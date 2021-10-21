Karora Resources Is Looking Good As Its Expansion To 200,000 Oz. Gold Production Begins
Summary
- Karora Resources is a fast growing gold miner with a track record of success at their Beta Hunt and Higginsville Mines & Mill, in the Kambalda district of Western Australia.
- Karora should be able to achieve their ~200,000 oz. pa gold target by end 2024, thereby doubling from 2020 levels.
- Management is top tier and the Beta Hunt Mine has a history of spectacular high grade gold discovery. Risks are low - the main risk being falling gold prices.
- Karora trades on a very low 2022 PE of 8.7 with an analyst's price target of C$6.54, representing 50% upside.
- I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
This article first appeared on Trend Investing on September 17, 2021 with Karora Resources at C$3.21 (US$2.54) but has been updated for this article.
Karora Resources Inc. [TSX: KRR] (OTCQX:KRRGF) ("Karora") is a Canadian company with a small gold producing mine in Western Australia. The Company recently announced plans to roughly double production from ~100,000 oz. pa to 200,000 oz. pa by end 2024, yet the stock remains cheap on a 2022 PE of 8.7.
Karora Resources Inc. [TSX: KRR](OTCQX:KRRGF) - Price = C$4.36, US$3.54
Source: Yahoo Finance
For a background on Karora Resources you can read my articles below when the company was known previously as RNC Minerals:
- August 17, 2018 - An Update On RNC Minerals
- October 12, 2018 - RNC Minerals CEO Mark Selby Discusses The Massive Beta Hunt Gold Discovery With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing
Massive gold nuggets were found at the Beta Hunt Gold mine with the Fathers Day Discovery in September 2018
Karora Resources operations
Karora Resources has two key mines and a Mill, all 100% owned, and located south of Kalgoorlie in the Kambalda mining district (Eastern Goldfields region) of Western Australia:
- Beta Hunt Gold-Nickel Mine
- Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") - Mines + Higginsville Mill
The Beta Hunt & Higginsville Mines and Mill location map
Source: Investor presentation
Karora's two mines (Beta Hunt and Higginsville) and Mill
The Beta Hunt Mine A Zone cross section shows the Fathers Day Vein ("FDV") discovery
Source: Karora Resources website
Resources
Karora has, across their total gold operations, consolidated 2P Reserves of 1.33m oz. and M&I Resources of 2.52m oz. Grades range from 1.8 g/t to 2.5 g/t.
Source: Karora website
Added to the above is the Spargos Reward Maiden Resource of M&I 105,000 oz. @ 3.0 g/t and Inferred 45,000 oz. @ 3.5 g/t.
Current production
Karora is now currently running at ~30,000 oz. per quarter (Q2 & Q3, 2021 result), and targeting production of 105-115,000 oz. in 2021. Production for the first three quarters of 2021 is was 84,889 oz, so Karora should easily hit (or maybe slightly exceed) their 2021 target as they did in 2020.
All in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") are running at US$1,020/oz. for H1 2021 with a target of US$985-1,085/oz. in 2021. Again on track to meet their target.
Production from Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations is well on target in 2021 and likely to exceed target
Source: Company presentation
Source: Investor presentation
Karora's expansion plan to reach 200,000 oz. pa gold production by end 2024
Karora Resources has been working the past year to grow their resource and bring several satellite mines into production to serve their 1.6mtpa capacity Higginsville Mill.
CEO Huet stated in October:
During the quarter we continued to make significant investments in earthworks to prepare new, higher grade mining areas at Higginsville Central mines - Aquarius and Two Boys - and at our Spargos Mine. We also continued with our aggressive drilling program with a focus both on resource definition and exploration drilling.
The next stage for Karora is to expand their Higginsville Mill capacity from 1.6 mtpa to 2.5 mtpa and double gold production from 99,000 oz. in 2020 to 185-205,000 oz/yr by end 2024. This will require a Mill expansion and further resource discovery to support higher production rates over a longer time (see risks section).
By 2024, AISC are targeted to be at US$885-US$985/oz.
Source: Company presentation
Valuation
Karora Resources has a current market cap of C$641m (US$521m). Karora's consolidated cash balance as at September 30, 2021 was C$86.7m. Market watch showed end 2020 debt at C$4.73m and Karora mention they have a C$30m debt facility available.
Net cash position is around C$82m, which should be enough with future cash flows to expand their production. The Phase II Mill expansion estimated capital cost is A$50m.
CEO Huet recently stated:
As we work through the final quarter of 2021 and look forward to 2022, we remain on track to deliver on our fully funded organic growth plan, which we believe to be one of the most robust growth plans in the junior gold mining sector.
