR = ROCE * fraction of earning reinvested = 10% * 5% = 0.5%). Not anything ground shaking, but it is a sign of recovery and growth.

Now we have all pieces of the puzzle in place to estimate the long-term return, as summarized in the chart below. Again, at its current price levels, the OEY is estimated to be ~8.8% for CVX. I consider the PGR of 0.5% analyzed above as the base case because both the ROCE and reinvestment rate are assumed to be significantly below historical averages. In this base case, the expected long-term return will be about 9.3% per annum.

In a bull case, let's assume that both ROCE and reinvestment rate recovers to historical averages, which are about 17.5% and 10% respectively. In this case, the PGR will be 1.75% and the total long-term return will be 10.6%.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

This article examines CVX's profit sustainability by the most important profit metric: return on capital employed ("ROCE"). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides critical insight into how effectively the business uses its capital to earn a profit. A consistent and high ROCE is the hallmark of a business with a sustainable moat.

The results show its ROCE has been in a nosedive since 2012, dropping from 30+% to a bottom of about 5% only in 2020. Now with the worst in the rearview, its profitability has turned a corner and begun to stabilize near the 10% level as oil prices stabilize, travel recovers after the pandemic, and its renewable businesses begin to contribute. Even though its current ROCE is still a far cry from its historical averages, but as its ROCE stabilizes and reinvestment resumes, a decent long-term return can be now expected. A long-term return in the upper single-digit to double-digit range return is expected.

Lastly, a comment for readers concerned about its debt burden. Currently, the interest expenses only take about 8% of its EBIT earnings, a quite healthy level. CVX did take a considerable amount of additional debt in recent years, but the declining interest rate offset much of the debt burden. And CVX had a very conservative balance sheet to start with. To put things into better perspective, it currently takes 16% of EBIT on average to service the debt for the businesses in the S&P 500 index, more than 2x higher than CVX. So my take is that CVX's debt is nothing alarming at this current level. Although investors do need to monitor the ongoing capital allocation choices and see if which direction the debt coverage goes.