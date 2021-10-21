PayPal Wants To Acquire Pinterest At Fair Value. Are Both Stocks A Buy?
Summary
- PayPal was reported to be interested in acquiring Pinterest. We think the quoted offer price of $70 is an attractive price for PayPal.
- We highlighted in September that Pinterest stock was significantly undervalued. We are not surprised that PayPal thinks the same way too.
- Pinterest offers an amazing opportunity for PayPal to extend its reach into e-commerce. It could also be instrumental for its super-app ambitions.
- We discuss whether it's an opportune time for investors to add both stocks now.
Investment Thesis
Pinterest (PINS) operates a unique social media platform that primarily drives shopability. It's designed to not just help its users engage in visual searches but also drive commerce. Therefore, it's uniquely designed to unite advertisers and shoppers into a unified platform for a common objective: Shopping.
Various media outlets announced yesterday that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is interested in acquiring Pinterest at about $70 per share. We have covered Pinterest extensively. In our last article on 20 September (price at publication: $52.5, up 19.4% since), we said Pinterest stock was significantly undervalued. Therefore, we upgraded our previous Neutral rating and encouraged investors to take a serious look. We emphasized: "Pinterest's Huge Monetization Was Ignored Again - Buy Now On Weakness."
Previously on 2 July, we revised our rating on Pinterest stock from Bullish to Neutral after a significant run-up. The stock fell dramatically from $79.3 (the price at publication) to $52.5 in September when we upgraded our rating. It represented a significant decline of 33.8%. We reminded investors in July then: "We don’t find any optimal entry point based on its current price action and would encourage investors to be patient."
In September, Pinterest stock was also one of our earliest top picks when we launched our Marketplace service, Ultimate Growth Investing. We reminded our members that the stock was significantly undervalued. In addition, its price action also looked very constructive back then. Hence, we encouraged our members to add Pinterest stock at the earliest opportunity in September. Therefore, our members who added have clearly benefited from yesterday's surge. But, our members are also aware that nobody can predict the market. Therefore, we only focus on buying undervalued stocks like Pinterest for the long term. Whether or not the deal transpires, it will not be important to our growth investing approach.
Given yesterday's price surge for Pinterest stock amid PayPal's interest, we will discuss whether it's still a reasonable opportunity to add both stocks now.
Why PayPal is Interested in Acquiring Pinterest
PayPal is facing significant competition from its e-commerce and payments peers. As a result, the company knows that it needs to evolve quickly. Therefore, the company aims to be a super app" to extend its market leadership. We also discussed PayPal's super app ambitions in an earlier article.
We highlighted previously that Pinterest is unlike a typical social media platform. The company is not keen to develop just another advertising media to compete with Facebook (FB) or Snap Inc. (SNAP). Instead, Pinterest is designed to enhance the appeal of e-commerce platforms. It's an important gateway for these platforms to access a trove of customers who are ready to shop. Therefore, the company has been deepening its collaboration with multiple e-commerce platforms. Most notably is its continued integration with Shopify (SHOP) and WooCommerce. Therefore, we think PayPal might be keen to bring in-house this capability. PayPal lacks a social engagement platform of the scale of Pinterest's. If the company could integrate Pinterest's highly visible merchant platform, it could help to extend the company's reach into e-commerce. Importantly, it could also accelerate its journey of becoming a super app for consumers and merchants alike.
PayPal total accounts. Data source: Company filings
Pinterest monthly active users by region. Data source: Company filings
PayPal boasts over 400M total accounts. However, according to Bloomberg data, only 80M users are active "8-9 times a month." On the other hand, Pinterest has over 454M active users who "use the app 37 times a month." Hence, an acquisition could potentially give PayPal valuable access to Pinterest's users' data. Coupled with the platform's high shopability, it offers highly actionable data-driven insights for PayPal to leverage. In addition, it could also help PayPal to drive better users' and merchants' integration with its existing payments platform and super app ambitions. We think the benefits are tremendous for PayPal. As mentioned, there's no other social media platform like Pinterest in the market that can drive engagement and e-commerce so effectively.
Of course, we think another key point would be the acquisition price. We have highlighted multiple times in our previous articles and our service that PINS was significantly undervalued. If we can observe it, PayPal certainly knows it as well. Its quoted $70 per share proposed acquisition price is very close to our blended fair value estimates. Pinterest stock started this week trading at just $51.66. Based on the quoted price of $70, it represented an implied upside of more than 35% at the start of the week. Therefore, PINS was significantly undervalued. Even if the deal goes through at $70, PayPal could gain access to a fantastic platform at fair value. Therefore, as Pinterest shareholders ourselves, we think PYPL should pay even more. PayPal certainly sensed a great opportunity at a great price if the reports were true.
Pinterest is Still Expected to Grow Rapidly
Pinterest Vs. peers est. revenue mean consensus CAGR. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Pinterest Vs. peers est. EBITDA mean consensus CAGR. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
There is little doubt that Pinterest is expected to grow remarkably fast moving forward. Its est. revenue CAGR is expected to reach 25.6% through FY25. Notably, it's also expected to gain operating leverage significantly as it scales. Its est. EBITDA CAGR is estimated to reach 35.6% through FY25. Some investors compare PINS to FB and think PINS is expensive. However, we think PINS is estimated to improve its operating leverage much more rapidly. So, it deserves its premium valuation.
Despite that, SNAP is expected to grow even faster. Its est. revenue and EBITDA CAGR easily trump Pinterest's estimates. However, if we consider their valuations, investors can easily observe why Pinterest's stock offered such an amazing entry opportunity over the last few weeks.
Pinterest Stock Was Significantly Undervalued
SNAP and PINS stock EV/Fwd EBITDA on 23 September. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, Ultimate Growth Investing 23 September Pinterest article
As a result of the surge, PINS stock is now trading at an EV/Fwd EBITDA of 52.1x. Despite that, it's still miles below SNAP stock's EV/Fwd EBITDA of 210.2x on 23 September. However, PINS valuation had certainly surged way above its forward EBITDA multiple of 41.8x just a month ago.
We are still bullish on PINS long-term opportunities if the company can continue to execute successfully. There's no doubt about it. However, we also prefer to ensure that there's always a sufficient margin of safety for growth stocks like Pinterest. By relying on this simple principle, we have avoided buying Pinterest at its high in July. At the same time, we also managed to add a lot more in September. In addition, by focusing on undervalued growth stocks, we put ourselves in a position to capitalize on such opportunities as PayPal's offer, if it's true.
Hence, based on our blended fair value estimates, as well as the hype surrounding the offer, we will revise PINS stock to a Neutral rating for now. Nevertheless, we encourage investors to continue paying attention to the developments moving forward.
At the same time, while we are also confident of PYPL's long-term opportunities, we think its valuation is still not attractive enough to convince us to revise our Neutral rating. It may be useful for investors to note that PYPL stock has dropped 11.2% since our previous article on PYPL ("PayPal: Don't Ignore Venmo's Super App Potential," published on 2 July). We clearly reminded investors that: "In addition to what we think is an elevated valuation at this point, we do not encourage investors to add more positions to PYPL right now, and would encourage patience." We continue to encourage investors to bide their time on PYPL stock.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PINS, FB, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.