supatom/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Of late, the global logistics and transportation behemoth- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Last month, the company delivered dismal Q1-22 results, coupled with a disappointing outlook; the analyst community didn't take too kindly to these developments, with most of them downgrading the stock post results. Much has been written about the labor market challenges and network inefficiencies in the shipping and transportation space, so I won't dwell too much on that. Rather, the focus of this article will primarily be on the growing impact of Pandion Pro in one of FedEx's most important segments- E-commerce. I'd like to think in addition to some of the well-covered operational challenges that FDX faces, Pandion's potential ascendancy in this market may also help keep FDX's valuation multiples in check.

US e-commerce delivery is afflicted with capacity constraints

E-commerce is fast becoming a pivotal dimension within the broad retail space and those retailers who are reluctant to keep up with the times will likely struggle. Note that last year, during the peak of the pandemic, e-commerce penetration (e-commerce as a % of retail sales) more than doubled, from 16% to 34% in just one quarter, equating to 10 years of growth in just 90 days! Admittedly, with the re-opening of economies, we will see some drop-off in online penetration, but one still can't disregard the fact that even pre-pandemic, over a period of time (from 2009-2019), e-commerce penetration had grown by 3x over 10 years, and will likely continue to trend up over time.

Retailers may no doubt have the appetite and the product portfolio to meet this burgeoning online sales demand, but currently, there is a huge deficit in the delivery and logistic aspect of things, which makes the online sales function less than optimal. In other words, retailers can't sell what they can't ship, and shipping is a challenge due to capacity constraints and tech obsolescence.

Most of the traditional shippers are not nimble enough to meet peak demand periods and given their clunky and rigid infrastructure, it is difficult to both scale up or scale down capacity according to the demand. Just to highlight how inadequate the current logistic infrastructure is in meeting customer demand, note that last year, during peak periods, there was a shortfall of 7.3 million parcels per day. Demand will exceed capacity this year as well, albeit at a lower rate of 4.7 million parcels per day. Forget peak seasonal levels, even under ordinary circumstances, the likes of FedEx and UPS only have the capacity to deliver to 40 million addresses, whereas the current e-commerce volume requires deliveries to 160 million addresses (Source: Pandion).

When you compete in an industry where promotions are rampant and margins are razor-thin, one way to gain an edge is to effectively satisfy the time-based requirements of customers who in effect, are products of this neo-culture of instant gratification; there's a big clamor for one- or two-day deliveries, but the infrastructure and networks of traditional parcel providers is more in keeping with the pre-internet brick and mortar period where mail was a dominant feature.

Forget about adding value, we actually have a scenario whereby delayed deliveries, missing packages, etc. are a common occurrence. This can often have lasting consequences for retailers as they end up witnessing an erosion of brand loyalty and customer relationships for something which they are largely not in control of.

Amongst the traditional shippers, FedEx seems to be having a particularly hard time in managing the flux. For instance, recently, Clean Eatz Kitchen -which ships ready-to-eat frozen meals - noted that FDX was responsible for causing thousands of dollars worth of shipments to be spoiled on account of delays, and as a consequence, they lost customers "left and right". Then, recent supply chain data from Shipmatrix measuring on-time performance (OTP) in July and August showed that FedEx in particular was faring pretty poorly, with the already sub-par metric falling significantly on a sequential basis relative to other peers. For the uninitiated, OTP refers to the ratio of orders that have been shipped on or before the requested ship date, divided by the total number of orders.

Source: Ship Matrix

The Pandion factor

Given the ongoing capacity constraints, there's clearly room for a nimble pure-play e-commerce focused logistics player and that's where Pandion comes in.

The company was founded in 2020 and is the brainchild of the former head of Amazon Air and former head of Walmart's e-commerce transportation business- Scott Ruffin. The company had been in stealth mode until February 2021 when it raised $4.9m in seed funding; it followed that up with $30m in new funding (Series A plus add-on investment). It is now looking to go live with operations ahead of the upcoming holiday season and its immediate priority is to build a network of warehouses for online retailers who are looking to avail low-cost, two-day deliveries. So far, Pandion has already got into deals with multiple Fortune 100 companies.