2022 PE is 8.7, 2023 is 9.3. 2022 net profit margin is 25.12%.
My end 2024 price target is C$6.61 based on gold selling at US$1,750/oz. and being produced at US$965/oz, and achieving 200,000 oz. production. If I use US$1,800/oz. gold the price target rises to C$7.34. At US$1,600 my PT is C$4.41. My target price does not include any potential revenues from nickel which therefore means my targets are on the conservative side.
Analyst's consensus is a buy with a target price of C$6.54, representing 50% upside.
Karora's financials and financial forecasts
Karora Resources price target (purple) is well above the current price (black)
Source: 4-traders Market Screener
Latest news
- October 14, 2021 - Karora announces record gold production of 30,365 ounces and gold sales of 28,935 ounces for the Third Quarter
- October 8, 2021 - Karora announces high grade nickel results from the 50C Nickel Trough at Beta Hunt with intersections of 5.3% nickel over 2.2 metres and 4.0% nickel over 3.5 metres, extending the zone to over 80 metres in width
- September 14, 2021 - Karora reports strong Lake Cowan drilling success with intersection of 21.1 g/t gold over 3 metres along the Sleuth Trend and the delineation of two new major shear zone
- September 8, 2021 - Karora announces major extension of Beta Hunt Larkin Zone to over 1,000 Metres of strike, including 9.4 g/t over 11.0 metres and provides Beta Hunt exploration update.
- August 9, 2021 - Karora delivers strong Second Quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $0.20 per share and AISC of US$996 per ounce
Upcoming Catalysts
- 2021 and 2022 production and AISC results each quarter.
- Drill results. Any resource upgrade. Any new satellite gold or nickel discoveries.
- Any further possible share buyback announcements.
Source: Company presentation
Risks
- Gold prices falling. Rising interest rates can be negative for gold. Given that AISC are now tracking at about US$1,000/oz. and forecast to head lower, Karora has a significant margin to remain profitable. Despite this lower gold prices would reduce profits.
- The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. Beta Hunt is an underground mine. Karora Resources may not successfully grow their resource further. The Mill expansion and exploration funding can be funded by existing cash reserves and ongoing earnings, however cost blowouts may occur. Significant cash flow will be spent in the next 3 years expanding operations. Based on current M& I Resources and a 200,000 pa production the mine life would be about 12 years. The exploration plan is to expand on this.
- Sovereign risk - Australia is low risk.
- Company risks - Management, liquidity, currency risks. CEO Huet has been doing an excellent job at controlling costs and boosting production.
- Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.
Source: Investor presentation
Gold price chart
Source: Trading Economics
Further reading
- Sept. 2021 - Karora Resources: A Dirt-Cheap Valuation For This Organic Growth Story
- Company presentation - October 2021
Karora Resources - Great value, large expansion plan, plus high grade discovery potential (below is gold from the 2018 Fathers Day discovery)
Source: Karora Resources website
Conclusion
The Karora Resources story is very simple. Karora trades on a very low 2022 PE of 8.7. Karora should be able to achieve their 200,000 oz. pa gold target by end 2024, thereby doubling levels from 2020. At this point Karora would be regarded as approaching being a mid-tier gold miner and should trade on a higher PE ratio, especially if they can further grow their resource and reserves to extend the mine's life.
My end 2024 price target is C$6.61 based on gold selling at US$1,750/oz, or C$7.34 at US$1,800/oz. gold. Analyst's consensus is a buy with a one year target price of C$6.54, representing 50% upside.
Management under CEO Paul Huet has been doing an outstanding job and I expect this will continue.
Risks revolve around gold prices falling (largest risk in my view), some minor exploration risk, and production risks with the expansion.
I rate Karora Resources as a buy for investors with a 3 to 5 year plus time frame, especially if you are positive on gold prices staying at this level or moving higher.
As usual all comments are welcome.
Trend Investing
Thanks for reading. If you want to sign up for Trend Investing for my best investing ideas, latest trends, exclusive CEO interviews, chat room access and to other sophisticated investors. You can benefit from the work I've done, especially in the electric vehicle and EV metals sector. You can learn more by reading "The Trend Investing Difference", "Subscriber Feedback On Trend Investing", or sign up here.
Latest Trend Investing articles:
This article was written by
I have 31 years of personal investing experience, and 21 years of professional financial advising experience. As a global investor I use a macro thematic approach searching for good value and/or high growth. I search the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some trends I currently follow include the rising Asian middle class, electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, cryptocurrency/bitcoin, renewable energy, energy storage (including vanadium), space tourism, 3D printing, personal robots, and autonomous vehicles.
I also love to invest in income producing investments that can grow over time and benefit from compounding, or help fund retirement income.
I host a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing. Potential new subscribers can learn about my Seeking Alpha Trend Investing subscriber service from the links below:
"The Trend Investing Difference" - Click here.
"Subscriber Feedback And A Sneak Peak At My Personal Portfolio Performance From Last Year (2020) And Current Holdings" - Click here.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KARORA RESOURCES INC. [TSX: KRR] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.