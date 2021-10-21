aapsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Another Russian company is planning to make its market debut, and there is a lot of buzz around this one. Delimobil Holding S.A. has filed to IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DMOB, a dual listing alongside their Moscow Exchange IPO.

Details are still being ironed out regarding the number of shares to float and the price range. That being said the media is reporting that the company is planning to raise around $300 million on their NYSE debut.

Delimobil - A Preview

What is the company all about? Delimobil is a leading player in the Russian carsharing market. The company started operations in 2015 with a fleet of 100 cars, and now that figure has expanded to nearly 18,000 vehicles; this fleet size represents 1/3 of Russia's entire ridesharing market. The company is hungry for growth and has already captured 44.2% of the carsharing market in Moscow compared with Yandex Drive's (YNDX) 37.7% (main competitor). It should be noted all figures in this article all pulled from Delimobil's F-1 which can be accessed here.

The potential is surely promising as Delimobil was the #1 most downloaded global carsharing app in 2020, and as per Tiburon Brand Health Research, it was the most recognized carsharing app in Russia for 2020.

Before delving deeper into the company, it is essential to examine the entirety of the Russian economy and feature just how favourable the ride sharing market is in Russia.

Russian Ridesharing outlook

The unique thing about the market in Russia for the ridesharing industry is that it is already ripe for success. We can refer to the following images from Delimobil's F-1 filing:

One of the most important things for Delimobil is Russia's prominence when it comes to it having the #1 Internet audience in Europe and #6 globally. Compounding on top of that is a 69% Smartphone penetration. That leaves with us with a tech savvy populace that will be more inclined to use ridesharing technology / apps on the phone. Think of it this way, the 123 million internet users and the 69% total population that use smartphones are setting the foundation for the industry to ripen; the business builds on this demographic and hopes to capture that particular audience (which is still growing strongly). Another important figure to extract from the F-1 is the low car penetration statistic. 304 in this case represents the number of cars per 1,000 inhabitants, and it is significantly lower than 842 in the US, and 471 in the UK. This low car penetration represents opportunity. Opportunity for ridesharing firms to expand into a market that leans toward alternative modes of transport. Essentially Delimobil is expanding a business that already has a near mature technology user base (still growing) and a low vehicle penetration rate, a market that is ripe for picking.

Equally as important to ridesharing is the significant growth in the Younger Population that is open to the Sharing Economy concept; this is the untapped demand. It is estimated that 50% of people eligible to drive in Moscow and St. Petersburg will become carsharing users by 2025 compared to 22.3% and 12.9% in 2020.

Other promising forward-looking estimates include the growth rates for Russian Personal Mobility and growth for Shared Mobility take-up. Personal Mobility (which includes ridesharing) is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025. The shared mobility market is expected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR in that same time frame.

It was mentioned the Russian ridesharing market is unique earlier, and it can be illustrated by this fact. The growth rates look promising for the industry as a whole, but Russia already has some of the largest ridesharing success. Moscow has become the largest carsharing market globally as represented by the number of ridesharing vehicles operating, and St. Petersburg ranks fifth. One should expect this popularity of ridesharing to be similar in markets that currently do not have access to the industry. In 2020 carsharing penetration among Russian drivers between the ages of 18 and 60 with a valid driver's license was only 5.3% in cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants. Frost & Sullivan estimates that by 2025 21% of eligible drivers in these cities will become carsharing users. To give an idea of this untapped demand, there are 38 cities in Russia with populations greater than 500K, and 133 cities with populations in between 100K and 500K.

The Finances and Comparisons

Delimobil's line of business is divided into two segments: Delimobil - which is the carsharing and delivery services business line, and Anytime Prime - the long-term rental service. Currently Delimobil represents 96.6% of total revenue for the company so most figures and references will be in regard to that segment, however, one should not disregard Anytime Prime. Anytime Prime is a flexible car rental business line that combines the best features and elements from leasing vehicles and from ridesharing. Customers are offered flexibility, simplicity, and customization. One can rent a vehicle simply for the day, for a week or month, or even a year, the choice is theirs. There is no need for services as maintenance can be included and there is a wide array of vehicles to pick for the customers, based on what their taste / need is.

