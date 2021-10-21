Existing-Home Sales Rose And Inventory Fell In September

Oct. 21, 2021 1:12 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, OLD, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO1 Like
American Institute of Economic Research profile picture
American Institute of Economic Research
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • Sales of existing homes jumped 7.0 percent in September, to a 6.29 million seasonally adjusted annual rate.
  • The median sale price in September of an existing home was $352,800, 13.3 percent above the year ago price.
  • Total inventory of existing homes for sale fell in September, declining 0.8 percent to 1.27 million, leaving the months’ supply (inventory times 12 divided by the annual selling rate) at 2.4 versus 2.6 in August.

real estate concept, choose house to buy

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Hughes

Sales of existing homes jumped 7.0 percent in September, to a 6.29 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. Sales are still down 2.3 percent from a year ago. Sales in the market for existing single-family homes, which account for about 89 percent of total existing-home sales, rose 7.7 percent in September, coming in at a 5.59 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see top of first chart). From a year ago, sales are down 3.1 percent. Condo and co-op sales increased 1.4 percent for the month, leaving sales at a 700,000 annual rate for the month versus 690,000 in August (see top of first chart). From a year ago, condo and co-op sales are up 4.5 percent.

The median sale price in September of an existing home was $352,800, 13.3 percent above the year ago price. The pace of gain has slowed over the last few months since hitting a pace of 23.6 percent in May.

For single-family existing home sales in September, the price was $359,700, a 13.8 percent rise over the past year. That pace is down from 15.6 percent in August and 24.5 percent in May (see second and third charts).

The median price for a condo/co-op was $297,900, 9.3 percent above September 2020 but slower than the 12-month gain of 10.8 percent in August and 21.0 percent in May (see second and third charts).

Total inventory of existing homes for sale fell in September, declining 0.8 percent to 1.27 million, leaving the months’ supply (inventory times 12 divided by the annual selling rate) at 2.4 versus 2.6 in August.

For the single-family segment, inventory decreased 0.9 percent to 1.10 million and is 10.6 percent below the September 2020 level. The months’ supply was 2.4, down from 2.6 in the prior month (see bottom of first chart).

The condo and co-op inventory rose 0.6 percent to 173,000, leaving the months’ supply unchanged at 3.0 (see bottom of first chart).

High prices are continuing to push some buyers out of the market, helping restrain sales. However, inventory remains low, keeping months’ supply near record lows. Furthermore, some fading of the rush out of dense urban areas for suburban housing or rural country homes may be undermining housing demand, though the establishment of permanent remote working policies is likely providing some support. Housing is likely to be volatile over the coming months as fundamentals adjust to changing market conditions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

American Institute of Economic Research profile picture
American Institute of Economic Research
1.3K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.