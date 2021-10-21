xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me start by stating what this article is not about. It's not going to be an in-depth analysis about Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) - that would probably take too long to cover in one single article - but it's more about presenting you with a strategy that allows for buying TEO's shares with an implicit massive discount of almost 60%. This allows not only to get a potential upside about 2.5x higher than that of TEO - which I believe turns this strategy into a 10-bagger opportunity - but also boost its dividend yield by that same ratio, to an estimated avg. of 32%. We will occupy most of the article by taking a look into what this discount is all about, its risks and what to expect. We will also be talking about dividends.

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina is a leading telco and entertainment company in Argentina, having more than 23,000 employees and more than 29 million clients. It mainly provides fixed and mobile telephony services, cable television services, data and Internet services in Argentina and, through its subsidiaries, it also provides these services in Uruguay and Paraguay. It also provides international telephony services in the United States of America.

Telecom Argentina Building. Source: Wikipedia.

Market context

Argentina's 2001 collapse aside, Telecom Argentina is now trading at all-time lows. The stock has plummeted almost 90% from its 2018's highs of USD 40 per ADR to around USD 5 today.

Source: Seeking Alpha using TradingView.

There are many reasons behind this behaviour, which were already covered extensively in some of my previous articles (see for example my article on Banco Macro). In a nutshell, it mostly comes down to three main events: a macroeconomic and financial crisis starting back in 2018 during Mauricio Macri's presidency, a change in gov't administration in 2019 to a more 'leftist' party - Peronism - which clearly didn't suit the market (market collapsed about 50% the day after the primary elections), and finally the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 which sent prices down another 50% deeper into the abysses.

Merval index - Argentina's stock market most representative index - shows clearly that this collapse in prices is not unique to TEO. Notice how prices are at all-time lows when excluding Argentina's 2001 collapse. Also notice how prices have recently been showing signs of improvement.

Merval index expressed in USD adjusted for inflation. Source: Twitter @camilocr3

Cablevision Holding

Cablevision Holding (OTC:CVHSY) is the controlling group of Telecom Argentina with a 39.1% stake in TEO. Its shares trade at Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (ByMA) under the symbol CVH, over the counter (OTC) under the symbol CVHSY and in London under CVH, though trading volume at this last market is almost non-existent. From now on I will be referring to Cablevision Holding as CVHSY or CVH indistinctively.

Telecom Argentina's capital structure is comprised of 2,153 million common shares, or equivalently, 430.6 million ADRs (i.e. a 5 to 1 ratio). Trading at about USD 5 per ADR, TEO's current market cap sits then at about USD 2,150 million.

In the chart below you can check Telecom Argentina's ownership structure. Notice that Cablevision Holding owns 18.89% of the total shares directly and 20.19% through VLG S.A.U. - a subsidiary of the company - totaling a 39.08% stake in TEO.

Source: Telecom Argentina's website.

CVH has no debt on its own, nor other investments or structure rather than its 39.1% stake in TEO. It's a very simply pass-through vehicle, so every dividend CVH receives from TEO is then paid back to CVH's shareholders.

This suggests then that CVH's market capitalization should be about 39.1% that of TEO (minus some very small holding discount if you will). In other words it should be USD 840 million (39.1% of USD 2,150 million). But this is not the case. Let's take a look at this.

CVH's capital structure is composed of 180.6 million shares. Trading at about USD 2 per share, this results in a market capitalization of only USD 361 million. In other words, when buying TEO through CVH we are essentially obtaining a 57% discount on the price of that stake. This discount is on top of TEO's already depressed price (remember it has plummeted almost 90% in the last three years!).

Other way to look at it is that, when buying CVH, we are essentially buying TEO at a market cap of about USD 840 million - instead of the real market cap of USD 2,150 million - or at a price of USD 2.15 per ADR. This is a price that was only seen two decades ago during Argentina's 2001/2002 collapse.

CVHSY's (OTC) stock price. Source: Seeking Alpha through TradingView.

As seen above, CVHSY's (OTC) price has plummeted about 93% from USD 28 per share to under USD 2 per share in the last three years. This is obviously explained by TEO's behaviour in the markets plus an additional reason which is responsible for the discount we've just discussed. We will be taking a deeper look into what this discount is all about in the next section.

When taking a look at Cablevision Holding's price at ByMA (Argentina's stock market) expressed in USD through the blue chip swap rate (remember, Argentina keeps strict capital controls so we must use here the blue chip swap rather the official exchange rate which might be regarded as somewhat 'artificial'), the story is, of course, no different with the exemption that it presents a little more liquidity than its OTC counterpart. Source: TradingView.