So, how do the financial figures look? Total revenue in 2020 was RUB 6,449 million, up from 2019 revenue of RUB 5,012 million, a 28.7% increase y/y. It should be noted revenue for Anytime Prime during this time frame decreased by 55% but this should be considered an anomaly because COVID-19 had a significant influence on that particular line of business, and it should also be noted that the 28.7% growth rate for Delimobil is that much more impressive considering the uncertain and hostile business environment COVID created, especially for ridesharing.

How does this revenue growth figure compare to ridesharing pioneers Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT)? The two years prior to IPO for Uber (2018 and 2017) revenue was $10,433 million and $7,932 million, a 31.5% growth rate y/y. For Lyft, revenue was $2,156.6 and $1,059.9 for the same fiscal years, a strong 103% y/y increase. One can see Delimobil has a comparable revenue growth rate around IPO as Uber. It is reassuring to be in line with the industry juggernaut in this case.

Data by YCharts

Going back to Delimobil, their most recent revenue figures paint a picture that is more comparable to Lyft's significant growth figures. The six months ended revenue for June 30, 2021, was RUB 4,930 million vs RUB 2,245 million, an impressive 119.5% growth rate. Anytime Prime also saw revenue jump to RUB 157 million from RUB 76 million in that same time frame. It is important to point out as well the firm achieved positive net cash flows from operating activities for the first half of 2021. Net cash flows from operating activities came at RUB 940 million, while they were negative RUB 106 million in 2020, and negative RUB 1,418 million in 2019, a dramatic improvement from prior years.

Other metrics worth pointing out are TAM (Total Addressable Market) and MAU (Monthly Active Users). The following shows Russia's past, current and projected TAM for total transportation market size.

Related growth rates were already pointed out earlier, but here we can see the 2025E market size will be RUB 11.4 trillion; a large market to profit from.

Monthly Active Users is likewise an important metric to look at. In 2020 Delimobil had 330K MAU, a 22.22% increase from 2019 270K MAU. The more impressive figure however comes from the most recent data. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 MAU was 419K, a 54.6% increase from the same period year prior. For comparison, Uber right before IPO had a 33.8% growth rate in MAU for 2018, and 22% in 2019 (albeit at figures in the millions and not thousands).

The Board of Directors

The leaders behind a company is always an important aspect that should never be overlooked. When it comes to Delimobil one can see a prominent board of directors. Of special note is Luc Vincent.

Luc Vincent is a recent addition to the Delimobil board of directors and he carries a ton of industry experience and expertise. He is currently the Executive VP of the Autonomous Driving division at Lyft. Luc Vincent is leading a team of 300 engineers and stresses the importance of vision and culture within a firm. Prior to working at Lyft Luc Vincent was employed at Google from 2004 to 2012 serving as a senior director, director and leader in engineering.

ESG Initiatives

One of the last things I would like to cover is the company's ESG plans/policies. People are becoming increasingly conscious of the world they are sharing. Stakeholders, ranging from employees, investors, customers, governments or communities are increasing demanding that companies are conscious of social and environmental factors. Here is what Delimobil has to say regarding their ESG plans:

Environment and Climate Change

Delimobil is committed to helping reduce C02 emissions. Their figures show that one carsharing vehicle typically replaces the use of around five personal cars by easing traffic congestion in cities. The company currently has a pilot project on methane fuel fleets. Research shows that burning natural gas results in fewer emissions for virtually all types of air pollutants and C02 when compared with petroleum products.

Additionally, the company uses newer and more environmentally friendly car models that produce lower emission levels.

Social Initiatives and Community

By offering affordable means of mobility the company can provide services to a large range of customer groups. The company also supports the community in various ways. Delimobil offers discounted carsharing for the search and rescue project Liza Alert. Liza Alert is not only an AMBER alert system but also the organization directs volunteers on active search missions for missing persons. Lastly, Delimobil offered free of charge cars for volunteers delivering food to vulnerable groups during COVID.

Corporate Governance

ESG initiatives are at the top of the board of director's agenda. The company is committed to female representation on the board of directors and in the management team and the company is fully compliant with the newly introduced NASDAQ diversity rules.

Conclusion

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Delimobil's IPO. Positive aspects range from the promising economic foundation present in Russia for ridesharing, the finances that are comparable to well known ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, the board of directors, and the company commitment to ESG policies.

Expect more information to come out soon regarding this IPO.