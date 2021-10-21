vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

As high-flying tech stocks have receded from the foreground this year, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) has also suffered its fall from grace. The gig economy website, which grew during the pandemic as both more individuals and businesses sought short-term, flexible working arrangements, has seen its share price drop ~5% year to date and ~40% from peaks above $330.

To the casual observer, the fall might seem puzzling. Fiverr's fundamentals have never looked brighter, with the company clocking in at a breathtaking 60% y/y revenue growth pace last quarter. So what gives - and is there rebound capacity here?

Data by YCharts

There are now quite a few sites that offer remote gig work, but my favored publicly-traded play among them is Upwork (UPWK), which I recently published a bullish article on. While Fiverr offers a slight growth premium to Upwork, there are two main things that I think make Fiverr ultimately inferior to Upwork:

Fiverr is lacking in enterprise growth. Upwork has made its recent growth push through chasing enterprise business aggressively. It has signed on massive clients to its platform, including Microsoft (MSFT), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and just last quarter, Ford Motor (F). While Fiverr does have a business arm, Fiverr Business only represents ~5% of Fiverr's overall revenue. Most of these buyers also skew toward the small-business side. Upwork, on the other hand, is planning on aggressively adding to its direct sales force in the back half of 2021, specifically to chase down more enterprise accounts.

Upwork has made its recent growth push through chasing enterprise business aggressively. It has signed on massive clients to its platform, including Microsoft (MSFT), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and just last quarter, Ford Motor (F). While Fiverr does have a business arm, Fiverr Business only represents ~5% of Fiverr's overall revenue. Most of these buyers also skew toward the small-business side. Upwork, on the other hand, is planning on aggressively adding to its direct sales force in the back half of 2021, specifically to chase down more enterprise accounts. Fiverr has a much richer valuation. No doubt about it: Fiverr is a high price for high-quality stock. At current share prices near $187, Fiverr has a market cap of $6.91 billion. After we net off the $585.7 million of cash and $364.7 million of debt on Fiverr's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $6.69 billion. For next year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Fiverr to generate $377.2 million in revenue, representing 31% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Fiverr's valuation at 17.7x EV/FY22 revenue. While it's true that Fiverr offers a slight growth premium to Upwork (which is expected to grow in the mid-20s next year), I don't think it's worth paying a ~50% valuation premium for Fiverr, vis-a-vis Upwork, which is trading closer to ~12x revenue.

There's no doubt that the remote work and gig-based economy is growing, but it's my personal take that a lot of that growth will be driven from enterprise demand, hiring more and more contract and temporary workers to fill the void by workers vacating their jobs amid the "Great Resignation" crisis that we're seeing in corporate America today. Upwork has a strategy to capture that trend and a history of executing with some of the biggest private sector employers in the country, whereas Fiverr remains primarily retail.

The bottom line here: Upwork is a better bet on the gig economy than Fiverr is, both in terms of its catalysts for future growth plus its relative valuation. Fiverr's YTD underperformance versus both Upwork and the broader S&P 500 is likely to continue.

Q2 download

This being said, we will acknowledge that to date, Fiverr has turned in very strong results. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Fiverr Q2 results Source: Fiverr Q2 shareholder letter

Fiverr's revenue grew 60% y/y in the quarter to $75.3 million, only slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $74.8 million (+59% y/y). Here's one thing going in Fiverr's favor, though: thanks primarily to its retail orientation, Fiverr's take rate (the amount of revenue it generates as a proportion to the services sold on its platform) is higher than Upwork, and it's rising. Take rate improved to 27.8% over the trailing twelve months, up 80bps from 27.0% in the year-ago period.

Fiverr has a fairly simple five-pronged strategy for chasing growth going forward:

Adding new buyers through marketing and community events

through marketing and community events Going upmarket and chasing higher-spend buyers, though as previously mentioned, Fiverr Business is still a very nascent effort compared to Upwork's efforts in enterprise

though as previously mentioned, Fiverr Business is still a very nascent effort compared to Upwork's efforts in enterprise Expanding gig varieties. Fiverr added nine new categories in Q2 to end at ~500 total types of gigs offered

Fiverr added nine new categories in Q2 to end at ~500 total types of gigs offered Innovating with new offerings such as a new "Seller Plus" subscription at $29/month for top freelancers

such as a new "Seller Plus" subscription at $29/month for top freelancers Expanding geographically

Note that part of the reason investors are a bit irked with Fiverr is that it did cut its guidance alongside Q2 results, blaming this on "hyper-seasonality" that resulted from the post-pandemic period with restrictions lifting and people going on vacation. Fiverr cut its FY21 revenue outlook from $302-$308 million (+59-63% y/y growth) to $280-$288 million (+48-52% y/y growth). Though Fiverr is painting this slowdown as temporary, it's still unclear whether Fiverr has truly latched onto a slower growth trajectory. Here are some helpful anecdotal remarks from CFO Ofer Katz's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We continue to move up-market, with high value buyers now representing over 61% of core marketplace revenue, up from over 55% a year ago. As Micha mentioned, we saw some near-term fluctuations on our marketplace that are consistent with the broader post-COVID trends. As COVID restrictions were largely lifted in the U.S. and Europe, where the majority of Fiverr's revenue is coming from, people are taking time off, visiting families, and having a break from work after the extended period of lockdown. The seasonality in the second half of this year was expected when we provided guidance in May; however, we didn't have the visibility to the unprecedented nature of post pandemic hyper-seasonality. Based on the incremental trends we saw since the second half of May, we are adjusting our full year guidance."

On a relatively brighter note, Fiverr did continue to drive improved profitability trends. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $7.4 million, more than doubling y/y, and representing a 9.8% adjusted EBITDA margin, up 310bps y/y. We note that Upwork is in a similar profitability position.

Figure 2. Fiverr adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Fiverr Q2 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

In my view, Upwork is a superior investment to Fiverr in many regards: its enterprise orientation, its better valuation, and the fact that it didn't have a huge guidance cut in Q2 as Fiverr did. Fiverr's bloated valuation multiple at ~18x forward revenue still has room to the downside. Steer clear here.