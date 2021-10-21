A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on September 17, 2021 with Karora Resources at C$3.21 (US$2.54) but has been updated for this article.

Karora Resources Inc. [TSX: KRR] (OTCQX:KRRGF) ("Karora") is a Canadian company with a small gold producing mine in Western Australia. The Company recently announced plans to roughly double production from ~100,000 oz. pa to 200,000 oz. pa by end 2024, yet the stock remains cheap on a 2022 PE of 8.7.

Karora Resources Inc. [TSX: KRR](OTCQX:KRRGF) - Price = C$4.36, US$3.54

For a background on Karora Resources you can read my articles below when the company was known previously as RNC Minerals:

Massive gold nuggets were found at the Beta Hunt Gold mine with the Fathers Day Discovery in September 2018

Karora Resources operations

Karora Resources has two key mines and a Mill, all 100% owned, and located south of Kalgoorlie in the Kambalda mining district (Eastern Goldfields region) of Western Australia:

Beta Hunt Gold-Nickel Mine

Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") - Mines + Higginsville Mill

The Beta Hunt & Higginsville Mines and Mill location map

Karora's two mines (Beta Hunt and Higginsville) and Mill

The Beta Hunt Mine A Zone cross section shows the Fathers Day Vein ("FDV") discovery

Resources

Karora has, across their total gold operations, consolidated 2P Reserves of 1.33m oz. and M&I Resources of 2.52m oz. Grades range from 1.8 g/t to 2.5 g/t.

Added to the above is the Spargos Reward Maiden Resource of M&I 105,000 oz. @ 3.0 g/t and Inferred 45,000 oz. @ 3.5 g/t.

Current production

Karora is now currently running at ~30,000 oz. per quarter (Q2 & Q3, 2021 result), and targeting production of 105-115,000 oz. in 2021. Production for the first three quarters of 2021 is was 84,889 oz, so Karora should easily hit (or maybe slightly exceed) their 2021 target as they did in 2020.

All in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") are running at US$1,020/oz. for H1 2021 with a target of US$985-1,085/oz. in 2021. Again on track to meet their target.

Production from Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations is well on target in 2021 and likely to exceed target

Karora's expansion plan to reach 200,000 oz. pa gold production by end 2024

Karora Resources has been working the past year to grow their resource and bring several satellite mines into production to serve their 1.6mtpa capacity Higginsville Mill.

CEO Huet stated in October:

During the quarter we continued to make significant investments in earthworks to prepare new, higher grade mining areas at Higginsville Central mines - Aquarius and Two Boys - and at our Spargos Mine. We also continued with our aggressive drilling program with a focus both on resource definition and exploration drilling.

The next stage for Karora is to expand their Higginsville Mill capacity from 1.6 mtpa to 2.5 mtpa and double gold production from 99,000 oz. in 2020 to 185-205,000 oz/yr by end 2024. This will require a Mill expansion and further resource discovery to support higher production rates over a longer time (see risks section).

By 2024, AISC are targeted to be at US$885-US$985/oz.

Valuation

Karora Resources has a current market cap of C$641m (US$521m). Karora's consolidated cash balance as at September 30, 2021 was C$86.7m. Market watch showed end 2020 debt at C$4.73m and Karora mention they have a C$30m debt facility available.

Net cash position is around C$82m, which should be enough with future cash flows to expand their production. The Phase II Mill expansion estimated capital cost is A$50m.

CEO Huet recently stated:

As we work through the final quarter of 2021 and look forward to 2022, we remain on track to deliver on our fully funded organic growth plan, which we believe to be one of the most robust growth plans in the junior gold mining sector.

2022 PE is 8.7, 2023 is 9.3. 2022 net profit margin is 25.12%.

My end 2024 price target is C$6.61 based on gold selling at US$1,750/oz. and being produced at US$965/oz, and achieving 200,000 oz. production. If I use US$1,800/oz. gold the price target rises to C$7.34. At US$1,600 my PT is C$4.41. My target price does not include any potential revenues from nickel which therefore means my targets are on the conservative side.

Analyst's consensus is a buy with a target price of C$6.54, representing 50% upside.

Karora's financials and financial forecasts

Karora Resources price target (purple) is well above the current price (black)

Latest news

October 14, 2021 - Karora announces record gold production of 30,365 ounces and gold sales of 28,935 ounces for the Third Quarter

October 8, 2021 - Karora announces high grade nickel results from the 50C Nickel Trough at Beta Hunt with intersections of 5.3% nickel over 2.2 metres and 4.0% nickel over 3.5 metres, extending the zone to over 80 metres in width

September 14, 2021 - Karora reports strong Lake Cowan drilling success with intersection of 21.1 g/t gold over 3 metres along the Sleuth Trend and the delineation of two new major shear zone

September 8, 2021 - Karora announces major extension of Beta Hunt Larkin Zone to over 1,000 Metres of strike, including 9.4 g/t over 11.0 metres and provides Beta Hunt exploration update.

August 9, 2021 - Karora delivers strong Second Quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $0.20 per share and AISC of US$996 per ounce

Upcoming Catalysts

2021 and 2022 production and AISC results each quarter.

Drill results. Any resource upgrade. Any new satellite gold or nickel discoveries.

Any further possible share buyback announcements.

Risks

Gold prices falling. Rising interest rates can be negative for gold. Given that AISC are now tracking at about US$1,000/oz. and forecast to head lower, Karora has a significant margin to remain profitable. Despite this lower gold prices would reduce profits.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. Beta Hunt is an underground mine. Karora Resources may not successfully grow their resource further. The Mill expansion and exploration funding can be funded by existing cash reserves and ongoing earnings, however cost blowouts may occur. Significant cash flow will be spent in the next 3 years expanding operations. Based on current M& I Resources and a 200,000 pa production the mine life would be about 12 years. The exploration plan is to expand on this.

Sovereign risk - Australia is low risk.

Company risks - Management, liquidity, currency risks. CEO Huet has been doing an excellent job at controlling costs and boosting production.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Gold price chart

Further reading

Karora Resources - Great value, large expansion plan, plus high grade discovery potential (below is gold from the 2018 Fathers Day discovery)

Conclusion

The Karora Resources story is very simple. Karora trades on a very low 2022 PE of 8.7. Karora should be able to achieve their 200,000 oz. pa gold target by end 2024, thereby doubling levels from 2020. At this point Karora would be regarded as approaching being a mid-tier gold miner and should trade on a higher PE ratio, especially if they can further grow their resource and reserves to extend the mine's life.

My end 2024 price target is C$6.61 based on gold selling at US$1,750/oz, or C$7.34 at US$1,800/oz. gold. Analyst's consensus is a buy with a one year target price of C$6.54, representing 50% upside.

Management under CEO Paul Huet has been doing an outstanding job and I expect this will continue.

Risks revolve around gold prices falling (largest risk in my view), some minor exploration risk, and production risks with the expansion.

I rate Karora Resources as a buy for investors with a 3 to 5 year plus time frame, especially if you are positive on gold prices staying at this level or moving higher.

As usual all comments are welcome.