Source: Pandion

Unlike the other shippers, Pandion wants to position itself as an e-commerce exclusive logistics provider and it feels that it has the requisite tech offering that gives it an edge over its larger peers. For instance, consider that when the traditional shippers such as FedEx, etc. ship products, they follow a rather rigid pathway whereby the destination is coded into the flight plan when it leaves the warehouse and if there's any congestion in the destination hub or an adverse weather event, there's nothing that FedEx can do to reroute this. Whereas Pandion's software assimilates AI and machine learning which enable it to flag issues such as adverse weather events, etc. and they can change the path of a package even while it is in flight and divert it to another site, thus reducing the chance of delays. This facet should certainly help attract more retailers who currently do business with the likes of FedEx.

Pandion also intends to go heavy on sortation center investments whereby it plans to set up 20 sortation units over the next 3-4 years. These sortation centers are less cumbersome than managing fulfillment centers (Amazon's sortation centers are only 33% the size of its fulfillment centers) and are designed to cut down shipping times drastically.

So what's the opportunity looking like for Pandion? For 2021, Pandion recognizes that there's not much it can do to eat into Amazon's share of the business given that it already has the requisite capabilities to flourish. For instance, in 2021, US online retail sales are estimated to grow at 18% YoY and hit $933 billion and Amazon is expected to grab 40% of that (What helps is that Amazon is so well-positioned that 95% of Amazon Logistics deliveries are within 100 miles of a certain fulfillment center, so they don't quite face the same shipping challenges as other players that need to ship products all around the country). The remaining 60% is up for grabs between FedEx, UPS, and the like, and this is where Pandion is looking to make inroads.

So, we know that Pandion plans to set up 20 odd sortation centers over the next 3-4 years. As of September 2021, Amazon had 69 sortation centers, so if we were to take the 40% market share of online sales, that would equate to roughly $5bn of retail sales per Amazon sorting center. If we were to then assume that Pandion could generate business linked to maybe half of that, we're looking at $2.5bn of sales from 20 sorting centers or $50bn of sales in aggregate. They could even do better than that figure and be linked to close to $5bn of sales per sortation center, given that they are a pure-play e-commerce logistics player and there are not too many players of this sort in the market.

Closing thoughts: Is FDX stock a buy, sell, or hold?

Pandion's entry into the e-commerce logistics market could prove to be detrimental to FedEx's own ambitions in the e-commerce space and it will be interesting to see how it responds to the challenge. In the short term, the more pressing issue is how the company manages labor challenges and network inefficiencies that are poised to linger for yet another quarter at the very least (in Q1, the company faced headwinds to the tune of~$800m on account of this). The company has attempted to mitigate some of this impact by increasing shipping rates across divisions (due to come in play by Jan 2022) but it is unlikely to placate the market as there are also concerns over how effectively management is deploying capital particularly when margins have been sliding over the years.

On the charts, the situation doesn't look too pleasing although there could be some near-term respite from the brutal selling since September. The first chart shows the relative strength ratio of FDX over other stocks from the Transportation segment. For much of its life, this ratio has trended upward in the shape of an ascending channel but this channel was broken in 2019 and the weakness persisted even during the early months of the pandemic. It was heartening to see a bounce back into the channel towards the end of last year, but it's all gone pear-shaped since then, and now it is closer to record lows, than the record highs. That said, do note that the RSI rarely ever dips so low, so perhaps there's potential for a small bounce?

Source: Stockcharts

On the standalone charts, we can see that the stock had been making price imprints in the form of an ascending broadening wedge pattern from the pandemic lows until Q1-22 results. The dismal results saw the stock break below the lower boundary of the wedge, and whilst we may see some respite from selling, I'd like to think that the momentum is still with the bears (the stock still trades well below its 200DMA on the daily charts) and they could return at higher levels with the intention of taking it to the $200 levels.

Source: Trading View

What makes things a little palatable with FDX's stock are the valuations which seem relatively attractive. On a one-year forward P/E basis, you get to pick the stock up at a 15% discount to its long-term average multiple of 12.4x. This may prompt some bargain hunters to come on board.

Source: YCharts

All things considered, at this price range, my rating on the FedEx stock is a hold.