Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) is a highly leveraged MLP that eliminated its distribution. With the stock down 95%, from its ten year highs, excluding cumulative distributions, my guess is that the company is despised in many circles, as so many of its former unitholders got badly burned. Moreover, after Summit's distribution was suspended, the conventional wisdom was that Summit could never successfully roll its mountain of debt, just shy of $1 billion of debt, as of June 30, 2021, consisting of $762 million outstanding on its revolver (set to expire May 13, 2022) and $234 million of 5.5% August 15, 2022 notes.

“It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” (Yogi Berra)

Lo and behold, as the late great Yogi Berra once said, "it's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Despite having a proverbial gun to its head, Summit's management just successfully refinanced its debt. Although the terms weren't amazing, with an 8.5% coupon, an early springing feature, not the best call schedule and call prices, an extra cash flow sweep, and issued at an original discount ($98.5 per bond instead of the traditional par), in the end, management got the deal across the finish line.

Remarkably, yesterday, despite successfully refinancing almost $1 billion of debt, Summit's stock traded down on this news. And based on the comments from SA News of this event, I was surprised, shocked even, that people seemed to be missing the forest for the trees as concerns about the relative terms seemed to far outweigh looking forward and focusing on the turnaround and the positive trajectory of Summit's Adj. EBITDA and free cash flow during the 2nd half 2021 and into FY 2022. Given this disconnect, I realized that it is very possible that the vast majority of unitholders might not have actually dug into the fundamental turnaround story here and might not have worked out that is arguably one of the best 2nd derivative ways to play natural gas. So although I was planning on waiting to share this research note on Seeking Alpha's free site, until perhaps after Q3 earnings, I realized that it very possible many legacy unit holders feel like they have PTSD from holding this stock and they might be tempted to sell now, in a knee jerk reaction fashion, perhaps on the cusp of the Adj. EBITDA inflection.

With the refinancing behind the company, I will share my thought process on why Summit is a risky, but perhaps the best second derivative way to play natural gas prices. And for perspective, in case you are wondering, I bought shares, or units, for the first time, last week, at $37.50. And since I have never owned this stock prior I might have a more objective view of the future outlook as I am not jaded by the travails and disappointments of the past.

As one quick aside, upon my writing return to Seeking Alpha, circa April 2020, I wrote a number of thorough and what turned out to be poignant pieces on both Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC) as I was buying more shares of both sub $1 per share and sub $3 per share, respectively, and at the depth. Lo and behold, if you go back and read the sell side research (I mostly ignore the sell side by the way), you will learn that the vast majority of the sell-siders believed both Antero Resources and Range Resources would never be able to roll their debt and therefore the equity was toast. And this was despite the strong banking support for both companies by its secured and senior bankers, affirming their credit lines in February and March 2020. So although I'm not arguing that Summit is nearly as compelling as Antero or Range back then, I'm simply reminding readers that groupthink and fear are common, even amongst the sell-siders, even folks that work for the Tier 1 shops. Good thing I just don't pay any attention to the sell side.

Why I'm Excited About Summit Midstream

Similar to many commodities, natural gas prices are trading at the highest prices since 2014. This is driven by robust LNG sales, persistently strong global demand, and limited supply growth, as 2021 was the year E&P executives got religion and focused on free cash flow generation. Going into winter 2021/2022, inventories are reasonable, at least in the U.S., but near record LNG prices in Asia and record natural gas prices in Europe mean LNG demand will stay at the maximum capacity for a long time. So, at least in the U.S., the wild card is will we have a normal winter, as heating demand is the biggest demand driver for natural gas and the biggest swing factor when it comes to where season ending inventories land, at the end of the winter season.

As you can see, given the uncertainty of the weather and the risk of normal to colder winter, completely unknowable at this point, spot near term/ winter months natural gas is trading solidly in the low mid to high $5s MMBtu and then is hovering just below the $4 MMBtu mark in the non-winter months in 2022.

Source: CME Group

From a relative value perspective, I would argue that it is way too late to be chasing the upstream E&P companies, as they have made monster runs, remember Antero Resources has gone from $0.70 per share to $21 and Range Resources has gone from $2 per share to $25 per share. Again, at this point, I think it is way too late to be putting fresh money to work in the upstream natural gas names.

Therefore, I have been racking my brain for a clever and second derivative way to play $4 natural gas and $80 oil. And I think I have found it via Summit Midstream and a good part of the reason is that Summit has been left for dead. Summit is an MLP that had a messed up balance sheet, had a complicated structure with its GP and LP and various operating entities, and once traded based on its former juicy dividend payout. In other words, people that owned this MLP owned it simply for its juicy dividend and perhaps they didn't stress test the underlying quality of the assets in a low priced natural gas environment, the ability to maintain the dividend, or even closely consider the balance sheet risk, which was the biggest driver of the sustainability (or lack thereof in this case) of that dividend.

The price action over the past ten years is worth a thousand words.

Source: Fidelity

So fast forward to October 21, 2021 and let me explain why I really like Summit Midstream.

