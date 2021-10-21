dgdimension/iStock via Getty Images

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: NASDAQ:BKR) released its third-quarter 2021 results on October 20, 2021.

Third Quarter results snapshot

The company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, below analysts' expectations. It was a disappointment.

The lower-than-expected results were due to a decline in cost productivity in the Digital Solutions unit. The company indicated that the business was negatively impacted by Hurricane Ida.

However, the setback was offset by higher revenues from the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business unit. Below are the 2021 progression in revenue per unit:

Baker Hughes is comparable to Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL). Schlumberger has not released its 3Q earnings yet, but Halliburton did a few days ago, and can be accessed my article by clicking here.

Stock performance

Baker Hughes is lagging behind its peers, and these earnings are not helping. We can see that the stock had significantly recovered from its lows last year. BKR is up 93% on a one-year basis.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is similar to Schlumberger or Halliburton. BKR is a reliable oilfield service company that I recommend for a long-term investment.

It is not my preferred company in the oilfield service sector, but the balance sheet is in order, and the outlook is still positive despite a surprisingly weak third quarter.

However, because the company is highly correlated to oil prices, I recommend trading LIFO about 40% of your long-term position to mitigate any wide fluctuations and reduce the overall risk.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

We had a strong orders quarter grew adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating income margin rates sequentially and year-over-year. And had another solid quarter of free cash flow. While we did experience some mixed results across our product companies, on the positive side, TPS generated strong orders, operating income, and margin rates, and our fee had a solid orders quarter. On the more challenging side, our business was negatively impacted by Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in our chemicals business and delivery issues stemming from supply chain constraints,

Baker Hughes - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter 2021

Baker Hughes 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Orders in $ Billion 5.11 5.19 4.54 5.09 5.38 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.05 5.50 4.78 5.14 5.09 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million -170 652 -452 -68 8 EBITDA $ Million 118 1,896 -170 409 538* EPS diluted in $/share -0.25 0.91 -0.61 -0.08 0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million 219 377 678 506 416 CapEx in $ Million 199 173 221 121 111* Free Cash Flow in $ Million 20 204 457 385 305* Total Cash $ Billion 4.06 4.13 4.38 3.91 3.93 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 7.69 7.63 7.62 6.77 6.76 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 676 714 740 806 857

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $5.09 billion in 3Q21

Revenues were $5,093 million this quarter, up 0.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 1% quarter over quarter.

The company posted total costs and expenses of $4,715 million for the third quarter, down from the same quarter a year ago of $5,098 million.

Note: Orders this quarter were $5,378 million compared to $5,106 million the same quarter a year ago.

Oilfield Services

Revenues were $2,419 million, up 5% from last year of $2,308 million. The weakness was due to weaker revenues from the Middle East and Europe. Operating income from the segment was $190 million, up from $93 million in third-quarter 2020, helped by higher volumes. Sales in the Middle East, Russia, and Latin America increased this quarter.

Oilfield Equipment

Revenues totaled $603 million, down 17% from the last year or $726 million. Lower volumes again hit the company's Subsea Drilling Systems business. The segment reported a profit of $14 million compared to last year's loss of $19 million. Lower volume boosted the unit profit.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions TPS

Thanks to higher equipment and services volumes, revenues increased to $1,562 million from $1,513 million a year ago. The segment income increased to $278 million from $191 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to volumes and cost productivity,

Digital Solutions

Revenues were $510 million, up 1% from $503 million last year. Process & Pipeline Services, Waygate Technologies registered higher volumes. The segment operating profit was $26 million, down 44% from last year's $46 million. A decline in cost productivity was to blame again this quarter.

Outlook

The company still expects a recovery in oil demand and the global economy in the remainder of 2021 and believes the oilfield service segment will have a strong recovery in 2022, as spending and activity levels are gradually gaining momentum.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

Despite these headwinds, global growth appears to be on a relatively solid footing, underpinning a favorable outlook for the oil market, aided by continued spending discipline by the world's largest producers. In the natural gas and LNG markets, fundamentals remain strong with a combination of solid demand growth and extremely tight supply in many parts of the world.

2 - Free Cash Flow was estimated at $305 million in 3Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus capex. The company's free cash flow differs, but I choose to calculate the FCF using the same approach as YCharts or Morningstar. The difference comes from the capex determination. The company adds proceeds from the disposal of assets. In the 3Q21 it was no difference.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow ttm came in at $1,301 million, and the company managed an estimated free cash flow of $305 million for 3Q21.

The quarterly dividend is $0.18 per share or an annual cash payment of $617 million.

The quarterly dividend payment is supported by free cash flow right now.

3 - The net debt was $2.85 billion in 3Q21

As of September 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3,926 million, up from $3,913 million in the second quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, Baker Hughes had long-term debt of $6,764 million (including current) down sequentially from $7,689 million, implying a debt to capitalization is down to 28.4% from 28% the preceding quarter (see chart above).

Technical analysis (short-term) and commentary

Note: The chart includes the effect of the dividend.

BKR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $27.40 and support at $24.75. The trading strategy is quite simple here.

I suggest trading short-term LIFO for about 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $27.3 and $27.8 and potentially waiting for a test at $30 in case of solid momentum later. Conversely, it is reasonable to accumulate on any weakness below $24 75. If BKR crosses the support, then the next lower support is the 200MA at $22.7.

Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position, and even if you may experience a higher tax rate, it will reward you with a much higher profit overall while reducing your risk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

