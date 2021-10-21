imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The Basic Story: Howard County Midland Basin small-cap player, very oily, very low debt, growthy, with significant free cash flow generation expected by us, Z4 Energy Research, next year. They priced a modestly upsized secondary last night (October 20, 2021) at $10 raising a little over $20 mm and bolstering liquidity in the wake of recent bolt-on acquisitions. Management is very experienced. The company has a small but rapidly growing production base and they're lightly hedged. They have a large location inventory in Howard County (the heart county of the Midland) and are focused on the oily, prolific Wolfcamp A and Lower Spraberry, the now bread and butter plays that have been so successful for their cap peers neighboring them in the county. While we note this company was a SPAC we note that so too was MGY which we've written about many times over the years for Seeking Alpha. At present, the name is under followed by the Street with only one analyst from what we can tell in print. We would be surprised if the name does not attain more coverage soon.

Oily, low-cost production drives very high margins. Highpeak is overwhelmingly oily at 91% of volumes in 2Q21, well above most of the peer group. Moreover, differentials are tight. In 2Q21 they received 98.5% of Nymex (pre hedge) and this resulted in the name seeing revenues that were 99% derived from oil. Their per unit cash costs are very low for a name their size at about $11 / BOE. The oiliness and tight differentials combine to drive best in show type EBITDA margins. In 2Q21 this worked out to EBITDA per BOE at an elevated $48 per BOE and an EBITDA margin up at a whoppingly high 81%. These are very strong operating figures we don't often see.

The Position: Large for their size and contiguous offering years of oily drilling opportunity.

Guidance: Revised higher. HPK's original 2021 guidance called for a one-rig program driving strong production and an exit for 2021 of 12 to 14 MBOEpd for a full-year average of 10.5 to 12 MBOEpd. With the second quarter, they announced a plan to add a rig in the third quarter which is setting up 2022 to be a very big growth year.

Turning to the capital side we see a portrait of an efficient driller. Drill and complete costs are at a low $505 per lateral foot. They are drilling increasingly long laterals (averaging 13K' now) with plans for 35 to 40 gross wells this year. The second rig noted above is returning to existing pads to drill infill wells helping to keep costs down and well consistency up and they plan to hold cost per foot flattish via a number of cost-reducing initiatives (power upgrades (including a solar power deal), recycled water, operated SWD wells).

The high margins and efficient capital program can drive significant free cash flow at or below current prices.

On our $65 base case deck, next year, we put EBITDA at $360 mm which is well above the Street's capex estimate of $268 mm. Our sense would be on a two-rig program and allowing for a little 2022 style inflation that capex will be north of $330 mm. They would still free cash flow at our $65 price deck-based EBITDA and would cash flow significantly more at our $75 and $80 oil decks. Please see the cheat sheet below. Also, note that we are using a lower 2022 production estimate of 20,000 BOEpd vs the single current estimate. Our goal would be for management's guidance, when it arrives for 2022, to straddle our figure and then be increased as the year progresses in "under-promise over-deliver" fashion.

Balance Sheet: In very good shape. Pro forma last night's offering they may have no net debt. We write "may" as they did close a number of smaller acquisitions in the third quarter which we've not seen price tags for yet, but they should continue to have strong liquidity and remain lightly levered on net debt to EBITDA metrics. Liquidity will remain strong and more than adequate for normal operations and leaves optionality for further acreage trades. While their two positions are highly contiguous there are generally always swaps that can be conducted to either raise working interests or to allow for longer laterals.

Management:

Chairman and CEO - Jack Hightower - long-term oilman, highly experienced, debt and cost averse.

President - Michael Hollis - former COO at (FANG) and well versed in all aspects of the northern Midland Basin including Howard County where FANG is a presence to the west of HighPeak's position. Hollis was also the drilling manager at (CHK).

Other Items of Interest:

Hedges - Fairly light and well prices and most importantly lighter next year (see cheat sheet below).

- Fairly light and well prices and most importantly lighter next year (see cheat sheet below). Short interest: In short not much interest with only 265,000 shares short.

In short not much interest with only 265,000 shares short. Dividend: Though small they actually pay a small common dividend (kind of token at 2.5 cents per quarter) and have paid a special dividend in the past. We expect this to grow over time in a sustainable (read conservative) way.

Though small they actually pay a small common dividend (kind of token at 2.5 cents per quarter) and have paid a special dividend in the past. We expect this to grow over time in a sustainable (read conservative) way. Street Coverage: We see Seaport in coverage and that's it. Roth is bringing this deal and there are likely others that will take note soon as numbers like HPK's stand out.

Valuation: HPK is inexpensive on 2022 Street EBITDA though with only one analyst crafting estimates we won't put huge weighting on the "consensus" number yet. We've run numbers at $65, $75, and $80 using a lighter than that analyst 20,000 BOEpd for 2022 and it's cheap at either end of our range. Our basic assumptions are included near the bottom of the cheat sheet below. For reference, a 4.0x multiple of our $65 based number would push the shares to $15 and a 1.0x increase to that "target" multiple would equate to a $4 price increment (so a 5.0x multiple of our $65 deck would yield an "upside target" of $19).

Nutshell: We own a starter position. Pricing of the deal likely presents a good opportunity for us to increase that position. This is a pretty interesting story based on Howard County which is widely thought of as the strongest county in the Midland Basin and Hollis and Hightower who are proven operators. While a question remains as to whether or not some of their acreage could be considered too easterly results to date appear to be impressive and they note eastern side wells are lower decline rate. We care more about EURs than IP's and lower decline rates are easier to fight when growth slows once they are bigger.

We would also note that the name could easily be acquired by a number of offset operators (see map bottom of cheat sheet) with (OVV), the mashup of Encana and Newfield, right next door and (CPE) not far away and having recently done a somewhat smaller deal. We expect consolidation to continue in the Permian and if HPK can prove up more of their acreage for the name to either get more fully valued by the market or find a target on its back.

Bottom Line: Valuation seems light for what you get here.

Source: Z4 Energy Research (Table), HighPeak Energy Company Presentation (Map)