More on the Discount

Of course, there should be a good reason behind the discount we are observing, and indeed there is. Here's a timeline that will help us understand why this discount occurs.

On January 2018, CVH became TEO's controlling shareholder. According to Argentina's regulations, when a change in controlling shareholder takes place, the new controlling group must perform a Tender Offer (TO) over the remaining shares. On June 2018, CVH announced its intention to conduct a mandatory change of control TO for all class B common shares issued by Telecom Argentina at a price of ARS 110.85 per share. The Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission (CNV for its Spanish acronym) objected the price offered by CVH. According to its position, the company should have offered USD 4.8658 per share (that would be USD 24.239 per ADR). Recall that TEO's shares trade today at about USD 5 per ADR. CVH initiated judicial proceedings seeking confirmation of its reading of the relevant rules of the Capital Markets Law. While this was going back and forth, on May 11, 2018 a new Capital Markets Law was issued by the Argentine Congress and in December 2019 CNV issued Resolution 779/18 regulating the new Capital Markets Law. On December 2019, the Federal Court on Administrative Litigation Matter No. 1 ruled in favor of the complaint brought by a minority shareholder of CVH - Mr. Burgueño -, confirming that CVH's obligation to conduct a TO as a result of change in control in TEO terminated upon the issuance by the CNV of Resolution No. 779/2018. CNV appealed this decision. On September 8, 2020, the Federal Court of Appeals of Administrative Litigation Matters confirmed the decision of the First Instance Court in favor of claimant Mr. Burgueño and dismissed the appeal filled by the CNV. CNV appealed again this decision. In October, 2020, CNV's appeal was also denied by the Federal Court of Appeals. CNV filed a complaint against this decision to the Argentine Supreme Court.

These are the events up to this day. You can find a more detailed explanation about this in CVH's Financial Statements, page 141.

Now we have a better understanding of why an implicit discount of almost 60% on CVH's 'fair' price exists in the first place: if CVH were indeed obliged to carry out that TO at USD 24.2 per ADR, it would be paying about 5x current market prices for those shares. CVH would need billions of dollars to conduct this TO. Since the company doesn't even have a cash position at all, it would be obliged to raise debt - which is challenging by itself in Argentina's today deteriorated debt market - and that amount of debt at a holding level would significantly bring down CVH's 'fair' market cap.

In the Middle of Difficulty Lies Opportunity

All this might sound too risky at first to even consider a position in CVH, but me and other fellow investors believe that the market is presenting us with yet another huge opportunity here.

Let me start by pointing out the obvious: CNV's claims have already been dismissed twice. At this point, if the Argentine Supreme Court dismisses its later appeal, then the case comes to a definitive conclusion and CVH should rally almost 150% just to match up to what its stake in TEO is worth. This will be our bullish case.

Also notice that CVH is already trading with a 60% discount on its fair price. This means at least some of the risk the TO being carried out is already reflected in the price! How much of this risk is actually in the price? Is there more downside potential if the TO must be carried out? How much? Can we do something to mitigate this risk? We will explore these questions in a later section. But first, while we are on the bright side of the argument, let's talk dividends.

Dividends are just MASSIVE!

Those familiar with the Argentine stock market and the country's current macroeconomics hurdles know that dividend payments are hard to come by nowadays mainly due to (though not limited to) companies' inability to access the official FX market. But this hasn't stopped TEO (and therefore CVH) on paying dividends. On the contrary, these companies have been uninterruptedly paying out massive dividends every single year for the last decades.

Just last month, TEO paid a dividend in kind consisting of Argentine global bonds for an amount of USD 0.40 per ADR, which represents an 8% dividend yield at current prices when considering today's market value of those bonds (2.6x more - i.e. 21% - when considering nominal value... yes, Argentine bonds are that depressed as well, but I'm guessing that comes as no surprise).

CVH collected those dividends and distributed them in turn to its shareholders. Due to the discount present in CVH's price, those same dividends when received through CVH represented a dividend yield of 22% at the time when considering market value (or 57.2% when considering nominal value. Yes, you read that right...).

In more precise numbers, CVH distributed USD 78.2 million in dividends in kind when considered at a market value - or USD 217.6 million at nominal value - while trading at a current market cap of only USD 360 million. This is summarized here:

Source: company presentation for IIQ 2021 (page 18).

Now, one might argue that this high yield was a one-time occurrence. Nothing further from the truth. Last year - a particularly tough year when an already going macroeconomic/financial crisis merged with the covid-19 pandemic - TEO distributed dividends for an amount of USD 0.35 per ADR. This would be a 7% dividend yield at today's prices or about 18% dividend yield when exposed to TEO through CVH.

