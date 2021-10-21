sematadesign/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters, PayPal is looking to acquire Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) for $70/share. Their sources indicate the acquisition would be done in stock. My initial reaction was one of serious doubt. Here’s why I was skeptical of a real announcement following this rumor; 1) I did not see a strong strategic rationale. PayPal was spun out of eBay (EBAY) (clearly a strong e-commerce property) and now it would turn around and buy a major one? 2) Pinterest is up to $62-$63 but PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock went down 5% on a positive day. 3) Pinterest is trading pretty far below its trailing-twelve-month high. That makes it less likely the board will agree to a takeout. 4) The Financial Times reported Microsoft (MSFT) tried to buy Pinterest at $80. These talks somehow fell apart but it is a brave board that turns around and sells a company at $70 (in stock). 5) Finally, in my experience a rumor getting out decreases the odds that a deal gets done.

Data by YCharts

I started to look a little bit closer and there are pieces of information that could point to a deal getting done. Three reliable news outlets all confirmed this rumor; CNBC, Bloomberg, and Reuters. Rumors include a price and details on whether the deal is cash or stock. Rumors with this kind of detail are more likely to be true.

There is the surprise resignation of co-founder Evan Sharp from the board. It was announced October 14 and effective the next day. In addition, CNBC reported talks between Pinterest and PayPal were “late-stage”. Sharp is a co-founder together with Benjamin Silbermann. Silbermann remains Chairman and on the board. The board is otherwise mostly made up out of VC representatives. It is total speculation but perhaps Sharp didn’t want to be on the board making this deal. Otherwise, it is very odd timing to leave in the middle of such talks.

Apple (AAPL) recently introduced the App Tracking Transparency framework. With ATT users need to opt-in before they can be tracked across the web. This change makes it much harder to get a clear picture of a user’s behavioral profile and makes it harder to serve well-targeted ads. In addition, it also makes it a lot harder to measure the effectiveness of ads. In this new digital reality, it may suddenly make a lot more sense to own e-commerce properties along the chain. A combined PayPal/Pinterest will have much better insight into ad effectiveness and have a much better profile of its users. It will also be able to report to advertisers about the effectiveness of its ads with more certainty.

At first, I thought it was odd for PayPal to make a move like this after spinning out of eBay. In this new reality (and with a clear trend towards increased consumer privacy security) it could make a lot of sense to turn around and go down this path again. This could actually be one of the first deals of this kind.

Pinterest is very interested to create a great native shopping experience. On the most recent earnings call it was discussed at length, here are two highlights from that call:

Todd Morgenfeld Yes. So on the native checkout side, I think we said last quarter that we were planning to begin testing at some point this year in less friction filled or friction-free way for our users to buy what they found on Pinterest, which is one of our big request from our users. How do I buy what that sounds on Pinterest? And we've enabled that over time, but we're making it even easier for people to do that as a result of some of these tests that are on track for later this year.

and another one:

Benjamin Silbermann The other thing I would say is that historically, we have and we continue to be focused on the long term. We took a really long bet, as Todd mentioned, on shopping. And we had a very similar dynamic where we had to help merchants get some of their products. But as we've grown the volume, it's improved relevance and now we're systematically removing friction out of the purchasing experience because we think long term, that's what's great for users. Similarly, we think that users would love to go from that passive experience, which won't go away, but have the option to be able to connect directly with creative people who want to share their passion and expertise.

Something that intrigues me is that PayPal will have better insight into Pinterest's attractiveness as an eCommerce property than most. But PayPal could be quite an attractive partner to Pinterest to build towards their future vision of a user-friendly native shopping experience.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has said he doesn't like deals that are dilutive beyond one or two years. Pinterest is trading at a slight premium to PayPal on most metrics like EV/EBITDA, P/E, P/S and a substantial premium at price/cashflow. However, Pinterest is growing revenue at an astounding 80%.

Data: Seeking Alpha

Data: Seeking Alpha

Pinterest could easily fall back to $52 or so if talks fall through. That's a 16% decline. At $70 in unaffected PayPal stock (price before deal rumor got out) the upside is only around 7%. However, Pinterest is trading far below its trailing-twelve-month high around $84. There's the February 2021 supposed Microsoft offer of around $80 in the back of the board's mind. The $70 is not a set number and it may be partially stock and partially cash. $80 in unaffected stock is an upside of around 22%.

It's always going to include stock because PayPal only has $5 billion of EBITDA and $12 billion in cash versus ~$10 billion of existing debt. Against the backdrop of the privacy landscape shifting and Microsoft's savvy deal for LinkedIn (I didn't understand at the time), there is at least the chance of another bidder showing up here. That could lift the take-out price to $80 and even beyond. I'm not counting on it but it's possible.

It is the resignation of Sharp, combined with the detail of the rumors, which leads me to believe the odds may be heavily skewed towards some kind of deal coming together. If you co-found a company why step down if you can still avert a merger you don't like? If he's stepping down for totally unrelated reasons, it's quite the coincidence.

This isn't the best M&A speculation opportunity I've ever seen (I'd love it if there were less downside) but ultimately I did come down on the side of a long position.