Reason #1: The Refinancing Should Led To the Equity Re-Rating

As of June 30, 2021, Summit had $1 billion of debt that it needs to refinance ($762 million on its revolver expiring May 2022 and $234 million on its 5.5% Notes due August 2022). Management is well aware of this fact and has been actively working on devising a plan to tackle this since May 2020 (by the way, I would argue the new CEO, he started in 2019 and inherited a mess, is very capable).

As of October 19, 2021, Summit successfully got its refinancing across the finish line. Yes, the terms weren't optimal or perfect, but when you have the huge refi cliff and your debt is current (due in less than one year) it is like entering a pit of vipers, dealing with the 'CCC' rated and 'B' high yield crowd, as these folks are out for blood and want to extract as much as they can at the most favorable term to them. That is just how the game works, and Summit had to pay a higher price to atone for the sins of its past.

The company now has $700 million of 8.5% October 15, 2026 notes (that spring to January 14, 2025 if more than $50 million are outstanding, at that time, as this puts it ahead of its existing 5.75% 2025 notes) and a new ABL.

Source: Summit Midstream August 2021 Investor Deck

Now I have been following Summit over the past few months, at least from afar, and management has been signaling they thought they could get the revolver and 2022 notes refinanced on the August 2021 conference call, perhaps by the end of Q3, but the market has remained skeptical and I would argue the market needs to see it actually happen for the equity to re-price here. Although yesterday's reaction was a bit surprising, management did get the refinancing done.

And for perspective, leading up to the refinancing, based on where Summit's 5.50% 8/15/2022 bonds were trading (CUSIP: 86614WAC0), close to par, the bond market did signal the refinancing would get done.

Next, if you are following my logic, let's look at where Summit's 2025 notes were trading, last week. As you can see, the 5.75% 4/15/2025 notes (CUSIP: 86614WAD8) were trading in the low $90s, call it $91, which is a yield to maturity of about 8.75%. Based on this 8.75% YTM, I'm not sure why people are super shocked with the 8.5% coupon for the new $700 million 2026 notes.

Source: Fidelity

Enclosed below is exactly what I wrote on October 14th, before we had any pricing or terms on the new 2026 notes.

So based on Summit's positive business momentum, as they raised their FY 2021 Adj. EBITDA guidance from a range of $210 million to $230 million to $225 million to $240 million (on June 21, 2021) combined with a very strong high yield market and a very favorable backdrop for gas and oil prices, my guess is that this deal gets done at 9% (hopefully 8.5%). That said, management indicated they want a lot of this to be prepayable (meaning callable at a slight premium to par), so again, I'm thinking 9% ish given this feature is more expensive on the front end, but gives Summit and equity holders more optionality to the upside, as 2022 (and beyond) free cash flow gets earmarked to pay down principal. By the way, for readers closely following along, you might be wondering where the rest of the money will come from to refinance the $1 billion, as $700 million to $750 million is a wee tad short of $1 billion. Per Summit's management, they have lender commitments for at least $400 million, in the form of a new 4.5 year ABL, conditional upon the closing of the $700 million plus high yield notes offering.

So my long-winded point is that with only 7.2 million units, I'm explicitly betting the equity re-rates upon the successful closing of the refinancing. Although management has signaled they think this get done, since the August 2021 conference call, the scar tissue here is deep, as so many investors got badly burned, that I don't believe the equity is fully reflecting the prospect of a successful refinancing until it actually happens.

Source: Summit Midstream August 2021 Investor Deck

Reason #2: Summit Has Upside Adj. EBITDA Power To Robust Natural Gas And To A Lesser Extent Oil/ NGL (Mostly in North Dakota)

Summit's August 2021 slide deck does a fantastic job of explaining the moving pieces of its existing midstream infrastructure, specifically how much EBITDA each basin spits off.

Enclosed below, as you can see, Summit operates in seven basins. And its legacy basins still generate a lot of EBITDA power (please note these are Q2 Adj. EBITDA numbers for each basin).

Source: Summit Midstream August 2021 Investor Deck

Moreover, here is where it gets exciting, as can see below, only 39% of its system capacity is utilized as of June 30, 2021!

Given the strong natural gas price backdrop and with oil prices north of $80 per barrel, producers sitting on acreage that they thought was well out of the money, at least at $2.75 MMBtu and $3 MMBtu gas, in legacy basins like Piceance or Barnett are suddenly in the money and Summit has a lot of excess capacity to flow more gas. Moreover, this new CEO wasn't born last night, and they have restructured some deals, to incentive incremental drilling, as again, Summit has the excess pipeline capacity and get paid when more gas flows through its system.

Source: Summit Midstream August 2021 Investor Deck

For example, let me show you the math of what happens to EBITDA when you follow more gas through underutilized pipes.