I myself began building a position in CVH during 2020 (and still buying today whenever I can) and those first shares have already paid me back about 1/3 of the invested capital in dividends in just the last 12 months. Let me emphasize once again that this is considering today's market price on the global bonds collected, which are also by themselves trading with a huge discount on the nominal value. This yield is plainly and simply ridiculous.

Let me show you TEO's dividends in the last twelve or so years. I include in the chart the yield it would represent at current prices (USD 5 per ADR) and the yield that very same dividend would represent when collected through CVH, considering today's 58% discount.

Year Dividend (USD per ADR) Div yield TEO Div yield CVH 2010 1.33 26.6% 63.8% 2011 1.11 22.2% 53.3% 2012 0.88 17.6% 42.2% 2013 0.68 13.6% 32.6% 2014 0.33 6.6% 15.8% 2015 0.38 7.6% 18.2% 2016 0.65 13% 31.2% 2017 1.14 22.8% 54.7% 2018 0.79 15.8% 37.9% 2019 1.25 25% 60% 2020 0.35 7% 16.8% 2021 0.40 8% 19.2%

Source: author's, based on historical financial information.

keep in mind that dividends between 2017 and 2019 were particularly high and I don't really expect a yield that high anytime soon. As we've seen, in 2017 CVH became the controlling shareholder of TEO. To do so, CVH took some debt on its own, and that debt was later totally cancelled with massive dividends cashed from TEO between 2017 and 2019. That explains the spike in div. yield observed in the chart.

Still, even when leaving aside those particular dividends, we get an avg. dividend yield for TEO of USD 0.68 per ADR per year. This is an avg. dividend yield of 13.6% at current prices and a 32.6% dividend yield when exposed to TEO through CVH.

So three years of an avg. dividend pay you back your whole investment...

Let's Talk Worst-Case Scenario

We've covered our best-case scenario: CNV's case is dismissed and CVH's shares rally up to 150% to match up with what its stake in TEO is worth. But what if CVH is indeed obliged to conduct the TO?

As we've seen, there's a chance CVH may be obliged to conduct the mandatory TO on all class B shares and class C shares convertible to class B, totaling a 29.17% of TEO's capital stock.

Ownership of these classes of shares is summarized here:

Source: Telecom Argentina's website.

In other words, CVH should offer USD 4.8658 for each of the 628,164,753 shares (according to CNV's position - which comes to be our worst-case scenario), which would require a little over USD 3 billion. Wait! Don't close the tab just yet, there are some good news:

Fintech Telecom LLC, which accounts for 198,085,167 TEO's shares, will not be selling any shares/ADRs in an eventual TO, since it's the other major shareholder of TEO. Therefore, the targeted shares of an eventual TO would actually be way less than the 628 million mentioned. More precisely, 430,079,586 shares. At a price of USD 4.8658 that's about USD 2.1 billion. Ok, we've saved about 1/3 of the cash so far. Now let me raise this question: would "ANSES - FGS" enter an eventual TO? This is not just any fund or shareholder we are talking about. FGS stands for Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad (Sustainability Guarantee Fund), an Argentine sovereign investment fund that is part of the Argentine Integrated Pension System. Historically, this fund has been extremely reluctant to sell its shares, for obvious reasons. First, its main goal is not to profit by trading stocks, but to preserve the value of its assets in the long run to ensure resources to pay the benefits of the Argentine Integrated Pension System. If FGS sells its stake in TEO, there simply isn't anywhere to easily reallocate that money: Argentine stock market can't absorb USD 1.2 billion overnight. In addition to this, selling its stake in TEO would prevent Argentine gov't meddling in the company's affairs (which now that I think about it... would actually be great news for the company). Just to give you an example of what this intrusive interference is about: FGS normally opposes dividend payments completely.

Let me give you just one quick example of why I believe FGS would not sell its stake if this situation really comes down to a mandatory TO. Back in 2017, during Mauricio Macri's presidency, it was instructed that the State had to sell its stake (19.6% through FGS and 26.3% through another state-owned vehicle dubbed IEASA) in the country's leading company in the transmission of high voltage electric power, Transener, which accounts for almost 90% of the country's market share. Long story short, there was a lot of opposition to this idea and it was later definitely buried in 2019 when Peronism became the ruling party. Even at extremely high valuations like those taking place back in 2017 (11x higher than those of today) there was no consent to sell FGS's shares.

With this in mind, do you think FGS would sell its stake in TEO, a company in which the gov't would love to have more saying in the decision-making of the company, if anything? No, I don't think so. But let me be very clear here: this is just my opinion, there's no certainty about this.

