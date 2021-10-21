Polen Capital Global Growth Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2021
Summary
- Polen Capital is a global independently-owned growth equity boutique, led by an experienced team of investment professionals who are committed to preserving and growing the assets of our clients through a prudent and disciplined long-term investment approach.
- During the third quarter of 2021, the Polen Global Growth Composite Portfolio returned -3.03% gross of fees versus the MSCI All Country World Index return of -1.06%. Year to date, the Portfolio has returned 8.52% gross of fees versus 11.13% for the Index.
- Our top relative contributors in the third quarter were Aon, Alphabet, and Accenture. Our top relative detractors in the third quarter were Tencent, Alibaba, and Adidas.
- With an aim for and expectation that the Polen Global Growth Portfolio will deliver mid-teens earnings per share growth during the next five years, we think the earnings growth of the Portfolio will make it less exposed to changes in the overall market valuation over the longer term.