In the Utica shale, in Q1 FY 2021, an average of 410 MMcf/d of gas moved through Summit's system and Adj. EBITDA was $7.7 million. A monster new pad, containing 4 wells, was brought online, Q2 FY 2021 volume was 496 MMcf/d and Adj. EBITDA was $10.7 million. That is an incremental $3 million quarterly uplift, which is pretty material considering we are only talking about an incremental average of 86 MMcf/d for the quarter and there is another 204 MMcf/d of available capacity on the Utica shale system.

This is the perfect example of what happens to Adj. EBITDA when more volume flows through Summit's super underutilized midstream systems!

Source: Summit Midstream August 2021 Investor Deck

Utica Shale segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.7 million, a 38.0% increase over the first quarter of 2021, which was driven primarily by an 86 MMcf/d increase in quarterly volume throughput. The 4-well pad that was connected in March of 2021, produced in excess of 170 MMcf/d in the second quarter and six new wells were turned-in-line behind the TPL-7 interconnect during the quarter. At June 30, 2021, our Utica Shale customers had four DUCs, which are all expected to be turned-in-line by the end of the year. Both the 4-well pad that was connected in the first quarter and these four DUCs are subject to a gathering agreement we amended last year, structured to incentivize accelerated upstream activity and increased throughput volumes behind our SMU system.

Source: Summit's Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Release

Moving along, enclosed below are some very encouraging quotes made on the August 2021 Q2 FY 2021 conference call.

Check this out: The Barnett and Piceance were left for dead basins and all of a sudden $4 MMBtu gas makes stranded and uneconomic acreage move from out of the money to in the money. If you are a producer here, you have a strong incentive to drill up this acreage (and hedge both the commodity and basis at good prices in 2022 now). And if this happens, Summit has lots of spare capacity and more volume flowing from Summit's systems means more Adj. EBITDA power!

Our legacy areas, which include the Piceance, Barnett and Marcellus segments, generated $35.6 million of free cash flow in the second quarter. Upstream activity in our legacy areas included nine new well connects behind our Mountaineer Midstream system in the Marcellus as well as a consistent pace of workovers and completions in the Barnet. We expect seven new Barnett wells to be turning the line during the third quarter that are expected to meaningfully increase volumes behind the system. We’re also evaluating a multiyear development program with one of our larger customers in the Piceance, which is currently contemplated, would result in the first new wells turn the line behind our Piceance infrastructure since late 2018. Source: Summit's Q2 FY 2021 Conference Call

Check out this Q&A exchange: There are five rigs currently running in Summit's midstream backyards. This is the leading indicator for future gas volumes, as you need to drill new wells and connect old DUCs in order for more gas to come online.

Source: Source: Summit's Q2 FY 2021 Conference Call

Double E Pipeline

Last week, I was talking with a good friend of mine from Houston. He is now retired, but he had a 40 year career in oil and gas, including a good run at Williams. He is very familiar with the Double E pipeline, the Delaware basin, etc. This is a 70% / 30% JV with Exxon Mobil (XOM), with Summit owning 70% of the project. This is a 1.35 Bcf/d pipeline that picks up gas from the Delaware basin and brings it to Waha (by the way, Wahu gas prices presently trading in the low $5s MMBtu). Based on my reading, 75% of the capacity is committed with 10 year take or pay contracts. This project is financed off balance sheet, at the entity and asset level, off Summit's balance sheet, given Exxon's XTO is the anchor shipper. In my friend's estimation, he thinks that they might get $0.15 MMBtu on this pipeline.

Source: Summit Midstream's website

So here is the math.

1,350,000 x $0.15 = $202,500 per day x 365 days equals $74 million of revenue and then multiple by 70%, Summit's stake, and you get $52 million of annual revenue. After debt service, I'm guessing Summit might net $20 million to $25 million of free cash flow per year, once this is fully up and running.

Putting It All Together

I would argue that Summit Midstream is a great, albeit high risk/ high reward, way to play $4 and $5 MMBtu natural gas. The company owns decent midstream assets that were only 39% utilized in Q2 FY 2021. With the elevated gas prices, all of a sudden, Barnett and Piceance acreage is in the money and it makes perfect sense for E&P operates to pull those cash flow forward to 2022 by drilling that acreage. Given Summit's underutilized pipes, more gas flowing, mean more tolls collected on its proverbial midstream toll roads. And as I noted in the leading argument, a successful refi, even at 9%, fully removes the risk of bankruptcy and the equity should (eventually) re-rate.

If the market works out FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA is north of $275 million, is possible, then under that bullish scenario, we would be looking at the prospect of $150 million of free cash flow after maintenance Capex and higher debt service cost, post refinancing. As the free cash flow is earmarked for paying down principal, holding the enterprise value constant, the debt pay downs should start to accrue to the equity. I'm looking forward learning more once Summit posts its Q3 FY 2021 results and discusses its forward outlook.

In closing, I hope by sharing this write-up, exasperated legacy Summit longs make an informed decision and fully evaluate the risk/rewards and possibility of nice turnaround before deciding to throw in the towel after Summit's stock surprisingly traded lower post refinancing, yesterday.

Source: Source: Summit Midstream August 2021 Investor Deck