But if I'm right about this, then CVH's TO would 'only' target 8.55% of TEO's capital stock, i.e. 184,060,747 shares. At a price of USD 4.8658 per share that would require USD 895 million if everyone actually enters the TO. This would be a much more manageable debt to take and CVH should not have any trouble raising the cash first and cancel the debt later with future dividends to be collected from TEO. In fact, as we've explained before, CVH has already gone through this. When it was created back in 2017 and became TEO's controlling shareholder, it did so by raising debt and later cancelling it with dividends collected from TEO. In December 2017, for example, CVH's debt was USD 750 million, mainly consisting of a loan from Citibank, Goldman Sachs, ICBC and Itaú. Eighteen months later, CVH had already cancelled all its debt with dividends collected from TEO.

Let's go one step forward. Say CVH has to conduct this TO targeting 8.55% of TEO's capital stock at USD 4.8658 per share. It raises debt for USD 895 million and now owns 47.63% of TEO's shares. When considering TEO's today market cap of USD 2,150 million (which, as we've seen, looks as depressed as it can get), that 47.63% stake would be worth USD 1,025 million. When taking into account CVH's debt of USD 895 million, we find that CVH's 'fair' market cap in this case would be about USD 130 million. That would be a 64% downside from current prices. Ouch. Luckily, there might be just a way to cover up from this downside.

Mitigating Risks

There's one way for us investors to somewhat mitigate the risks presented here, and that is by position ourselves mostly in CVH to benefit from all the virtues we've covered here - namely securing massive dividends and a high probability of our bull case scenario happening sending the stock skyrocketing 150% - but also buying a smaller portion directly in TEO.

This way, if the TO happen to be carried out and CVH's price drops even lower (say 60%) we would be compensating that downside by the fact that we will be able in theory to sell our stake in TEO at 5x the price. More precisely, by buying 85% of CVH and 15% of TEO we would be essentially eliminating the downside risk all together.

This is a way over-simplified strategy, but you get the point.

CVH may well be a 10-bagger

Let's go back to our bullish case for a moment and try to end this article with a happy thought. Here's a back-of-the-envelope calculation. If we assume that:

a) TEO goes back to the USD 25 per ADR zone.

b) CNV's appeal is dismissed by the Argentine Supreme Court and, therefore, doubts regarding the TO are cleared. Consequently, CVH's discount on TEO's shares is closed.

Then we are in the presence of a ten-bagger. Actually, these two conditions are sufficient to make CVH price go up x12 (x5 due to TEO going back to USD 25 per ADR and x2.4 to close CVH's discount on TEO's shares).

Are these reasonable assumptions though? Or are we just taking mumble jumble?

Regarding the first assumption, i.e. 'TEO goes back to the USD 25 per ADR zone', I could simply state that this seems reasonable considering that only three years ago the stock was actually trading closer to USD 40 per ADR. Moreover, the company has traded several times in the last decade in the USD 25 per ADR zone many times, even under Peronism (see 2007, 2011, 2014).

Source: TradingView.

Now I understand this might sound too over-simplistic, and it is. But it's the most we can do without really incurring in an in-depth analysis which is, as stated before, out of the scope of this brief article.

Regarding our second assumption, i.e. that CNV's appeal is dismissed, I believe that it is actually the most likely scenario. As we've discussed, CNV's case has already been rejected several times and all it requires now is a final rejection to bury the claim forever.

Takeaways

Telecom Argentina looks cheap: it's trading at all-time lows (2001 crisis aside). Current dividend yield of 8% supports this.

CVH allows us to get exposure to TEO with an implicit discount of almost 60%, boosting both potential upside and dividend yield by 2.5x.

Bullish case: CNV's case is dismissed and CVH rallies up to 150%. This actually looks like the most probable scenario given that CNV's claims have already been rejected multiple times. In the meantime, we benefit from a dividend yield 2.5x higher than that of TEO's and, if all goes well, we could be securing a future avg. dividend yield of almost 35% and a potential upside of 10x.

Bearish case: CVH is obliged to conduct a TO on TEO's shares at about USD 25 per ADR. This looks - in my view - highly improbable. In any case, I believe FGS would not sell its shares and, therefore, TO's targeted shares would only be about 8.55% of TEO's capital stock. If this is the case, then CVH should have no problems raising debt to proceed with the TO and later cancelling this debt with dividends from TEO. In a few years we would find ourselves with a vehicle free of debt once again, but this time with a larger 48% stake in TEO. Moreover, we could easily mitigate the downside risk of this scenario by taking a smaller position directly in TEO and selling it during the TO while holding CVH in the meantime.

All in all, I believe this is yet another great opportunity the Argentine market is presenting us with. It's not every day that you can buy a massive telco company such as Telecom Argentina for under USD 900 million while securing a 30%+ avg. dividend yield.

I believe, once again, that patience will pay off.